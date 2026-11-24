South Africa’s leading economic indicator rebounded in August, and the Bank scheduled its September reading for 24 November.

A war memorial on the terrace of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, with the city centre in the background. File photo: Ruby D-Brown / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Economy: South Africa

South Africa’s main early-warning gauge for its economy rose 1.1% in August 2026 to 119.6, according to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the country’s central bank, which published it on Tuesday 27 October 2026. The SARB compiles this leading indicator to signal turning points in business activity before they show up elsewhere.

The SARB scheduled its September reading for 09:00 South African time on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and this article does not report it. The August figure may also change, because a SARB footnote says composite indicators are revised continuously.

Key Facts Who. South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the central bank that compiles the gauge.

What. The leading indicator, a forecast of business turning points, rose in August.

Numbers. 119.6 in August, up 1.1%; July 118.3 (index, where 2019 = 100).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, where users bet money, prices a quarter-point SARB hike at 52% (January, 4:10 a.m. Eastern).

As of. 24 November 2026, 09:10 GMT.

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South Africa’s leading economic indicator rebounded in August, and the Bank scheduled its September reading for 24 November.

The SARB’s 27 October release said six of ten components rose in August while four fell. That ended a two-month slide of 1.0% in June and 0.8% in July, after the 22 September release first put the July drop at 0.9%.

The 2026 high came in March, when the index jumped 2.2% to 121.5, the same release showed. Since then it has moved between 118.3 and 120.5, so August’s 119.6 sits below the spring peak but above the June and July readings.

In August the biggest lifts came from smoothed six-month growth in inflation-adjusted M1 money supply, a narrow measure of money in circulation, which added 0.72 percentage points, and approved building plans for flats, townhouses and larger houses, which added 0.41, the SARB said on 27 October. Job advertisements subtracted 0.28 and new passenger vehicle sales 0.12.

Shoppers at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria, South Africa. File photo: SpringbokSam / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The SARB’s 27 October release put the 12-month change in August at 1.9%, against 2.3% in July and 6.2% in March. That slower yearly pace suggests the early-2026 surge has faded.

The same release said the coincident indicator, a gauge of activity happening now, rose 0.6% in July to 95.0 on stronger real trade sales and industrial production. The lagging indicator, which confirms trends after the fact, fell 0.4% in July to 106.1.

On 19 November 2026 the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee, its rate-setting panel, led by Governor Lesetja Kganyago, kept the repo rate, the rate the Bank charges commercial banks, at 7.25%. Four members preferred no change and three favoured a 25 basis point (0.25 percentage point) increase, while the Bank said “we decided to pause for now”.

The committee’s statement says South Africa shrank in the second quarter, but that “there now appears to be a gradual recovery under way”. The Bank expects growth to pick up to about 2% a year over its forecast period from just over 1% now, led in the short term by domestic trade.

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The statement also says near-term inflation is above 5%, mainly because of fuel, where inflation is around 40%. In the October 2026 consumer price index, transport added 2.1 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate of 5.2%, and the Bank’s forecast has inflation peaking at 5.4% in November against a 3% target.

The Bank said it “will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target”, having raised the rate by 25 basis points at its September meeting, effective 25 September 2026. It also called fixed investment, spending on machinery, buildings and infrastructure, “much too low, at about 13% of output”.

For US investors with South African exposure, a modest rebound beside a split rate committee points to a central bank balancing weak growth against fuel-driven inflation. The September reading, which the SARB scheduled for 24 November, will show whether the August gain held.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the leading indicator measure?

It combines several economic series, such as money supply, building plans and vehicle sales, to hint at where business activity is heading in the coming months. The SARB compiles it alongside coincident and lagging indicators.

Does an August rebound mean South Africa is recovering?

Not on its own, because monthly readings swing and are revised later. The Bank’s own recovery outlook and the next releases matter more.

Sources: South African Reserve Bank, Composite Business Cycle Indicators release of 27 October 2026 (link); South African Reserve Bank, Monetary Policy Committee statement of 19 November 2026 (link); South African Reserve Bank, Composite Business Cycle Indicators release of 22 September 2026 (link); Polymarket, South African Reserve Bank Decision in January 2027 market (link).

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