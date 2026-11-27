Tanzania now has a ministry devoted to its work in the East African Community, the regional bloc, separate from diplomacy. Until now that work sat inside the foreign ministry.

File photo, 2013. The statue of Julius Nyerere in Nyerere Square in Dodoma, Tanzania's capital. (Photo: Mchiriku, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Tanzania: Politics

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has split Tanzania’s foreign-affairs ministry in two, creating a separate Ministry of East African Cooperation, according to a State House statement announced on Wednesday 25 November 2026. State House, the president’s office, also divided the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries into two, so that two ministries became four.

On Friday 27 November, at a swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees at State House in Dar es Salaam, Samia explained why she had separated East African work from diplomacy. The reasoning is below.

Key Facts Who. President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the split in a State House statement on 25 November.

What. Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation became two ministries; Livestock and Fisheries also became two.

Who leads. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo keeps foreign affairs; Angellah Kairuki, formerly the technology minister, heads East African Cooperation.

Why. Samia says East African matters had been overshadowed inside the combined ministry.

As of 27 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

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Tanzania now has a ministry devoted to its work in the East African Community, the regional bloc, separate from diplomacy. Until now that work sat inside the foreign ministry.

The statement turned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation plus a new Ministry of East African Cooperation. It also split the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries into a Ministry of Livestock and a Ministry of Fisheries, and said the changes were meant to strengthen the performance of government.

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The president gave her own reasons on Friday 27 November at State House in Dar es Salaam. She said East African cooperation matters had been overshadowed by the wide range of work handled by the combined ministry.

Aerial view of Dodoma, Tanzania’s capital, seen from the International Space Station. File photo, 2009. (Photo: NASA, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Samia said her recent visit to Uganda showed her that many of the issues discussed centred on East African cooperation, so a dedicated ministry was needed. She said the change is meant to give the East African cooperation agenda greater focus and momentum.

The new ministry takes its name from the East African Community, the regional bloc that Tanzania belongs to. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo stays foreign minister, while Angellah Kairuki, formerly minister for communications and technology, now leads East African Cooperation.

Who Got Which Job

Dr Bashiru Ally, who headed the combined Livestock and Fisheries ministry, leads the new Ministry of Livestock. Hamis Mwinjuma, known as MwanaFA, becomes minister for Fisheries.

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David Silinde, formerly deputy minister for agriculture, moves to head Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, and Beng’i Issa takes the technology ministry. Dr Ayub Rioba, a former head of the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, the state broadcaster, replaces Gerson Msigwa as government spokesperson, and our report of the reshuffle of 26 November carries the earlier details.

In a smaller reshuffle on Wednesday 5 July 2023, Samia had already turned the Ministry of Finance and Planning into the Ministry of Finance. The same change created a Ministry of Planning and Investment.

For a US diplomat, investor or aid group, the split changes whom to call. Regional matters now have their own minister in Kairuki, while fisheries and livestock have separate ministers in Mwinjuma and Ally.

Related coverage: Tanzania Cabinet Backs a Real Estate Law

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tanzania create a separate East African Cooperation ministry?

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the topic had been overshadowed inside the combined ministry. She wants the agenda to have its own focus and momentum.

Who runs the new ministries?

Angellah Kairuki leads East African Cooperation, Dr Bashiru Ally leads Livestock and Hamis Mwinjuma leads Fisheries. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo keeps Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sources: State House of Tanzania, announcement of 25 November 2026; President Samia Suluhu Hassan, remarks at the State House swearing-in, 27 November 2026.

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