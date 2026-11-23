Brazil's offshore oil story now runs almost entirely through one deep-sea formation, and the company behind it will soon say where it goes next.

Sunrise over the Santos Basin, home of the pre-salt fields that drive Petrobras oil output, seen from a drillship in 2015. (Photo: Diego Vasconcellos Renato, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · ENERGY

Brazil’s deepwater oil fields now supply more than four of every five barrels the country produces. The pre-salt, oil trapped under a salt layer on the Atlantic seabed, gave 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (oil and gas in one unit) a day in September 2026.

ANP, Brazil’s oil regulator, puts that at 83.3% of national output. Petrobras, the state-controlled company that operates most of those fields, presents its 2027–2031 business plan on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Key Facts Who Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, which operates most pre-salt fields.

What Pre-salt fields produced 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in September 2026.

Share That is 83.3% of Brazil’s output and 23.1% more than in September 2025.

Next Petrobras presents its 2027–2031 business plan at a Rio press conference.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Brazil’s offshore oil story now runs almost entirely through one deep-sea formation, and the company behind it will soon say where it goes next.

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The monthly bulletin of ANP, formally the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, put total September output at 6.12 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. Oil alone came to 4.711 million barrels a day, and natural gas to 223.98 million cubic metres a day.

Within that total, the pre-salt gave 3.945 million barrels of oil and 183.66 million cubic metres of gas a day. Its output rose 2.9% from August, the same bulletin shows.

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Petrobras says its own books show the same trend: on 29 October 2026 it reported record own production of 3.512 million barrels of oil equivalent a day for July to September, 11.7% above a year earlier. The pre-salt share was 2.96 million, up from 2.78 million in the second quarter.

The company credited its best production efficiency in eight years and the ramp-up of two floating production vessels (P-78 and P-79) at Búzios, which it calls Brazil’s largest field by reserves and output. Mero, another pre-salt field, averaged 760,000 barrels of oil a day in the quarter, third behind Búzios and Tupi, also a pre-salt field.

Petrobras chief executive Magda Chambriard said in Portuguese on 10 November 2026, when the company posted its third-quarter results: “In the third quarter of this year, we again reached records in oil and gas production, raising our production curve to a historic level for the company.” The company also raised its 2026 forecast for own output to between 3.3 million and 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, up from 3.1 million.

The deep-sea oil also feeds Brazil’s refineries, where pre-salt crude made up 72% of what Petrobras processed in the first nine months of 2026, the company said. Its oil and fuel exports hit a record 1.251 million barrels a day in the third quarter.

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More capacity is coming, as two giant platforms, P-80 and P-82, left a shipyard in Singapore on 30 September and 18 October for Búzios. Each is designed for 225,000 barrels a day and due to start in 2027.

The press conference on the new plan is on Tuesday 24 November at 1:30 p.m. Brasília time (11:30 a.m. ET) in Rio de Janeiro, followed by an investor webcast at 4 p.m. (2 p.m. ET). The plan’s spending total and 2027–2031 production targets are not yet known.

For US investors, Petrobras shares trade in New York as American depositary receipts, certificates that represent shares of a foreign company. Because the pre-salt carries most of the company’s output, the plan’s pre-salt figures are likely to matter most to those holders.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Petrobras plan preview, Petrobras third-quarter profit and the government’s pre-salt oil share.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Brazil’s Pre-Salt?

It is oil and gas held in rock beneath a thick layer of salt under the deep Atlantic seabed. It now dominates Brazil’s total output.

Why Does the Petrobras Plan Matter?

It sets how the company will invest in the fields that carry most of its production. Petrobras presents it this week.

What Does Barrel of Oil Equivalent Mean?

It counts natural gas in the same unit as oil so the two can be added together. ANP and Petrobras both report output this way.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources: ANP, Boletim Mensal da Produção de Petróleo e Gás Natural, September 2026; Petrobras, third-quarter 2026 production release, 29 October 2026; Petrobras, third-quarter 2026 results, 10 November 2026; Petrobras, 2026 projections update, 10 November 2026; Petrobras investor relations, 2027–2031 plan webcast notice; Petrobras, notice of the 2027–2031 plan press conference, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error