The commission did not say how many organisations asked for more time or how many have already registered.

File photo. The plenary hall of the House of the People, the lower house of Somalia's parliament, Mogadishu, 2026. Photo: Government of Somalia, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief: Somalia Politics

Somalia’s electoral commission has given political organisations eight more days, until Monday 30 November 2026, to hand in their registration papers. The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), the federal body that runs elections, announced the new date in a statement on Sunday 22 November, the day the old deadline fell.

Registration is open to organisations that want to take part in the parliamentary vote planned for Thursday 15 April 2027. The vote matters to US readers because it is contested while al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group, still holds territory in the south and centre.

Key Facts Who. The NIEBC, Somalia’s federal election commission.

What. Registration deadline for political organisations moved from 22 to 30 November.

Why. Organisations asked for more time to meet the requirements.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

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The commission did not say how many organisations asked for more time or how many have already registered.

The commission said it acted after requests from organisations that plan to contest both houses of the Federal Parliament, the national legislature. They were “seeking additional time to fulfill the requirements and prepare the documentation necessary for registration”, it said.

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It cited Article 10(4) of the law that created the commission and Article 7(j) of the National Electoral Law, Somalia’s election statute, as its authority. It urged every organisation to submit its documents before the new deadline and to meet the registration rules.

File photo. A police officer on duty on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia, 2024. photo. An African Union police officer on duty on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia, 2024. Photo: ATMIS Somalia, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

The timetable the commission announced on Thursday 15 October puts the parliamentary vote on 15 April 2027 and the presidential vote on Saturday 15 May 2027. Party registration had been due to close on Sunday 22 November, so the extension adds eight days to that window.

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The process remains contested. Opposition parties and the governments of Puntland and Jubaland, two federal member states, reject the constitutional changes behind the timetable and call for a negotiated agreement on the electoral framework.

The federal government says the changes give a legal basis for the schedule. Opposition leaders say an inclusive political agreement must come before the vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the deadline extended?

The commission says organisations asked for more time to meet the registration requirements. It did not say how many asked.

When does Somalia vote?

The commission’s timetable puts both votes in spring 2027, parliament first and the president a month later. Opposition groups dispute the process.

Sources Primary sources: NIEBC statement of 22 November 2026 on the registration deadline · NIEBC election timetable announced 15 October 2026 · Article 10(4) of the NIEBC law and Article 7(j) of the National Electoral Law of Somalia

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