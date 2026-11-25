A minister survived on a vote, but the parliament that kept him in office also demanded an outside inquiry into where the army’s rifles went.

Photo: Ymnes / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Suriname

Suriname’s National Assembly, the parliament in Paramaribo, rejected a motion of no confidence in Defence Minister Uraiqit Ramsaran on Tuesday 24 November 2026, by 21 votes to 15. The motion followed the discovery of army rifles in the hands of private guards in the gold-mining interior.

The same day, the Assembly unanimously adopted a second motion, with 38 votes, calling for an independent inquiry into how the army manages its weapons. One coalition party said it is not yet convinced the minister has told the truth.

Key Facts Who. Suriname’s Defence Minister Uraiqit Ramsaran and the opposition party VHP, which filed the motion.

What. A no-confidence motion over army rifles found with private guards failed; an independent inquiry was backed.

Where. The National Assembly in Paramaribo, after a police operation in the Sarakreek gold area.

When. Vote on Tuesday 24 November 2026: 21 against, 15 in favour.

As of 25 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A minister survived on a vote, but the parliament that kept him in office also demanded an outside inquiry into where the army’s rifles went.

The affair began on Tuesday 17 November 2026, when Korps Politie Suriname, the national police force, reported an operation lasting several days in the Sarakreek gold-mining area. Officers dismantled illegal gold sites, seized firearms, ammunition and heavy equipment, and made eight arrests, six of them linked to firearm possession.

Men at a shop and a gold settlement held heavy weapons and said they were protecting the shopkeeper and the settlements. The seizures included two AK-47 rifles, two FAMAS rifles (a French-made army assault rifle), pistols and hunting rifles.

On Thursday 19 November 2026 Ramsaran told the Assembly that the FAMAS rifles belong to the National Army but are “not stolen weapons”. He called the seizure “a secret operation that the National Army is running”, said the police report was wrong and said the situation is under control.

Asiskumar Gajadien, who leads the opposition party VHP (Vooruitstrevende Hervormingspartij) in the Assembly, replied that “someone is lying”. He said the untruth lay with “either the minister or the press release that came out”.

File photo. A building of the National Assembly complex in Paramaribo.

Krishna Mathoera, a VHP lawmaker and former defence minister, noted that France gave Suriname FAMAS rifles and ammunition in September 2023 for border guarding. She asked whether the seized rifles came from that gift and who gave permission.

On Monday 23 November 2026 the Openbaar Ministerie (OM), Suriname’s Public Prosecution Service, said five firearms found on five men came from the National Army. They were two FAMAS rifles, two AK-47 rifles and one Taurus pistol, and the men say they are ex-soldiers working as private security in Sarakreek.

A sixth suspect, a shopkeeper, had a Stalker pistol, and all six suspects are in custody on suspicion of breaching the Firearms Act. The OM is still investigating how the weapons reached them.

On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the 15 VHP lawmakers filed a motion of no confidence after an Assembly debate on the security situation. It asked President Jennifer Simons to dismiss Ramsaran at once and to order an independent inquiry, separate from the criminal case, into how the army manages, issues, registers and controls its firearms.

The motion argued that a plea of military secrecy does not free a minister of political responsibility. The inquiry would report back to the Assembly.

In the debate Ramsaran held that the FAMAS and AK-47 rifles were not stolen. He said that once he knew ex-soldiers were involved he asked the commander at the military intelligence service, known as G2, why former soldiers were deployed; he now has a written report.

Mathoera asked whether he approved the operation and whether the Attorney General was told in writing. Rui Wang, another VHP lawmaker, asked whether Ramsaran checked the facts before calling it a secret operation on 19 November and whether he would correct it.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Assembly rejected the no-confidence motion the same day, with 21 votes against and 15 in favour. The ABOP faction, a partner of President Simons, left the chamber during the vote, because the Assembly’s rules allow only a yes or no.

Edgar Sampie, a lawmaker of the coalition party ABOP, told the chair: “we in the ABOP faction are not yet convinced whether the minister is telling the truth or not.” He said investigators must be given room and that ABOP will decide with more information once results are in.

The second motion, backed by coalition and opposition alike, passed with all 38 votes and calls on the government to present concrete security plans and set up an independent inquiry into, among other things, the management of army weapons. The minister keeps his post, but outsiders are now due to examine the army’s arsenal while prosecutors deal with the six suspects.

For US readers, the case matters because Suriname is a small gold-producing country on South America’s north coast, so weapons loose in its mining interior are a security question for the whole sector. Those most affected live and work in mining settlements such as Sarakreek.

The OM has not said when its investigation will finish, and no start date or leader for the inquiry has been published. Whether the “secret operation” existed, and whether the five men ever served under military orders, is also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Assembly decide?

It rejected the motion to remove the minister, so he stays in office. It also backed an independent inquiry into how the army manages its weapons.

Where did the rifles come from?

The prosecution service says the five firearms came from the National Army. How they reached private guards is still under investigation.

Why does it matter outside Suriname?

The interior is a gold-mining region, so weapons control there is a security question for everyone working in it. The inquiry will test whether the army can account for its arms.

Sources Public Prosecution Service of Suriname (OM) statement, 23 November 2026 · Korps Politie Suriname statement, 17 November 2026 · De Nationale Assemblée sittings, 19 and 24 November 2026 · VHP motion dated 24 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →