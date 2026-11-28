The court said a regulator may order specific content removed, but nothing in Tanzanian law lets it switch off a whole platform.

File photo, 2021. The High Court building in Kigoma Region, western Tanzania, marked in Swahili as the High Court of Tanzania, Kigoma zone. (Photo: Halidtz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Digital Rights: Tanzania

A three-judge panel of Tanzania’s High Court ruled on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that the government had no legal power to block the social media platform X. It ordered the telecoms regulator and the information ministry to end a block in place since 20 May 2025. Reports of the judgment appeared on Friday 27 November 2026.

X is a US company, so the ruling tests how far an African government may go in shutting out an American platform without a clear law behind it.

Key Facts Who. Three High Court judges sitting at the court’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, a branch registry.

What. They ruled the block on X unconstitutional and ordered all restrictions removed immediately.

When. Judgment delivered on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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The court said a regulator may order specific content removed, but nothing in Tanzanian law lets it switch off a whole platform.

The block lasted about 18 months, and many users reach X only through a VPN (virtual private network, an app that reroutes traffic). The Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI, a network-measurement group) documented technical blocking in a 2025 analysis, with start dates varying between internet providers.

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Two human rights defenders, Tito Magoti and Kumbusho Dawson, brought the case in the public interest for thousands of X users, from traders and students to journalists and state bodies. They sued the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA, the telecoms regulator) and the Attorney General, the state’s lawyer.

The government, argued by its lawyer Stanley Kalokola, a senior state attorney, said the block was lawful and a last resort to protect public safety, health and morals. It said X had been warned about indecent, defamatory, hateful and unethical material and did not act, and that other platforms stayed available.

The judges held that the block violated Articles 18 (freedom of expression), 20(1), 26(1) and 29(1) of the 1977 Constitution, as amended. They wrote: “The Respondents’ action of blocking access to the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, effective May 20, 2025, without justifiable cause, violates the 1977 Constitution of Tanzania.”

The Dar es Salaam skyline, the city where the High Court’s Sub-Registry sits. File photo. Photo: Ali Damji / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tanzania’s online content rules, the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, 2020, let TCRA order removal of specific prohibited content, the court found. Regulation 19(b) does not authorise blocking a whole platform, and neither does Regulation 16, the judges said, drawing a line between a platform and the content on it.

The judges wrote: “Had the Legislature intended to grant such an extensive power, it would have expressly provided for it.” They added: “Where no legal authority exists for the impugned measure, the inquiry ends at the first stage.”

The court also found that users got no prior notice or chance to be heard, and that a total block was disproportionate because it hit the whole platform instead of offending content or its publishers. It said the government produced no evidence that a total ban was necessary or proportionate.

On the argument that Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and YouTube remained open, the court said each has distinct features and audiences, so they did not cure the violation. It noted that an earlier court case on blocking powers, Paul Kisabo v Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology, did not decide whether Regulation 19(b) allows blocking a whole platform.

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The judges ordered: “Accordingly, we direct the Respondents to immediately remove any restrictions, blocks, bandwidth throttling, or other technical or administrative measures imposed against accessing the social media platform X.” The order does not stop regulators from using Regulation 19(b) against specific prohibited content, and the court made no order as to costs because it was a public-interest case.

The judgment had been expected on 22 May 2026, a date the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, a rights group that backed the case, had cited, and it came six months later. By Friday evening, no reaction from the ministry or TCRA on compliance or an appeal had been reported.

Internet providers cut access on TCRA’s direction, so X returns on local networks only when TCRA withdraws that direction. The Attorney General can appeal to the Court of Appeal, Tanzania’s highest appeal court, and no filing has been reported; no date for a next step has been announced.

For wider context, see Tanzania Pressed at UN Over Election Abuses, our earlier report. Our Tanzania explainer sets out the country’s politics and economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can people in Tanzania use X again now?

Not yet confirmed. Access depends on the regulator withdrawing its direction to internet providers.

Can the government still block online content?

Yes, the court left regulators the power to order specific prohibited content removed or blocked. What they may not do, it said, is shut a whole platform.

Can the government appeal the ruling?

The Attorney General can take the case to the Court of Appeal. No filing has been reported so far.

Sources High Court of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, judgment in Miscellaneous Civil Cause No. 2378 of 2026; Constitution of Tanzania, 1977; Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, 2020; Open Observatory of Network Interference, 2025 analysis; Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

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