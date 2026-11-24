Morocco says the outages that froze public tenders were a security choice, not a failure. Bidders have been given more time, but the trigger and the cost remain unstated.

File photo. Office towers rise along a palm-lined avenue in Casablanca Finance City, the business district of Morocco's economic capital.

BRIEF · MOROCCO · PUBLIC CONTRACTS

Fouzi Lekjaa, Morocco’s Minister of Economy, Finance and Public Performance, told Parliament on Monday 23 November 2026 that the repeated outages of the national public procurement portal were intentional. In his words, translated from French, measures were taken “deliberately” to strengthen IT security and protect companies’ data against growing cyber threats.

The portal is the website where companies read tender files and upload bids for public contracts. Lekjaa did not say what triggered the measures, so no attack on the portal has been confirmed.

Key Facts Who. Fouzi Lekjaa, Morocco’s economy and finance minister, answering a lawmaker’s question in Parliament.

What. Outages of the public tender portal were deliberate, preventive IT-security measures, he said.

Where. Morocco’s national procurement portal, run by the Treasury (TGR), the state treasury.

When. Answer given on 23 November 2026; the portal returned on 9 November, normal procedures from 10 November.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

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Morocco says the outages that froze public tenders were a security choice, not a failure. Bidders have been given more time, but the trigger and the cost remain unstated.

From the second half of October 2026 the portal showed a notice reading “Site temporarily unavailable. For security reasons and as a precaution, access to the public procurement portal is subject to a temporary suspension.”

The Treasury (Trésorerie Générale du Royaume, or TGR, the state treasury that runs the portal) reopened it on Monday 9 November 2026, and normal procedures resumed on Tuesday 10 November. In its announcement of 9 November 2026 the TGR said all deadlines, bid-submission dates, commission meetings and time limits originally set between 2 and 10 November were moved automatically to the days after the reopening.

Further interruptions followed in recent weeks, which Lekjaa described as repeated stoppages, but the dates of the later outages are not confirmed. Lekjaa said on 23 November that the work to secure the portal is joint, involving the TGR, the DGSSI (Direction générale de la sécurité des systèmes d’information, Morocco’s national IT-security agency), national technical teams and specialists.

He gave no further technical detail. Lekjaa said on 23 November that “all necessary measures have been taken to remedy the consequences of the interruptions”, and that the TGR rescheduled deadlines and extended affected time limits so that all bidders keep equal rights.

He did not say how many bids were affected.

File photo. The ramparts of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, seen at dusk. (Photo: Shaftshadowy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The stakes are large. Tender data for 5 November 2026 showed 3,667 tenders open, worth a cumulative MAD 30.01 billion (about US$3 billion at roughly MAD 10 per US$ in November 2026) for those with a cost estimate.

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Companies upload bids and read tender files on the portal, so a few hours of downtime can make a bid miss its deadline. By 6 November 2026 the suspension, begun in the second half of October, also hit ministries, local authorities and public bodies that depend on the system.

The portal is where Morocco’s public tenders are published, and Morocco has had a free-trade agreement with the United States since 2006 (see Morocco explained for the wider setting). Its reliability therefore matters to any foreign company that wants to bid for a Moroccan public contract.

The record leaves open what exactly triggered the security measures and whether more stoppages are planned. Lekjaa gave no estimate of the cost to companies, and no dated next step has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did hackers attack Morocco’s tender portal?

The minister cited growing cyber threats as the reason for preventive measures. His answer did not confirm that an attack took place.

What happens to bids that fell inside an outage?

Lekjaa said the Treasury rescheduled deadlines and extended affected time limits so all bidders keep equal rights. How many bids were affected has not been published.

Why do US readers care about a Moroccan tender portal?

Morocco is a US free-trade partner, and its public tenders are published on this portal. A closure at the wrong hour can cost any bidder a contract.

Sources: Moroccan Treasury (Trésorerie Générale du Royaume) and Ministry of Economy and Finance, statements of 9 and 23 November 2026; Moroccan national public procurement portal.

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