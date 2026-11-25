The praise was warm and cut across party lines, but the title is not yet beyond challenge, because Morocco's federation has not accepted the ruling.

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS: SENEGAL

Senegal woke on Wednesday 25 November 2026 to a rare moment of agreement, as politicians from different parties praised the national football team after a court restored its African title. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Lausanne-based tribunal for sports disputes, ruled on Tuesday 24 November that Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

For readers abroad, the reaction shows how much the trophy means at home during a tense political season, and the praise comes with a warning. Morocco’s football federation has said it will use “all available legal avenues”, so the title may not yet be settled for good.

Key Facts Who. Aminata Touré, El Malick Ndiaye and Barthélémy Dias, Senegalese politicians from different parties.

What. They hailed the Lions of Teranga, the national team, after CAS upheld its 1-0 win.

Challenge. Morocco’s football federation says it will use “all available legal avenues”.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market: Senegal 24% to win the 2027 Cup (25 November, 3:55 a.m. ET).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:55 GMT.

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The praise was warm and cut across party lines, but the title is not yet beyond challenge, because Morocco’s federation has not accepted the ruling.

Aminata Touré, known as Mimi Touré, a former Senegalese prime minister and a member of the Kiiraay party, said the ruling confirms “what the whole Senegalese people already knew: the Lions of Teranga are Africa’s champions thanks to their talent and courage”. The words are translated from French.

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El Malick Ndiaye, a member of Pastef, the party of National Assembly president Ousmane Sonko, said the decision “reinforces the result obtained on the pitch” and honours the team’s “talent, merit and determination”. He thanked the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and its lawyers for “the rigour and professionalism” with which they defended Senegal’s interests before the court.

Barthélémy Dias, leader of the Sénégal Binu Bokk movement, offered a shorter message: “Congratulations to the whole Senegalese people”. Like the other two, he spoke to the nation rather than to a party.

File photo of the Dakar coastline seen from the air. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

The dispute began on 18 January 2026 in Rabat, when the referee awarded Morocco a late penalty in a goalless final and Senegal’s players walked off in protest. After play resumed, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved a penalty by Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, and Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye scored in extra time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which runs the tournament, later ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win. On 24 November a three-member CAS panel set that decision aside and confirmed the 1-0 result from the pitch, in a ruling that made Senegal champions again.

CAF said it “respects the CAS award” and will implement it. For Senegal, the verdict brings a second continental title, after the 2021 tournament.

Morocco’s football federation, the FRMF, answered on 24 November with astonishment and a protest. It claimed that one of the three arbitrators, Ulrich Haas, had been in contact with FSF president Abdoulaye Fall 48 hours before the ruling.

The FSF rejected the claim, and its secretary general, Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, said Fall does not even know the judges. The FRMF also said CAS ignored recent guidance from football’s rule-makers on players leaving the pitch.

The only route left for Morocco is an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, Switzerland’s highest court, which reviews procedure rather than the football itself. We could not confirm the filing deadline from an official source.

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The celebration came on a day of political friction at home. Senegal’s National Assembly, the parliament, was due to meet at 15:00 on 25 November on the decree through which President Bassirou Diomaye Faye put the 2026 supplementary budget into force on 19 November, after lawmakers had rejected it on 3 November.

Nothing in the football reactions touches that dispute. The praise came from Pastef members and from politicians outside it, which shows how little the trophy itself is contested.

Next, the Assembly sits on the decree on 25 November, and Morocco’s federation must decide whether to take the case to the Swiss court. More Senegal coverage is on our Senegal news page and in our report on the budget decree.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where users bet real money, prices Morocco at 37% and Senegal at 24% to win the 2027 Africa Cup, ahead of South Africa at 18%. The market, “AFCON 2027 Winner”, had US$25,590 traded at 3:55 a.m. ET (08:55 UTC) on 25 November, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Africa Cup champion now?

Senegal. CAS confirmed the 1-0 result of the 2025 final, and CAF says it will implement the award.

Can Morocco still reverse the ruling?

Its federation says it will use every legal avenue. The Swiss Federal Tribunal is the only court left, and it reviews procedure rather than the football.

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Sources Court of Arbitration for Sport, media release on the Senegalese Football Federation appeal, 24 November 2026 Confederation of African Football, statement on the CAS award, 24 November 2026 Royal Moroccan Football Federation, statement, 24 November 2026 Statements by Aminata Touré, El Malick Ndiaye and Barthélémy Dias, 24 to 25 November 2026 Government of Senegal, decree no. 2026-2416 on the 2026 supplementary budget, 19 November 2026 Polymarket, market “AFCON 2027 Winner”, read 3:55 a.m. ET (08:55 UTC) on 25 November

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