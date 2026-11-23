This Brief rests on the announced agenda of the visit and earlier official statements, and what was agreed on Monday is not yet known.

File photo from 2011. A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union mission stands at a defensive position in Mogadishu. Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0.

Brief: Somalia

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was scheduled to travel to Uganda on Monday 23 November 2026 for a one-day working visit and talks with President Yoweri Museveni on security and the future of Ugandan troops in Somalia, Somalia’s state news agency, SONNA, said. It would be his second visit in under a month, after a meeting on 26 October.

Uganda’s army announced on 2 November 2026 that it had begun withdrawing part of its force from Somalia, and on 26 October Hassan Sheikh told Museveni he hoped the soldiers would stay longer. What was agreed on Monday is not yet confirmed.

Key Facts Who. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

What. Scheduled one-day working visit on security and the future of Ugandan troops in Somalia.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, four weeks after their 26 October meeting.

Open. The outcome of the talks and any joint statement are not yet confirmed.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

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This Brief rests on the announced agenda of the visit and earlier official statements, and what was agreed on Monday is not yet known.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda’s army, announced on Monday 2 November 2026 that it had begun withdrawing troops serving under a bilateral deal with Somalia. It said it would withdraw all its forces, including those under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), gradually by the end of 2027.

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At the earlier meeting at State House in Entebbe on Monday 26 October 2026, Hassan Sheikh thanked Museveni for Uganda’s military contribution and said he hoped Ugandan troops would stay longer, according to Uganda’s Presidential Press Unit, the president’s media office. Museveni told him that “the problem of Somalia is ideological and a misdiagnosis of problems” and urged unity against al-Shabaab, the militant group that still operates in parts of southern Somalia.

File photo. An African Union police officer on duty on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia, 2024. Photo: ATMIS Somalia, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

The African Union mission faces money pressure after Washington decided to end its support for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), which provides its logistics. The United States reversed course on 15 November 2026, saying it would support a one-year renewal of the mandates of AUSSOM and UNSOS.

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AUSSOM’s current United Nations mandate expires on 31 December 2026. The UN Security Council is expected to consider renewing it.

It is not known what was agreed on Monday, or whether Uganda will pause or reverse the withdrawal. Washington’s 15 November pledge is one financing signal ahead of the mandate decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Uganda still pulling out its troops?

The UPDF said its bilateral troops would leave first and all forces by the end of 2027. Whether Monday’s talks changed that is not yet known.

What is AUSSOM?

It is the African Union mission that helps Somalia’s army fight al-Shabaab, and Ugandan soldiers are a major contingent.

Connected Coverage: Somalia news · Uganda troops leave Somalia after 19 years · Uganda denies soldiers died in Somali ambush

Sources: Somali National News Agency (SONNA) announcement of the 23 November 2026 visit; Uganda Presidential Press Unit account of the 26 October 2026 meeting, https://www.mediacentre.go.ug/press-room/museveni-calls-for-somalias-unity-against-al-shabaab-stronger-coffee-trade-with-uganda; UPDF announcement of 2 November 2026; US State Department statement of 15 November 2026.

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