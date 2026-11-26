One company's announcement says a cable carousel builder is entering Brazil's offshore supply chain. Petrobras spending is rising and NOV says industry pipe capacity will fall short, but nothing links either to this order.

A Brazilian offshore oil platform seen from the air, released in 2009. It is not the P-78 and the photo does not show Búzios. Photo: Arquivo ABr / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

Business: Brazil

Subsea Cable Assets (SCA), which builds rotating storage platforms called cable carousels, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it has won its first Brazil contract. The order covers two carousels for a European maker of SURF equipment, the subsea hoses and pipes (umbilicals, risers and flowlines) linking seabed wells to platforms.

Every outlet we found, including trade publications World Oil and Ocean News, repeats SCA’s release. Neither the customer, the value nor the Brazilian site is named in SCA’s release, and we found no second source for the claim.

Key Facts Who. SCA, a cable carousel builder, says an unnamed European SURF manufacturer is its customer.

What. Two carousels of 5,000 tonnes each for a SURF plant.

Where. A SURF plant in Brazil, site not named.

When. Announced 24 November 2026; SCA says the first unit is due in the second quarter of 2027.

As of. 26 November 2026, 00:30 GMT.

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One company’s announcement says a cable carousel builder is entering Brazil’s offshore supply chain. Petrobras spending is rising and NOV says industry pipe capacity will fall short, but nothing links either to this order.

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, approved a 2027 to 2031 business plan on Monday 23 November 2026, with US$122 billion of spending, its news agency said. Of that, US$83 billion goes to exploration and production projects under way, 60% of it to the pre-salt, the deep offshore oil beneath a salt crust.

The plan lists nine new production systems, the offshore platforms that pump the oil, eight already contracted. Its release does not mention carousels or named suppliers.

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An offshore drilling rig in the Campos Basin off Rio de Janeiro state, April 2022. Photo: CaptainDarwin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sil de Rijke, SCA’s chief operating officer, said on 24 November 2026: “Our first contract in Brazil is a key win for SCA and marks our expansion into South America.” World Oil reported on 10 August 2026 that SCA won a 1,000-ton carousel order from US oil company Kosmos Energy for Alabama, but we found no earlier link between SCA and Brazil.

NOV, a US oilfield equipment maker, said on 25 March 2026 that it would spend US$200 million over three years to roughly double its factory for flexible pipe, the flexible lines that carry oil from seabed to platform, at Porto do Açu, a port in Rio de Janeiro state. NOV said in its release that industry capacity would fall short of demand at the end of this decade and into the 2030s without the expansion.

That is NOV’s own forecast, and we found no independent assessment of the capacity shortfall. Karine Fragoso, general manager at Firjan, the Rio de Janeiro state industry federation, said on 4 August 2026, as reported by Agência iNFRA, a Brazilian infrastructure news agency, that Brazilian industry can again supply modules for floating production platforms.

Her remarks predate the new plan. We found no newer independent comment on it.

The ANP, Brazil’s oil, gas and biofuels regulator, reported oil output of 4,711 thousand barrels a day in September 2026, up 20.3% from a year earlier (see our report on the pre-salt share of output). Búzios, a pre-salt field, produced about 1.19 million barrels of oil a day.

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Our calculation: 60% of US$83 billion is about US$49.8 billion for 2027 to 2031, against about US$42.9 billion in the plan released on 28 November 2025, or about 16% more. We multiplied each plan’s pre-salt share by its exploration and production budget, though the plans define the portfolio differently.

That rules in rising money for pre-salt wells and platforms, part of the deepwater growth NOV cites as a reason for more pipe capacity, though that is NOV’s own forecast (see our report on the Petrobras plan). It does not show that carousel makers ease the strain, because carousels are factory equipment, not the pipe itself.

It rules out tying SCA’s contract to Petrobras, because the release names neither the customer nor the plant. Still open are the customer, value, site and second carousel’s date.

SCA said the first carousel is due in the second quarter of 2027, and NOV’s expanded Açu capacity by the end of 2029. One of the nine systems is still in contracting, and the next ANP bulletin date is not confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did SCA really win a Brazil contract?

So far only SCA says so, and we found no second source. The customer, the value and the site are not named.

Is the contract linked to Petrobras?

Nothing in the release says so, and no link can be drawn from the evidence. The carousels are factory equipment, not oil pipe.

Is Brazil short of subsea pipe capacity?

NOV says industry capacity will fall short, but that is a company forecast. We found no independent assessment.

Sources Sources: SCA press release, 24 November 2026; Petrobras news agency, 23 November 2026 and 28 November 2025; ANP production bulletin, September 2026; NOV announcement, 25 March 2026; Agência iNFRA, 4 August 2026; World Oil, 10 August 2026.

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