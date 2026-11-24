Excavators have cleared huts in one block, and families wait for apartments, with costs and key dates still open.

File photo. Casablanca at sunrise, with the minaret of the Hassan II Mosque on the coast. Most of the 500 Global companies have their head offices in this region.

MOROCCO

Excavators began tearing down huts in Kariane Rhamna, Casablanca’s biggest shanty town, on the morning of Monday 23 November 2026. The demolition, reported but not confirmed by the authorities, started in block 10 and passed calmly.

The site lies in Sidi Moumen, a district of Casablanca, the largest city of Morocco. Morocco will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, and a local activist tied the clearance to that event.

Key Facts What: Excavators began demolishing huts in block 10 of Kariane Rhamna, Casablanca’s biggest slum.

When: Monday 23 November 2026, reported but not confirmed by the authorities.

Who: Close to 9,000 households are to be rehoused, 1,300 of them from block 10.

As of: 24 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

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Excavators have cleared huts in one block, and families wait for apartments, with costs and key dates still open.

Reports from the site say about 900 huts in this first tranche came down, a figure given by an unnamed source. The same account says 1,300 families in block 10 are to be rehoused.

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Residents had been stripping their own huts of roofing sheets, doors and wood in blocks 9 and 10 by Thursday 19 November 2026. A resident, Ali, said in words translated from French that in block 10 “everyone has emptied their hut” and that people have left and are waiting to be called.

File photo. Twin Center office towers on Boulevard Zerktouni in central Casablanca; the demolition site is in Sidi Moumen. Photo: HombreDHojalata, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Kariane Rhamna has seven blocks, numbered 9 to 15, because blocks 1 to 8 formed the former Kariane Thomas, demolished years ago. A municipal source gave 9,014 households and 28,000 residents in October, while an earlier October press report cited more than 6,500 families, so the true total is unclear.

Adib Benbrahim, Morocco’s Secretary of State for Housing, told the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, on Monday 12 January 2026 that 382,176 families had benefited from “Cities Without Slums”, the national slum-clearance programme, by 31 December 2025. He said 62 cities and urban centres were slum-free, and that the 2024–2028 programme should be completed at the end of 2027 or early 2028.

Households in block 10 are to receive social apartments in Diar Al Hana, a neighbourhood in the Lahraouiyine area. Casablanca Iskane et Equipements, the regional state housing and equipment company, runs the rehousing and calls on developers to supply enough apartments.

Beneficiaries are asked to pay 120,000 dirhams (about US$12,000, at about 10 dirhams per dollar on 24 November 2026) for a social apartment under the slum-clearance programme, while an October report gave 110,000 dirhams (about US$11,000). Benbrahim told parliament that the beneficiary’s contribution does not exceed 100,000 dirhams (about US$10,000) in some cases, and that the private sector offers housing below 300,000 dirhams (about US$30,000).

Hamid Naanaa, a community association activist, said at the site on Monday that “people no longer want to live in shacks” and that visitors from all over the world will come, notably for the World Cup. He added that there were no problems, quarrels or excesses.

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Azzedine, 44, who was born and raised in the quarter, said it is not easy to leave a place where you have spent your whole life. He wants the pace of rehousing to speed up.

One resident called the requested advance of 20,000 dirhams (about US$2,000) too high and said: “We were asked to pay an advance of 20,000 dirhams, but we do not have that sum.” Residents also worry about the cost of temporary rent while they wait and about the lack of clear dates for handing over keys.

An October report raised questions about transparency, the calendar, the split between beneficiaries and the census criteria. We found no announced date for demolishing blocks 11 to 15.

It is also not known when keys to the Diar Al Hana apartments will be handed over, or whether the price is 110,000 or 120,000 dirhams. We could not find an official statement from the authorities on the demolition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the families go?

Households in block 10 are to be moved to social apartments in the Diar Al Hana neighbourhood. Other sites are named for the wider operation.

Why does the demolition matter beyond Casablanca?

It is part of a national slum-clearance programme that the housing ministry says should finish by the end of 2027 or early 2028. Morocco is also preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Living in or visiting Casablanca? See this month's events and our Casablanca city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources Statement of Adib Benbrahim, Secretary of State for Housing, to the House of Representatives, Monday 12 January 2026. Statements of residents and community figures at Kariane Rhamna, 19 and 23 November 2026, and figures given by a municipal source in October 2026; none confirmed by the authorities.

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