Tinubu Orders Aide to End Katsina Party Feud
Tinubu gave the order in public, at a family prayer session in Lagos. It is not yet confirmed that talks with Katsina’s governor have begun.
NIGERIA · POLITICS · BRIEF
Nigeria’s president has told his political adviser, in public, to make peace with the governor of Katsina State and with other party rivals. President Bola Tinubu gave the order in Lagos on Sunday 22 November 2026, as his ruling party heads into the 2027 elections with a reported feud between his adviser Ibrahim Kabiru Masari and Governor Dikko Radda.
Key Facts
- Who Tinubu publicly ordered adviser Ibrahim Kabiru Masari to reconcile with Katsina’s governor.
- Where Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos, at a prayer session held in the president’s honour.
- When Sunday 22 November 2026.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting market, gives Tinubu 69% to win in 2027 (23 Nov, 3:35 a.m. ET).
Tinubu gave the order in public, at a family prayer session in Lagos. It is not yet confirmed that talks with Katsina’s governor have begun.
Tinubu spoke at a prayer session held in his honour by his extended family at the Yoruba Tennis Club, a Lagos venue, with Masari, his Special Adviser on Political Matters, in the audience. The State House, the presidency’s office, said Tinubu was apparently reacting to reports of a quarrel between Masari and Radda.
“Alhaji Kabiru Masari, go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the President’s order,” Tinubu said, according to the State House.
Tinubu then told Masari to move on to Jigawa State, in northwest Nigeria, and other places, adding that “every anger must dissipate and evaporate.” He gave the same order to former Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, a former governor of Jigawa, and asked all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party, to set aside personal differences before the 2027 elections.
Masari, Radda and the Katsina Feud
Radda governs Katsina, a northern state, while Masari serves in the presidency, so the dispute pits a governor against a presidential adviser. At least five state officials resigned in Katsina in October 2026, among them the head of the state’s Hisbah, a religious police body, though none gave the feud as the reason.
The Opposition Moves in Katsina
The opposition moved on the same day, when the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a rival party, opened its 2027 Katsina governorship campaign in Funtua. Its candidate, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, told the crowd: “Today marks the beginning of the change that Katsina people have been yearning for.”
It is not confirmed whether talks between Masari and Radda have begun. The State House statement gives no deadline for the reconciliation.
For US readers, party unity in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and an oil exporter, matters ahead of its vote. A split inside the ruling party in a northern state tests how far the presidency can impose order locally.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gave Bola Tinubu 69%, Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, 26% and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, 4.5% in its Nigerian presidential election winner market on 23 November 2026 at 3:35 a.m. ET. The market had traded about US$164,000.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who Is Ibrahim Kabiru Masari?
He is Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, a presidential aide for party politics, according to the State House. He was in the audience when the president gave the order.
What Did Tinubu Ask of His Party?
He urged leaders of the ruling APC to forgive one another and set aside personal differences. He framed it as preparation for the 2027 elections.
Sources: State House of Nigeria, statement on the president’s remarks in Lagos, 22 November 2026; statements at the ADC campaign launch in Funtua, Katsina State, 22 November 2026; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 23 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error