Pretoria is reviewing its flagship empowerment policy while resisting US pressure over it, and its trade minister says the review is a defence of the policy, not a retreat.

The round Ponte City tower rises above Johannesburg's central districts in a May 2010 view from the Carlton Centre. It shows the city skyline, not the wage deal or any event of 3 or 4 November 2026. Photo: Jorge Láscar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Trade: South Africa

A South African minister has said, in plain words, that his country’s black-ownership policy is not a bargaining chip for US tariff relief. “We will not trade transformation for tariff relief,” Parks Tau, the trade, industry and competition minister, said in Johannesburg on Monday 23 November 2026.

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The policy is Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, or B-BBEE, which scores firms on black ownership, management, skills and supplier spending to win state business and licences. Tau spoke at the opening of a two-day conference on its future, convened by the Johannesburg Business School, part of the University of Johannesburg, and co-hosted by the B-BBEE Commission, the body that oversees the policy.

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Key Facts Who. Parks Tau, South Africa’s trade, industry and competition minister.

What. Rejects swapping B-BBEE, the black-ownership policy, for US tariff relief.

Where. Johannesburg, at a two-day conference on B-BBEE.

When. Monday 23 November 2026; a policy brief is due within 30 days.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:45 GMT

Pretoria is reviewing its flagship empowerment policy while resisting US pressure over it, and its trade minister says the review is a defence of the policy, not a retreat.

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Tau tied the policy to a dispute that began in Washington. “In February 2025, the United States issued an executive order against South Africa,” he said, adding that “among its stated grievances were our empowerment requirements.”

The order, a US presidential directive titled “Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa”, was signed on 7 February 2025. It cites the Expropriation Act (Act 13 of 2024, the land-expropriation law), South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its ties with Iran.

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The text does not use the words “B-BBEE” or “empowerment”, so the link Tau draws is his own reading. It does say the Expropriation Act “follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business”.

Tau said Washington followed the order in March 2026 with a list of demands. One was that South Africa end what it called “the mandatory surrender of ownership or control as a cost of doing business”.

File photo. A street in Maboneng, an inner-city district east of central Johannesburg, March 2020. Photo: Gsalamander / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Tau did not say who in Washington made those demands, or whether talks on tariffs are scheduled. The ministry’s statement gives no tariff rate and does not mention the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the US trade preference programme, which we have covered in an explainer for US readers and in a report on a US move to remove South Africa from it.

At home, Tau said, “the pressure is just as real”, because challenges to the Employment Equity targets, South Africa’s workplace race and gender goals, went through the High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court, the highest court on constitutional matters. “Each time, the bid to stop them failed,” he said.

Tau’s department, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), says it is now doing what “President Ramaphosa committed us” to do, which is to review the B-BBEE framework. Tau said the review is not a concession to critics but the strongest defence of the policy.

The conference is co-hosted by the Industrial Development Corporation, the state development bank, the National Empowerment Fund, which backs black-owned firms, and a policy unit in the Presidency, the president’s office. Its panels cover financial-sector transformation, mining and critical minerals, skills, small-business growth and how development finance institutions are held to account.

Tau wants to move the system “from compliance to outcomes” and “from transactions to industrialisation”. He said the next phase must favour those “who own productive assets, who manufacture, who supply and export”, not firms that merely hold a compliance certificate.

For the review itself, the dtic said a policy brief goes to the department and to the Presidency within 30 days of the conference. Full proceedings are due within 60 days, and an edited academic volume is planned for 2027.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is South Africa dropping B-BBEE?

No. Tau said the review is how the government will defend the policy, not how it will retreat from it.

Does the US executive order name empowerment rules?

Its text does not use the words B-BBEE or empowerment. The link to those rules is Tau’s own reading of the order’s stated grievances.

What comes out of the review first?

The first output is a policy brief for the department and the Presidency. Full proceedings and an academic volume follow later.

Sources: Department of Trade, Industry and Competition media statement, 23 November 2026; Tau keynote speech, 23 November 2026; Executive Order 14204, White House, 7 February 2025 (Federal Register, 12 February 2025, 90 FR 9497); RT USDZAR close, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error