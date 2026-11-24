The sport's highest court says Senegal never forfeited the final, while Morocco questions the fairness of the process.

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Senegal are champions of Africa again after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Lausanne-based tribunal for sport disputes, ruled on Tuesday 24 November 2026. A unanimous three-member panel upheld Senegal’s appeal and restored the result from the pitch in Rabat.

The decision cancels a March ruling that had handed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to host nation Morocco by a 3-0 forfeit. Morocco’s federation says it will fight on, so the title may not be settled for good.

Key Facts Who: Senegal’s football federation (FSF) won its appeal against CAF, Africa’s football governing body.

What: The Court of Arbitration for Sport restored Senegal’s 1-0 win and the 2025 Africa Cup title.

When: Ruling on Tuesday 24 November 2026; the final was played in Rabat on 18 January.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices the 2027 Cup winner: Morocco 37%, Senegal 25% (US$25,590 traded).

As of: 24 November 2026, 19:44 GMT

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The sport’s highest court says Senegal never forfeited the final, while Morocco questions the fairness of the process.

The dispute began on Sunday 18 January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in a goalless final. Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest, and the match stopped for a lengthy delay.

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Play resumed, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz had his penalty saved, and Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored in extra time to give Senegal a 1-0 win. The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which runs the tournament, then ruled through its Appeal Board, a CAF appeals body, on 17 March 2026 that Senegal had forfeited and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

CAS found that the conditions for resuming the match had been met, according to the summary of its award. That meant Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations, which cover a team refusing to play or leaving the ground before the regular end, were not applicable.

File photo. Senegal players line up for the national anthem before a 2026 World Cup match. Photo: Bryan Berlin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala of Congo DR, restarted play after the delay, and CAS treated that as a field-of-play decision. It found no error of law, and the decision fell within his sole authority as referee.

CAS annulled the Appeal Board decision and reinstated the earlier ruling of CAF’s Disciplinary Board. CAF said in a statement on Tuesday that Senegal had been officially declared champions of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

CAF added that it respects the ruling and will take the measures needed to implement it. Its president, Patrice Motsepe, had said in late March: “I will respect and implement the CAS decision.”

The case reached Lausanne after Senegal’s federation appealed on 25 March 2026, and CAS heard the parties behind closed doors on 8 October. The ruling therefore came nearly seven weeks after the hearing.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said on Tuesday that it would “pursue all necessary legal avenues” and questioned “the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process”. It alleges “contact” between arbitrator Ulrich Haas, a German member of the three-person panel, and Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), 48 hours before the decision.

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The FRMF says it asked CAS to clarify beforehand, and that CAS replied there was insufficient evidence at that stage to postpone notifying the award. It also says the award ignored recent positions on leaving the pitch from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which writes football’s laws, and FIFA, the sport’s world governing body.

Any appeal could go to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, Switzerland’s highest court, which can review arbitration awards only on narrow procedural grounds. The FRMF has not said whether it has filed one.

Morocco hosted the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the final was played in its capital, Rabat. The host nation had held the title on paper since CAF’s ruling of 17 March 2026, and now loses it eight months later.

Morocco reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup in North America this summer. The ruling date had been set a day earlier, as we reported on Monday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Africa Cup champions now?

Senegal. CAF has declared them champions after the CAS ruling, and the result from the pitch stands.

Can Morocco still challenge the ruling?

Its federation says it will pursue all necessary legal avenues. Any appeal would go to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court on narrow procedural grounds.

Why did the walk-off not count as a forfeit?

CAS found the conditions for resuming the match had been met. That made the rules on leaving the ground inapplicable.

Sources Court of Arbitration for Sport, media release “CAS upholds appeal by Senegalese Football Federation (FSF)”, 24 November 2026 Confederation of African Football, statement, 24 November 2026 Royal Moroccan Football Federation, statement, 24 November 2026 Polymarket, market “AFCON 2027 Winner”, read 24 November 2026, 19:44 GMT

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