Tanzania's Cabinet has cleared the way for a bill to regulate developers, brokers and managers, but the draft, the regulator's powers and the timetable are still unknown.

File photo, 2019. Downtown Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city, seen from the harbour with a passenger ferry in front. (Photo: Dicksonpicha, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Tanzania: Politics

Tanzania’s Cabinet, the government’s top decision-making body, has approved the drafting of a law to regulate the real estate industry, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development said in comments published on Friday 27 November 2026. The ministry did not state the date of the Cabinet decision.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Upendo Matotola, the ministry’s director of Real Estate, said officials are already writing the bill. Once an initial draft exists, it will go to industry stakeholders for review before it reaches Parliament.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Upendo Matotola, director of Real Estate at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

What. Cabinet, Tanzania’s top government body, approved drafting a real estate law; the decision date is unstated.

Next. The draft goes to industry stakeholders, then Parliament; no dates have been announced.

As of 27 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

Tanzania’s Cabinet has cleared the way for a bill to regulate developers, brokers and managers, but the draft, the regulator’s powers and the timetable are still unknown.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Cabinet (Tanzania) Email address Follow

The approval comes about 17 months after a 1 July 2025 interview in which Matotola said that the ministry had gathered industry input and that the draft review was with government authorities for scrutiny before Parliament. The plan still needed Cabinet and parliamentary approval at that point.

She said then that the planned law should create a regulatory body, and that the ministry was finalising the land policy before seeking Cabinet and parliamentary approval. Developers at the time asked for an authority focused on development rather than a purely regulatory one.

The Dar es Salaam skyline with the Indian Ocean on the horizon. File photo. (Photo: Ali Damji, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

One developer, who was not named, said the industry needs guidelines and clear terms that encourage growth. It is not known whether the planned authority will have a development role.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Guinea-Bissau's junta pushes its vote to 2028” Get the brief

The ministry set up a Real Estate Unit in July 2022 to coordinate and promote the industry. The law is meant to complement that work with specific legal provisions for the industry.

The law now being drafted would add a regulatory body to that work, the ministry says. It would oversee property developers, brokers, managers and other participants.

Matotola said in July 2025 that the lack of oversight had let substandard properties flood the market. She has argued that investors need reliable market data.

“Investors need accurate data to make informed decisions and avoid risky investments,” she has said. She added that reliable market information would ensure fair pricing.

On 7 July 2026, at the 50th annual Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, then Lands Minister Leonard Akwilapo said the proposal for a Real Estate Regulatory Authority had passed key government processes and was at an advanced stage. “We have reached a good stage,” he said, adding that the ministry was completing the remaining procedures before the plan goes to the Cabinet.

He said the regulator would ensure that only registered practitioners offer real estate services. Akwilapo has since been replaced, and State House, the president’s office, named David Silinde, formerly deputy minister for agriculture, as the new Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development on 25 November 2026.

We covered the wider changes in our report of the reshuffle of 26 November. Silinde now holds the portfolio that is drafting the bill.

Industry voices welcomed the idea in July 2026. Stephano Kamote, market manager at the property firm Eager Sky Co Ltd, said: “A regulator will make the market more attractive because investors will have greater confidence that they are dealing with recognised professionals.”

Batuli Sogora, marketing manager at Venny Construction and Real Estate Co Ltd, a construction firm, welcomed the regulator after years of calls from the industry. “We have been pushing for this regulator for many years,” Sogora said.

Independent analyst Oscar Mkude said on 27 November that a law would formalise the property market, and protect buyers and investors. He warned that “the main risk is that this is another layer of bureaucracy in an already bureaucracy-heavy country.”

Mkude said excessive administrative powers could discourage investment and favour financially stronger or well-connected players, leaving smaller developers struggling. He said the law should anticipate future change without adding excessive bureaucracy.

For foreign investors and diaspora buyers, the ministry’s list of gaps describes the risks they face today, from unregistered brokers to opaque pricing. A licensing regime and market-data rules could change how a buyer or fund checks a Tanzanian property deal.

The ministry has not said what the bill will contain, how the regulator will be funded or what powers it will hold. No date has been announced for the stakeholder consultation or for Parliament.

Matotola said the timeframe depends on stakeholder feedback and further reviews. The next visible step is that review of the initial draft.

Readers can follow property and policy stories on our Tanzania page. Any date for the review will matter to developers, brokers and buyers alike.

Related coverage: Tanzania Splits Foreign Ministry in Two

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Tanzania’s Cabinet approved?

It has approved the drafting of a law for the real estate industry. The ministry did not state when the Cabinet decided.

Who would the new regulator oversee?

According to the ministry, it would oversee property developers, brokers, managers and other participants. Its powers and funding have not been set out.

Why does it matter to foreign buyers?

Rules on licensing and market data could change how overseas buyers check a deal. Until the bill is public, the detail is unknown.

Sources: Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, statements of its Director of Real Estate, 1 July 2025 and 27 November 2026; Minister Leonard Akwilapo, remarks at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, 7 July 2026; State House statement, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error