Suriname’s president calls independence a reason to celebrate and a reason to keep building, while a major party says the coming oil income must benefit every Surinamer.

Photo: Loek Tangel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Suriname

President Jennifer Simons told a reception in the garden of the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that Suriname still has work to do. Marking 51 years of political independence, she said: “Today we celebrate and tomorrow we keep working.”

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The Progressive Reform Party (VHP), a major party that led the previous government under former president Chan Santokhi, published its own anniversary message about the country’s coming oil income. It said the money must serve everyone and not repeat the pattern of the bauxite era.

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Key Facts Who. President Jennifer Simons (in office since July 2025) and the Progressive Reform Party (VHP).

What. Simons marked the independence anniversary and said the work of nation-building goes on.

Why. The VHP says future oil income must not repeat the bauxite era.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Suriname’s president calls independence a reason to celebrate and a reason to keep building, while a major party says the coming oil income must benefit every Surinamer.

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Suriname became politically independent from the Netherlands on 25 November 1975, a date the VHP’s anniversary message recalls. The party also describes serious damage to international relations after the 1980 military coup, when soldiers seized power, and better ties under the government of Chan Santokhi, which took office in 2020.

Simons took office in July 2025 as Suriname’s first female president, elected by parliament. At the 50th anniversary reception on 25 November 2025, she said nation-building is not complete.

The backdrop to this year’s debate is offshore oil: on 1 October 2024 TotalEnergies, the French energy company that operates the project, and APA Corporation, a company based in Houston, announced a final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to spend, of about US$10.5 billion for GranMorgu in Block 58, an offshore licence area. First oil, the start of production, is expected in 2028.

Simons Says the Work Is Not Finished

The Cabinet of the President, the office that supports the head of state, published the speech on its government site, saying Simons stressed working together to build the country. The text also says she called unity the basis of strength and decisive for the country’s future.

“We are not yet where we all want to be and what we want to become,” Simons said, in the Dutch-language words the government published. “We want a country where Surinamers live together in solidarity and strength.”

She described a society “in which every Surinamer can experience wellbeing and where we move together toward a future in which everyone feels counted”. She added that this is what the country must work on, and that “we are not finished with the work”.

The government text says dignitaries and ordinary citizens interviewed around the celebration stressed unity, strength and the need for investment that lets people develop further. Unity and joint work were the common thread.

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The VHP Warns Against Repeating the Bauxite Era

In its message of 25 November 2026, the VHP said bauxite, the ore used to make aluminium, brought Suriname substantial income for decades without enough structural progress for the whole population. It argued that oil and gas should be treated not solely as a source of income but as “an instrument for sustainable national development”.

A colonial-era government building on a street in Paramaribo. (File photo)

The party said success “will ultimately not be determined by the size of the revenues, but by the way they are managed and used for present and future generations”. It named good governance, transparency, financial discipline, institutional strengthening, social inclusion and economic diversification as essential conditions.

The VHP added: “The VHP is convinced that Suriname’s greatest wealth does not lie only under the seabed, but above all in the strength, talents and resilience of the Surinamese people.” It said the benefits of future growth must go to all Surinamers, whatever their origin, religion, culture or social position.

Oil income starts to flow only when production begins, expected in 2028, so the argument about how to share it is under way before the money arrives. Neither Simons’s speech text nor the VHP message sets out a mechanism or a date for managing oil revenue.

For readers in the United States, this is a small South American country whose offshore oil project involves a Houston company. The test is whether the call to work together turns into rules for managing oil income.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Simons say at the independence reception?

She said the country is not yet where it wants to be and that the work continues after the celebration. She called unity the basis of strength.

What does the VHP say about oil income?

It says oil and gas must not repeat the bauxite era, when decades of income did not bring enough progress for everyone. It says success depends on how revenue is managed.

Which US company is involved in Suriname’s oil?

APA Corporation, based in Houston, is a partner of TotalEnergies in the GranMorgu project. The project lies offshore in Block 58.

Sources Suriname Cabinet of the President (gov.sr) · VHP anniversary message of 25 November 2026 · TotalEnergies announcement of 1 October 2024

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