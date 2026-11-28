The boat apparently left Gambia ten days earlier. The Canary Islands president says the answer lies with Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency, and on the departure coasts.

The harbour at La Restinga on El Hierro, where the boat from Gambia docked, in a file photo from 2005 (Photo: Pepelopex, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SENEGAL · ATLANTIC MIGRATION

At least 14 people died and 90 survived on a wooden boat found adrift off El Hierro, the smallest of the western Canary Islands, on Friday 27 November 2026. Three minors among the survivors came from Gambia, Senegal and Mali, according to the Spanish news sites Moncloa.com and El Español.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Spanish rescuers and survivors, among them three minors from Gambia, Senegal and Mali.

What A drifting boat found off El Hierro; 90 people alive and at least 14 dead.

Where About 72 kilometres south-south-west of La Restinga, El Hierro, Canary Islands.

When Friday 27 November 2026.

As of Saturday 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT

The boat apparently left Gambia ten days earlier. The Canary Islands president says the answer lies with Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency, and on the departure coasts.

A sailing yacht alerted the rescue centre of Salvamento Marítimo, Spain’s maritime rescue service, in Tenerife at 03:29 local time (the same as GMT) on Friday 27 November, Diario de Avisos, a Canary Islands daily, reported. The yacht had sighted the boat about 72 kilometres south-south-west of La Restinga, the port of El Hierro, according to the same report.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The port of Arguineguín on Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. File photo: hh oldman, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Survivors told rescuers the boat apparently left Banjul, the capital of Gambia, ten days earlier, the Canary Islands news sites eldiario.es and Canarias7 reported. The reports read did not give the nationalities of the adult survivors.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Gambia (Senegal) Email address Follow

Eighty-four survivors landed at La Restinga on the rescue launch Navia, and six more, five men and a woman, were flown by helicopter to El Hierro airport and on to hospital, Diario de Avisos reported. At least two of the six were in shock and one had an open fracture, and eldiario.es said eight people needed treatment for dehydration and hypothermia.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Guinea-Bissau's junta pushes its vote to 2028” Get the brief

One man refused to leave the boat and stayed beside the dead, the Spanish daily El Debate and Diario de Avisos reported. A Guardia Civil officer, a member of Spain’s paramilitary police, was hurt in a fall while trying to persuade him and was flown to Tenerife, Canarias7 said.

Early reports said at least eight people had died, then the Spanish government’s delegation in the Canary Islands confirmed ten, and the count of bodies landed at port rose further, according to Deia, a Basque daily, Moncloa.com and El Debate. None of the reports read gave the identities of the dead.

Salvamento Marítimo is sending a psychologist to El Hierro within 24 to 48 hours to support its rescuers, eldiario.es and Diario de Avisos reported. A second boat with 111 people also reached La Restinga on Friday, El Español and Moncloa.com said.

Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands regional government, said on Friday 27 November that he felt “mucho dolor e impotencia” (“a lot of pain and helplessness”), El Español, a Spanish digital daily, reported. He said the islands have asked Madrid for weeks to deploy Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency, without it happening.

Clavijo said the emergency “no comienza en El Hierro, sino en las costas de Senegal y Gambia” (“does not begin in El Hierro, but on the coasts of Senegal and Gambia”), as El Español quoted him. None of the reports read carried a statement from the Senegalese or Gambian governments.

Euronews, a European news broadcaster, reported on 27 November that Spain’s government has asked Frontex to reinforce its surveillance, and that Frontex is studying wider air patrols toward Senegal. No decision had been reported by Saturday 28 November.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said on Monday 16 November that 24,364 people reached the Canary Islands irregularly between 1 January and 15 November 2026, 65.9 percent more than a year earlier, RTVC, the Canary Islands public broadcaster, reported. That is 55 percent of the 44,238 arrivals in Spain as a whole, which rose 39.4 percent.

The same Interior Ministry balance counted 11,037 arrivals in the first half of November, in 106 boats, after 6,194 in all of October, RTVC reported. Nearly 2,000 people arrived in 14 boats on Tuesday 24 November, a record for the route, Euronews reported.

Arrivals in the Canary Islands are growing faster than in Spain as a whole, so the islands drive the national rise. The dispute is who pays for rescue and reception, with Clavijo seeking Frontex, decisions and resources from Madrid and Brussels while Spain’s government says it has already asked Frontex to reinforce, according to El Español and Euronews.

No inquiry into the deaths had been reported by Saturday 28 November. The Interior Ministry publishes its balance every two weeks, and the date of the next one is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Did the Boat Come From?

Survivors told rescuers it apparently left Banjul, the capital of Gambia. Three minors aboard came from Gambia, Senegal and Mali, according to Moncloa.com.

What Does the Canary Islands Government Want?

Its president wants the EU border agency Frontex deployed and the emergency tackled on the departure coasts. Spain’s government says it has asked Frontex to reinforce.

Why Is the Death Toll Different in Early Reports?

Early reports counted bodies seen on the boat, and the final count came when the boat reached port, according to Moncloa.com and El Debate. The identities of the dead have not been published in the reports read.

Sources Salvamento Marítimo (Spain’s maritime rescue service) and the Spanish government delegation in the Canary Islands, operations of 27 November 2026, as reported by Diario de Avisos, Deia, eldiario.es, Canarias7, El Debate, El Español, Moncloa.com and El Español

Spanish Interior Ministry biweekly balance of 16 November 2026, as reported by RTVC

statements of Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo, 27 November 2026

Euronews, 27 November 2026





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error