By our reading, much of the headline total is one shared energy programme, and the government itself says the money will arrive over time, through different programmes over varying periods.

File photo. Aerial view of Musoma and the Lake Victoria shore, Tanzania, April 2013. Photo: Fr. Wojciech Adam Kościelniak, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Climate: Tanzania

Tanzania said this week that it left the COP31 climate summit (the UN’s 31st climate conference) in Antalya, Türkiye, with about US$4.7 billion (Sh12.64 trillion, Tanzanian shillings) in climate-finance commitments and investment opportunities. Hamad Yussuf Masauni, Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs (the union of mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar) and Environment, gave the figure to journalists in Dar es Salaam.

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The headline is not cash in the bank. Masauni said the amount does not represent money already paid to Tanzania, and that it will flow through different programmes over varying periods, some approved and others still needing further steps.

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Key Facts Who. Hamad Yussuf Masauni, Tanzania’s minister of state for environment, announced the total in Dar es Salaam.

What. Commitments and opportunities across 12 funding areas, as the minister counted them; not money received.

Gap. Needs reach about US$19.3 billion through 2030; the total equals roughly a quarter, partly shared.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

By our reading, much of the headline total is one shared energy programme, and the government itself says the money will arrive over time, through different programmes over varying periods.

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The largest piece appears to be an energy programme. Masauni said Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL, a UN-backed energy-access group) and the Italian government placed Tanzania among four countries expected to benefit from an investment programme worth more than US$4 billion for energy access, including clean cooking.

By our reading of the minister’s list, one energy-access programme worth more than US$4 billion, shared by four countries, accounts for most of the total; the ministry has not said how much of it is Tanzania’s share. Our earlier report on the clean-cooking pledges at COP31 has more.

Tanzania’s climate plan (its Second Nationally Determined Contribution, the national plan filed under the Paris climate agreement) puts needs at about US$19.3 billion through 2030, Tanzania’s Ministry of Finance said in Antalya on 13 November 2026. The same statement put the funding gap at roughly US$12 billion, and the new headline total equals about 24% of the full need, though part of it is shared with three other countries.

Where the Money Is Meant to Come From

The African Development Bank (AfDB), a pan-African development lender, approved US$54 million for 70,000 electric cooking stoves for schools and health facilities, Masauni said. Energy Minister Juma Homera said at State House in Dar es Salaam on 15 November 2026 that the bank had approved funding for them and that another batch of the same size is expected.

Masauni announced an AfDB pledge of US$26 million for climate resilience at a meeting in Antalya on Sunday 15 November 2026. The minister also cited earlier AfDB support of US$9.4 million for the Mkondoa River catchment (a water basin), US$400,000 through its climate project window and US$15 million via the National Environment Management Council (NEMC, Tanzania’s environment regulator) for coastal resilience, which adds up to US$24.8 million, close to the new pledge.

The Adaptation Fund, a fund for climate-adaptation projects, is expected to approve projects worth US$40 million through NEMC, Masauni said. The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, a UN-backed fund for climate damage, approved a process to access US$20 million via CRDB Bank, a Tanzanian lender.

Container terminal at Dar es Salaam harbour, Tanzania. File photo. photo. The harbour of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 2018. Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

UpEnergy, a company active in clean cooking, is linked to US$30 million for clean cooking in 3,000 public schools, Masauni said. The International Solar Alliance, an intergovernmental solar group, is linked to US$200 million for solar projects, Masauni said; he did not give Tanzania’s share.

UK Aid, Britain’s overseas aid arm, pledged £2 million (about US$2.6 million) for clean cooking and the same sum for renewable energy, Masauni said. Saudi Arabia pledged continued support for renewables and clean cooking, and a programme will let one million people buy electric cooking appliances in instalments through their electricity bills.

Masauni said the government would “closely monitor these commitments” to make sure the money is secured and spent as intended. Reports of the briefing describe the sum as opportunities rather than money in government accounts, and it is not clear whether the AfDB’s US$26 million is new money.

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Cooking Targets and the Next Dates

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tanzania expects 35 per cent of people to have clean-cooking access by the end of 2026, and Tanzania’s National Clean Cooking Strategy 2024-2034 aims at 80 per cent adoption by 2034. The briefing gave no current household figure.

On 12 November 2026 the International Energy Agency (IEA, the Paris-based energy watchdog) co-hosted a clean-cooking roundtable at COP31 with Türkiye’s COP31 presidency and Tanzania. The next checkpoint is a summit in Nairobi on 27-28 January 2027.

Tanzania also signed an agreement with the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, the UN climate body) to host climate meetings from February 2027, and three carbon-market cooperation agreements, Masauni said. The ministry has not said which commitments are signed rather than announced, or when the money will arrive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tanzania have the headline total in hand?

No. The minister said the total covers commitments and investment opportunities that will flow through different programmes over varying periods.

Why is the total so large?

By our reading, most of it is one energy programme that Tanzania shares with three other countries. Tanzania’s share of it has not been stated.

What happens next?

The government says it will monitor the commitments. A clean-cooking summit in Nairobi is planned for January 2027, ahead of UN climate meetings in Tanzania.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: briefing by Minister of State Hamad Yussuf Masauni, Dar es Salaam, November 2026; Energy Minister Juma Homera, State House, 15 November 2026; IEA, COP31 roundtable, 12 November 2026; Ministry of Finance statement, Antalya, 13 November 2026; Vice-President’s Office · UNFCCC · IEA · AfDB · SEforALL

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