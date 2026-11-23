Liberia’s government wants a gold miner to pay for power plants and roads, while the Liberia Council of Churches asks lawmakers to withhold ratification.

File photo. A commercial building in central Monrovia, Liberia, in 2015. Photo: Jefferson Krua, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Business: Liberia

Liberia’s government and a gold miner have concluded talks on a US$5.7 billion plan to build power plants and roads, according to a Ministry of Information statement on Sunday 22 November 2026. The miner, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), would front the work against extra revenue the government says it owes from higher gold prices.

Formal signing is scheduled for Wednesday 25 November 2026, after which the deal goes to Liberia’s Legislature for ratification. For US readers it tests whether a West African miner can pay for the grid that energy-access drives such as Mission 300, a World Bank and African Development Bank programme, aim to widen.

Key Facts Who. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. received the agreement with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, a gold miner.

What. A five-year programme of about US$5.7 billion for 270 megawatts (MW) of power plants and new roads.

Where. Liberia, with roads across several counties and the power plants on the Via and St Paul rivers.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

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Liberia’s government wants a gold miner to pay for power plants and roads, while the Liberia Council of Churches asks lawmakers to withhold ratification.

Bea Mountain has operated in Liberia since 2001. The new Master Infrastructure Development Agreement, a framework deal for building public works, would turn the miner into a builder of national infrastructure.

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President Boakai reaffirmed on 6 November 2026 his goal of raising national electricity access to 75% by 2030 under the Mission 300 National Energy Compact, the president’s office, the Executive Mansion, said in a press release. The release said the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the national power utility, serves more than 400,000 customers.

On that day Boakai broke ground on a power-line project for Bomi, Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount counties, about 101 km of 33-kilovolt lines that LEC said it is financing from its own resources. The president told the ceremony: “Electricity is not free anywhere.

We must pay our bills to continue to benefit.”

A street vendor at a market in Monrovia. (File photo) photo. A street vendor with his handcart in a Monrovia market, Liberia, in 2014. Photo: FischerFotos, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The power half of the plan is 270 megawatts (MW) from four plants, the Ministry of Information said on Sunday. A 100 MW hydropower plant on the Via River and a 60 MW biomass plant near the Via dam sit alongside two plants on the St Paul River, of 100 MW and 10 MW.

Three reservoirs would hold 10 billion cubic metres of water in total, and US$230 million would go to reinforcing the grid. New lines would run 150 km to the Mount Coffee substation, 150 km from Via to Nimba County and 5 km to Bong County.

The biomass plant and the transmission lines are targeted within two years, while the whole programme runs for five. The road plan adds a 146 km Liberia Development Road and US$1 billion for further networks.

That list includes Konia to Voinjama, Saclepea to Karnplay, Gbarnga to Buchanan through Kokoyah, and the coastal links Cestos to Greenville and Pleebo to Barclayville. Monrovia would also receive 75 km of concrete roads.

The ministry said the approach is meant to reduce reliance on public borrowing, with BMMC’s extra payments from higher gold prices going to the projects. BMMC keeps making its regular payments to the Consolidated Account, the national treasury account.

Reverend Dr Samuel B. Reeves Jr., president of the Liberia Council of Churches, a national grouping of Christian churches, urged lawmakers to withhold ratification of the draft. He says it sets no overall ceiling on what Liberia ultimately pays, which would come from redirected future mining revenue with interest.

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Reeves asks for conditions before any ratification, including publication of the full deal and audit access. An editorial in a Monrovia daily asks Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah and Mines and Energy Minister Matenokay Tingban for a briefing, feasibility studies and an implementation schedule.

The full agreement has not been published beyond the draft cited by critics. How much extra revenue it will bring each year, what happens if gold prices fall, who will own and run the plants and what the power will cost are not yet clear.

The scale matters because a single gold miner would pay for power and roads in a country where electricity is still limited. If ratified, the deal would be a test case for investors in West African power and mining, and for Mission 300 itself.

The agreement is due to be signed on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the Ministry of Information said. The Legislature then decides on ratification, and no date for a vote has been set.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Liberia power and roads deal?

Liberia’s government and a gold miner have concluded talks on a plan to build power plants and roads over five years. The government says the approach is meant to reduce reliance on public borrowing.

Why are critics worried?

The president of the Liberia Council of Churches says the draft sets no overall ceiling on what Liberia ultimately pays. He asks for conditions including publication of the full deal and audit access.

What happens next?

The agreement is due to be signed on Wednesday, and the Legislature then takes it up. No vote date has been set.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026 · Source: Ministry of Information of Liberia, statement of 22 November 2026; Executive Mansion press release of 6 November 2026 (emansion.gov.lr)

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