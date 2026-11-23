No deal yet means no new payment yet, and nobody has said when the talks will resume.

Togo and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender behind its economic programme, ended a mission of almost two weeks in Lomé, the capital, without agreeing on the programme’s fifth review, Togo’s official news portal said on Monday 23 November 2026. The two sides decided to keep talking, and no timetable was given.

Until the fifth review is completed, Togo cannot receive any new payment from the IMF, the portal said. We found no IMF statement on the mission as of 19:30 GMT.

Key Facts Who. Togo’s government and an IMF staff mission.

What. No agreement on the fifth review of the IMF-backed economic programme.

Where. Lomé, Togo’s capital, after a mission of almost two weeks.

Next. No date for more talks; the review must close before any new payment.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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File photo: the container port of Lomé, Togo’s capital and main seaport. (Photo: Rio Times library)

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No deal yet means no new payment yet, and nobody has said when the talks will resume.

The programme is an Extended Credit Facility (ECF), a lending arrangement the IMF offers to low-income countries. According to the IMF’s press release of 1 March 2024, its Executive Board, the 25-member body of directors representing member countries, approved it for 42 months and SDR 293.6 million (about US$390 million then; the SDR is the IMF’s own unit of account).

Each review, a periodic check of the country’s targets, releases an instalment once completed. On 21 May 2026 the IMF announced a staff-level agreement, a deal between IMF experts and the government that the Board must still approve, on the combined third and fourth reviews, worth about US$110.8 million (SDR 80.74 million).

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The portal said the Lomé talks also covered extra funding to help Togo cope with climate change. It did not say what the sticking points on the fifth review were.

We found no IMF record that the Board has approved that deal, or any IMF date for further talks. Earlier reports covered Togo’s IMF meetings, its 2027 budget proposal and fuel price support.

File photo: the IMF headquarters in Washington, where the Executive Board decides on payments under each programme. (Photo: International Monetary Fund, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain)

More coverage of the country is on our Togo page. The report rests on one source, so we state it as the portal’s account and not as an IMF finding.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Extended Credit Facility?

It is an IMF lending arrangement for low-income countries. Money is paid in instalments as each review is completed.

Does this end Togo’s IMF programme?

No such step has been announced. The portal said the two sides decided to keep talking.

Sources: IMF press release No. 24/64 of 1 March 2024 (approval of the programme); IMF press release of 21 May 2026 (staff-level agreement on the third and fourth reviews); Togolese government news portal, 23 November 2026 (republicoftogo.com).

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