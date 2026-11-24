A campaign tour in southern Nigeria ended in gunfire and a curfew. Police, the campaign and the council chairman give three different death tolls.

NIGERIA

A shooting at the campaign tour of Ovie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, left people dead in Uduere community in Delta State on Monday 23 November 2026. The Nigeria Police Force says six people were killed, the Omo-Agege campaign counts four, and the local council chairman says three people were shot dead by the candidate’s team.

The Delta State Government imposed a curfew over the whole Ughelli North local government area that evening. No arrests had been reported by Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Key Facts Who: Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, opposition candidate for the Delta Central Senate seat.

What: Shooting at his tour; police say six dead, his campaign four, council chairman three.

Where: Uduere community, Ughelli North, Delta State, southern Nigeria.

When: Monday 23 November 2026; curfew 6pm to 6am until further notice.

As of: 24 November 2026, 08:45 GMT

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A campaign tour in southern Nigeria ended in gunfire and a curfew. Police, the campaign and the council chairman give three different death tolls.

Omo-Agege is the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), an opposition party, for the Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections. Uduere lies in Ughelli North, a local government area (LGA) of Delta State in southern Nigeria.

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The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation said in a statement on Monday that four people were killed and four critically injured. Its media adviser, Sunny Areh, named two of the dead as Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, whom the campaign called its aides.

The campaign described the shooting as an assassination attempt on Omo-Agege, who it said escaped unhurt. It urged supporters not to retaliate and said its tour of the Delta Central district would continue.

Statue group at the entrance to the Delta State House of Assembly in Asaba, the state capital. File photo, June 2024. Photo: Tsquare07, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The campaign alleged that Jaro Egbo, the chairman of the Ughelli North council, led the attackers on the orders of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State. It offered no evidence for that claim, which has not been independently established.

Egbo denied involvement and said he was not at the scene. He said three people were shot dead by members of Omo-Agege’s team.

Egbo claimed, without evidence, that Omo-Agege ordered the shooting. Neither side’s account of who fired has been independently confirmed.

The campaign asked the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, to take over the investigation. It said it no longer had confidence in the Delta police command, and accused officers deployed to the venue of failing to prevent the violence.

The Nigeria Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday that six people were killed, according to its national spokesperson, Ani Iniedu. The statement said investigators were still working to establish the actual casualty figures amid differing reports.

The Inspector-General of Police has directed the Delta police commissioner to launch a comprehensive and impartial investigation, the statement said. It said the inquiry would cover the conduct and deployment of police personnel at the venue, and that officers found to have acted unlawfully or negligently would face disciplinary measures.

Bright Edafe, the Delta police spokesperson, said on Monday night that Commissioner of Police Samuel E. Erale had ordered a full-scale investigation and more security operations in the area. He said anyone found culpable “will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status”.

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Kingsley Eze Emu, Secretary to the State Government, said in a statement on Monday that the state had imposed an immediate curfew across Ughelli North “following reports of gunshots and attendant deaths in parts of the area”. The curfew runs daily from 6pm to 6am until further notice.

Violence had touched the campaign before. On Saturday 7 November 2026, police said one person died and five were injured at about 12:15 on Nnebisi Road in Asaba, the state capital, during an NDC-backed rally.

Police said they had advised the organisers against an open road procession and that the organisers ignored the advice. Omo-Agege’s side said more than 10 supporters were hurt and blamed elements of the state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, while the state government blamed NDC supporters.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with a large diaspora in the United States. The Delta violence comes ahead of the 2027 elections, and the three counts of the dead have not been reconciled.

The police inquiry has no published end date. The curfew stays in force until further notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died?

Police, the Omo-Agege campaign and the council chairman each give a different count. Investigators say they are still establishing the actual figures.

What does the curfew mean for residents of Ughelli North?

Movement across the council area is restricted overnight until the state government lifts the order. Residents have been urged to comply strictly.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests had been reported in the latest statements. The police say a full investigation is under way.

Sources Sources: statement of the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation issued by Sunny Areh, media adviser, Monday 23 November 2026; remarks of Jaro Egbo, chairman of Ughelli North local government area, 23 and 24 November 2026; statement of Kingsley Eze Emu, Secretary to the Delta State Government, Monday 23 November 2026; statements of Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Monday 23 November 2026 and Saturday 7 November 2026; statement of the Nigeria Police Force, Tuesday 24 November 2026. Related: Nigeria news · Earlier report on the 7 November Asaba attack · Africa news

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