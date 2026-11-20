South Africa’s central bank has paused, but it says the next move could be up. It needed a split committee to get there.

Jacarandas in flower along Becket Street, Pretoria, South Africa. File photo, October 2016. (Photo: Paul Saad, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: South Africa

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB, the country’s central bank) held its main interest rate at 7.25% on Thursday 19 November 2026. The vote in its Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets the rate, was four to three, and the minority wanted a rise of 0.25 percentage point.

For US readers, it shows a fuel shock squeezing a major African economy while global interest rates are re-setting higher. The repo rate, the rate at which banks borrow from the central bank, sits under every South African loan.

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Key Facts Decision. The central bank held its main interest rate, the repo rate, at 7.25% on 19 November.

Vote. Four members of the Monetary Policy Committee, the rate-setting panel, voted to hold; three wanted a rise.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based market: 56.0% quarter-point rise in January, 43.5% no change (20 Nov, 13:55 ET).

As of. 20 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

South Africa’s central bank has paused, but it says the next move could be up. It needed a split committee to get there.

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The pause follows two policy adjustments this year, leaving the repo rate 50 basis points (half a percentage point) above the 6.75% held in January. The committee’s statement of 19 November said: “After two policy adjustments this year, and with a moderately restrictive policy stance, we decided to pause for now.”

The SARB’s goal is inflation of 3%, with a tolerance band of one percentage point either side. The statement adds: “We are mindful of risks, and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target over the policy horizon.”

The pressure comes mainly from the pump, where the SARB said on 19 November that fuel inflation is around 40% at present. Petrol costs almost 30 rand (R30) a litre (about US$1.71 at the 20 November market rate of 17.51 rand to the dollar), up from R21 a year ago (about US$1.20 at the same rate).

A memorial on the Union Buildings terrace in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital. File photo: Ruby D-Brown / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA, the national statistics office) reported on 18 November that consumer price inflation rose to 5.2% in October from 4.5% in September. The SARB says near-term inflation is above 5% and assesses the risks to the outlook as pointing to the upside.

Lesetja Kganyago, the SARB governor, wrote in the committee statement of 19 November: “There are various risks to the inflation outlook, which may overlap.” He called 2026 “a challenging year” and traced it “mainly to negative supply shocks from geopolitical conflicts.”

The statement points to global interest rates that “seem to be re-setting higher” and a rand that has “less appreciated”, which raises import prices. It also links dry conditions early next year to El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern, and says core inflation, a measure that excludes the most volatile prices, is trending up.

The three members who favoured a rise wanted to act now, and the SARB does not name them. The opposite risk comes from the bank itself, which puts growth at just over 1% now, sees downside risks to growth and expects about 2% a year over the forecast period.

The decision matters at home because the repo rate is the base for every South African loan, and banks’ prime lending rate, the rate charged to their best customers, follows it. A rise would lift repayments for borrowers already facing dearer fuel, while the hold spares them that extra cost for now.

In the SARB’s oil scenario, if the price peaks at US$130 a barrel, headline inflation, the overall consumer price figure, stays above 5% next year and the model implies around two hikes. Under higher global bond yields and a weaker rand, the model implies at least two hikes.

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Even so, the bank’s central forecast model “continues to show lower rates next year”, which it offers as a broad guide and not a commitment. A quick cut looks unlikely, since the same statement that pauses also promises to raise rates if needed.

Stats SA publishes third-quarter GDP, the broadest measure of the economy, on Tuesday 1 December 2026. The committee meets again on Thursday 28 January 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where users bet real money, traders put the chance of a quarter-point rise at the January 2027 meeting at 56.0% and of no change at 43.5% at 13:55 ET on 20 November 2026. Trading volume on that market was US$26,167. For the March 2027 meeting, the same platform shows 53.5% for no change, 17.0% for a quarter-point rise, and 21.5% for a rise of half a point or more, with thin volume of US$24,031. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the repo rate and why does it matter?

It is the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank, and lenders build their own prices on top of it. A higher repo rate therefore makes mortgages and other loans dearer.

Could South Africa raise rates next?

The central bank says it will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, and a minority of committee members already wanted that. Its own model still points to lower rates next year, so the path is open both ways.

Why should US readers follow this?

South Africa’s rand and borrowing costs show how costly fuel and rising global interest rates press on emerging markets. Investors holding such assets watch the rate path for signs of stress.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error