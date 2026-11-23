NIGERIA · DELTA STATE

Shooting broke out at the campaign tour of a Nigerian Senate candidate in Delta State on Monday 23 November 2026, and his campaign says four people were shot dead. Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy president of Nigeria’s Senate, is running for the Delta Central seat, a Senate district, for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a political party.

The state government answered with a curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area, one of Delta State’s local councils. Delta lies in Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta, and Nigeria is Africa’s most populous democracy.

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Key Facts Toll The campaign says four died and four were wounded; police have given no count.

Where Uduere, a community in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, on Monday 23 November 2026.

Response A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. across Ughelli North until further notice; police promise action.

Unknown Who fired and why: the campaign and the council chairman it blames accuse each other.

As of 23 November 2026, 22:30 GMT

A campaign tour in Nigeria’s oil-producing Delta State ended in gunfire, and the candidate’s camp and the official it accuses give opposing accounts.

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The shooting follows violence at an earlier march in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Saturday 7 November 2026, when police spokesperson Bright Edafe said one person was killed and five injured on Nnebisi Road. The march was held by the Obidient movement, a group of supporters backing the NDC’s presidential candidate, and police said the organisers ignored their advice against an open-road procession.

That makes at least two violent incidents tied to NDC-linked campaigning in Delta within 16 days. Police did not say who was responsible for the Asaba violence, and they have not said so for Uduere either.

File photo: flags beside a road in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. The attack took place in Delta State.

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Sunny Areh, media adviser to Omo-Agege, set out the position of the campaign team in a statement on Monday evening. He wrote: “Delta State is not a war zone. Campaigning is not a crime.”

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Areh said armed men opened fire on the candidate’s entourage during a campaign tour at Uduere, a community in Ughelli North, on Monday. In the campaign’s account, Omo-Agege was addressing supporters when bullets passed close to his head, and he escaped unhurt.

The statement said four people were shot dead, including two of the candidate’s aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro. It named four others, Chief Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho, as wounded and receiving medical attention.

Areh said it was not a clash or a misunderstanding but, according to witnesses, a targeted assassination attempt. The statement says witnesses heard the gunmen shout that they wanted Omo-Agege.

The campaign accuses Jaro Egbo, chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, of leading the attack on the instructions of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and it asked the governor to condemn the attack and order arrests. The campaign gave no evidence for the accusation.

Egbo rejects the accusation and says three of his own supporters also died. In his account, the trouble began when the campaign team insisted on using a community hall in Uduere that he says was booked for another event, and its entourage then fired on his supporters; neither side has offered evidence for its version.

The campaign asked the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, to investigate. It also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria’s national police chief, to take over because, it says, it no longer has confidence in the Delta police command, whose officers it claims were present with six trucks and did nothing.

Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government, a senior state official, announced on Monday a curfew across the whole of Ughelli North. It runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day until further notice.

Bright Edafe, the Delta police spokesperson, said on Monday night that Commissioner of Police Samuel E. Erale, the state’s top police officer, had directed intensified security operations. He warned that anyone found responsible would face the law.

The police statement gave no count of the dead or injured and did not confirm the names, and no arrests had been reported. No response from Governor Oborevwori to the campaign’s accusation had been reported by Monday night.

For now, the practical effect is a night-time curfew over a whole council area, with no end date. The campaign says its ward-to-ward tour of Delta Central will go on, so later stops will show whether the police operation holds.

The campaign ended its statement with a call for calm: “Do not retaliate.” The cause of the shooting, the identity of the gunmen and any toll beyond the two sides’ claims remain unverified.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ovie Omo-Agege?

He is a former deputy president of Nigeria’s Senate and the NDC candidate for the Delta Central Senate seat in the 2027 elections.

Who is blamed for the shooting?

The campaign blames Ughelli North council chairman Jaro Egbo, who denies involvement. Neither account has been verified independently.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police have reported no arrests so far. Neither side has offered evidence for its account.

Sources: Statement by Sunny Areh for the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, 23 November 2026; statement by the Delta State Government (Kingsley Emu), 23 November 2026; statement by the Delta State Police Command (SP Bright Edafe), 23 November 2026; account of Ughelli North chairman Jaro Egbo, 23 November 2026; Delta State Police Command statement, 7 November 2026.