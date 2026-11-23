Tinubu Says Water Cut Off at Aso Rock
A president's interrupted shave has become a campaign talking point. It shows how everyday power and water failures can shape Nigeria's 2027 race.
NIGERIA · POLITICS · BRIEF
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that the water supply went off at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while he was shaving. The villa is widely known as Aso Rock, the seat of the president in Nigeria’s capital.
Tinubu spoke at a special prayer session organised by his family in Lagos, as he seeks a second term in 2027. He pledged to tackle the country’s power and water problems.
Key Facts
- The remark Tinubu said the water “went off” in the Presidential Villa while he shaved.
- When and where Sunday 22 November 2026, at a family prayer session in Lagos.
- The pledge He pledged to tackle electricity and water problems as he seeks a second term.
- The ask He urged supporters in Lagos to mobilise voters before the elections.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction platform, gives Tinubu a 69% chance of winning (23 November, 5:29 a.m. ET).
A president’s interrupted shave has become a campaign talking point. It shows how everyday power and water failures can shape Nigeria’s 2027 race.
Tinubu said the water “went off” in the villa on a Wednesday last week. He then listed the problems he promised to correct: “no light, no water, no electricity, no development.”
He did not say what caused the outage or how long it lasted. He also urged supporters, particularly in Lagos, to mobilise voters ahead of the elections.
Tinubu was elected in 2023 and is seeking a second term. His remark ties a personal inconvenience to the public complaint about power and water.
For US readers, the episode shows that basic services are part of the campaign. Traders on Polymarket rate Tinubu the favourite, but those prices are bets, not polls.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets, the market “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” showed Tinubu at 69.0%, Peter Obi, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, at 26.0% and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president, at just under 5% on 23 November 2026 at 5:29 a.m. ET. About US$164,000 has been traded on the market.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also how the opposition is pressing Tinubu on fuel subsidy.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Aso Rock?
It is the common name for the Presidential Villa, the president’s residence and office compound in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Tinubu named it as an example of services that fail.
Did Tinubu Say What Caused the Outage?
No, he did not say. Neither the cause nor the length of the outage was given.
Why Does the Remark Matter Politically?
Tinubu is seeking a second term and tied the outage to his promise to fix power and water. Voters will judge that promise against their own supply.
Sources: Remarks by President Bola Tinubu at the Tinubu family special prayer, Lagos, Sunday; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner, 23 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error