Senegalese made up just over half of those stopped in the immigration department’s count for 1 October to 2 November, which puts the new figure in context.

Painted fishing pirogues on the beach at Tanji, on The Gambia's Atlantic coast, in an earlier year. Photo: tjabeljan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Migration: Gambia and Senegal

Security forces in The Gambia intercepted 203 people preparing to leave the country irregularly on Friday 27 November 2026, according to a count published by a Senegalese news site on Saturday 28 November. They were stopped in Sotokoi and Faraba Sutu, two villages in the West Coast Region, on The Gambia’s Atlantic coast.

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The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), the national border and migration agency, ran the operation with other local security units and with the support of Spain’s national police. The GID’s own statement could not be read online and no second report confirms the figures, so this count is reported but not confirmed.

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Key Facts Who. Gambia Immigration Department (GID), the national migration agency, with Spain’s national police in support.

What. 203 people intercepted before leaving irregularly: 108 Gambians, 92 Senegalese, 2 Malians, 1 Guinea-Bissau national.

Where. Sotokoi and Faraba Sutu, villages in the West Coast Region of The Gambia.

Status. Carried by one original report; the GID statement could not be read online.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Senegalese made up just over half of those stopped in the immigration department’s count for 1 October to 2 November, which puts the new figure in context.

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The reported breakdown shows 177 adults, made up of 139 men and 38 women, and 26 minors, made up of 19 boys and 7 girls. By nationality, 108 were Gambians, 92 were Senegalese, 2 were Malians and 1 came from Guinea-Bissau.

Those intercepted were taken to the Tanji migration centre, a site run by the GID, for identification, profiling and administrative processing. The Gambia Red Cross Society, a humanitarian organisation, gave them aid.

Fish porters and traders at a fishing boat on the beach at Joal, Senegal, in April 2021 (Photo: Babacar Dioum, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The total of 203 and the figure of 108 Gambians are identical to the operation of Sunday 22 November 2026. Other numbers differ, including 84 Senegalese on that day against 92 now, which is why we flag the new count as unconfirmed.

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On 22 November, GID figures published by two Senegalese news sites listed 203 people in Brufut, Farato, Gunjur and Tanji, coastal communities in the West Coast Region. They included 108 Gambians, 84 Senegalese, 4 Guineans, 4 Malians, 2 Sierra Leoneans and 1 Ivorian, with 110 men and 93 women.

Earlier, on Saturday 14 November 2026, the GID and Spain’s national police intercepted 215 people in Banjul, Brufut, Ghana Town, Tujereng, Gunjur and Sareh Pateh. Senegalese and West African news sites relayed the GID figures: 154 Senegalese, 50 Gambians, 5 Malians, 5 Guineans and 1 from Guinea-Bissau, with two suspects arrested.

The GID published wider statistics on Tuesday 10 November 2026, as relayed by Senegalese news sites. Between 1 October and 2 November it carried out 45 operations and intercepted 1,786 migrants.

Senegalese were the largest group in that count, with 914 people or 51.2%, ahead of 740 Gambians (41.4%), 68 Guineans (3.8%), 36 Malians (2%) and 28 others (1.6%). More than 40 people suspected of smuggling were arrested in the same period.

All counts here are GID figures as relayed by Senegalese news sites. Gambia votes in its presidential election on Saturday 5 December 2026, according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission.

Several points remain open: the GID has not published whether the 92 Senegalese will be returned to Senegal. It has also not said what happens to the others after processing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who ran the operation?

The Gambia Immigration Department led it with other local security units. Spain’s national police supported the work.

What happens to the people who were stopped?

They were taken to the Tanji migration centre for identification and processing. What comes next has not been published.

Is the count confirmed?

No second report was found. The count should be read as reported, not confirmed.

Sources Gambia Immigration Department (GID) operation counts for 10, 14, 22 and 27 November 2026, as relayed by Senegalese news sites

Gambia Red Cross Society

Spain’s national police (Policía Nacional), in a support role

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error