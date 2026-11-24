A former intelligence and police chief takes over Somalia’s defence ministry in a limited reshuffle, with no official reason given and the African Union mission’s UN mandate due to expire on 31 December.

A Somali soldier stands guard in Burhakaba as army and African Union vehicles wait on the road behind him. File photo, 27 February 2013, not a scene from this week's fighting. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Politics: Somalia

Somalia has a new defence minister while its army fights al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, and the future of the African Union mission that backs it is open. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed Saadaq Omar Mohamed Hassan, widely known as Saadaq Joon, on Monday 23 November 2026, replacing the outgoing minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued the decree and has given no reason for the change. Political sources cited in Somali reporting link it to a power-sharing deal after a change of president in Galmudug, a central Somali state, but the office has not confirmed that.

Key Facts Who. Saadaq Joon, a member of parliament and former police commander, is Somalia’s new defence minister.

What. He replaces Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who held the post since 27 April 2025.

When. The Prime Minister’s Office issued the decree on Monday 23 November 2026.

Open. No reason has been given for the change.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 08:05 GMT

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A former intelligence and police chief takes over Somalia’s defence ministry in a limited reshuffle, with no official reason given and the African Union mission’s UN mandate due to expire on 31 December.

Saadaq Joon sits in the House of the People, the lower house of Somalia’s federal parliament. Earlier he headed intelligence in Galmudug and served as intelligence chief of Banadir, the region around the capital Mogadishu.

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He also commanded the Banadir regional police, so his other listed posts are all in intelligence or policing. The Prime Minister’s Office has not said what he will change at the ministry.

The decree also changed two deputy ministers: Ali Ifiye Ali takes ports and marine transport, and Maryan Ali Abukar takes fisheries and the blue economy. The Prime Minister’s Office told the newly appointed officials to take up their duties immediately.

Fiqi had run the defence ministry for about 19 months, since 27 April 2025. He was interior minister from 2022 and foreign minister from April 2024, and Abdisalam Abdi Ali took over foreign affairs when he moved.

Fiqi welcomed his successor in a statement on Monday 23 November 2026. “I welcome the appointment of my brother, Saadaq Omar, as defence minister, and pray that God makes this great responsibility easier for him at this difficult time,” he said.

The plenary hall of the House of the People, Somalia’s lower house of parliament, in Mogadishu. File photo, 2026: Government of Somalia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The new minister inherits a security transition. The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) is authorised by UN Security Council Resolution 2809, adopted unanimously on 23 December 2025, until 31 December 2026.

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Somalia’s army is meant to take over more security duties from African Union troops while it fights al-Shabaab, which has fought the government for nearly two decades. The mandate expires on 31 December 2026, so the UN Security Council must decide on renewal before then, and how its members will vote is not known.

Washington’s position is covered in our report that the US backs another year of the Somalia mission, and the country is also dealing with the extended deadline for party registration. More from the continent is on our Africa coverage page.

Still open are why Fiqi left, what post he takes next and what the new minister will change. The next fixed date is the 31 December expiry of the AUSSOM mandate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Saadaq Joon?

He is a member of Somalia’s federal parliament and a former intelligence and police chief. The Prime Minister’s Office appointed him defence minister by decree.

Why was the defence minister replaced?

The Prime Minister’s Office has given no reason. It has not said whether Ahmed Moallim Fiqi will get another post.

What is AUSSOM?

It is the African Union mission that supports Somalia against al-Shabaab. Its UN authorisation runs to the end of 2026, so the Security Council must decide on renewal.

Sources: Prime Minister’s Office of Somalia, decree of 23 November 2026; statement by Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, 23 November 2026; UN Security Council Resolution 2809 (2025), docs.un.org.

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