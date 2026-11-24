Sonasid lists the furnace among its strategic projects for 2026. It has not said what the machine will cost or when it will start.

Photo: Turdyfirst / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Morocco Steel

Sonasid, a Casablanca-listed steelmaker that calls itself the leader of Morocco’s steel sector, listed a new furnace for its Nador site (a town in northern Morocco) among its 2026 investments on Friday 20 November 2026. The company said so in its third-quarter results statement (a financial communiqué), which reports in Moroccan dirhams (MAD).

The same statement showed group (consolidated) revenue, which includes subsidiaries, of MAD 1,859 million (about US$186 million) for the quarter, up 26% from MAD 1,478 million (about US$148 million). Sonasid says the figures are not yet audited.

Key Facts Who. Sonasid, a Moroccan steelmaker that makes rebar (steel bars that reinforce concrete).

What. Lists a new furnace in its 2026 investment plan of MAD 514 million (about US$51 million).

Where. Nador, a city in north-east Morocco, one of Sonasid’s three production sites.

When. Listed Friday 20 November 2026 in third-quarter results; no start date given.

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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Sonasid lists the furnace among its strategic projects for 2026. It has not said what the machine will cost or when it will start.

Over the nine months to end-September, consolidated revenue reached MAD 4,910 million (about US$491 million), up 8%, the Sonasid communiqué of 20 November 2026 says. Revenue in the company’s own accounts, which differ from the group figures, was MAD 4,817 million (about US$481 million), up 9%.

For the third quarter alone, company-account revenue was MAD 1,768 million (about US$177 million), up 21%, according to the same communiqué. Sonasid credits “la forte progression des volumes de vente dans un marché du BTP dynamique”, meaning strong sales volumes in a buoyant construction market (BTP stands for building and public works).

Investment to end-September came to MAD 208 million (about US$21 million), up 37% from MAD 152 million (about US$15 million), the communiqué says. The 2026 investment envelope is MAD 514 million (about US$51 million), of which MAD 333 million (about US$33 million) is for strategic projects.

The communiqué says the strategic projects include “l’acquisition d’un nouveau four pour le site de Nador ainsi que la poursuite de la modernisation de l’aciérie”. In English, that is a new furnace at Nador and further upgrading of the steelworks, which Sonasid calls two key initiatives for its future growth.

Gantry cranes and containers at a port complex in northern Morocco. (File photo, 2017, NAC Licensing, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

The furnace is not new to the company’s papers. Sonasid’s first-half communiqué, covering the six months to 30 June 2026, said the investments already made in that period included “l’acquisition d’un nouveau four à Nador”.

That statement also blamed “conditions climatiques défavorables” for a weak opening to the year. Activity recovered from the second quarter, when company-account revenue rose 12%, Sonasid said in the first-half communiqué.

Sonasid ended September with net consolidated debt of minus MAD 470 million (about US$47 million), the 20 November communiqué says. That is a net cash position, meaning more cash than debt, against minus MAD 413 million (about US$41 million) a year earlier.

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Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP), the state statistics and forecasting body, said in its economic outlook note No. 49, completed in October 2026, that growth was 4% in the second quarter. It projected 4.1% for the third quarter and 4.7% for the fourth.

GMK Center, a metals research firm, estimated in an article of 10 August 2026 that Moroccan steel consumption could rise 7–8% in 2026, to 2.75–2.82 million tonnes. It adds that the market will exceed 3 million tonnes for the first time in 2027, and it puts construction companies at 60–65% of finished steel demand.

Sonasid has not said, in either communiqué, what the furnace will cost, how much it will produce, what type it is or who will supply it. Nor has it said how the MAD 333 million (about US$33 million) divides between the furnace and the steelworks upgrade.

The company says it intends to keep growing by following the favourable momentum of Morocco’s construction sector. It has given no date for the furnace.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does a steelmaker need a new furnace?

Sonasid calls the furnace and the steelworks upgrade key initiatives for its future growth. The communiqués give no technical detail.

Is the furnace already built or paid for?

Partly. Sonasid’s first-half statement says its investments already made by 30 June included the furnace acquisition, but neither statement gives its cost or start-up date.

Are the results final?

No, the company says the third-quarter figures are not yet audited. They could change once the audit is complete.

Sources Sonasid third-quarter 2026 financial communiqué, Casablanca, 20 November 2026; Sonasid first-half 2026 results communiqué; Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP), Note de conjoncture No. 49, October 2026; GMK Center, article of 10 August 2026

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