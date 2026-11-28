A candidate’s allegation about a 2017 shooting in Foni has put an unsolved killing, and the foreign troops who were there, back into the final week of The Gambia’s campaign. No official inquiry has tested Gibba’s account.

A street in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, pictured in June 2006. Photo: Bart van Poll / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Politics: The Gambia

Almameh Gibba, an independent candidate for president of The Gambia, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that the soldiers who killed a man in 2017 were Senegalese, not West African regional peacekeepers. He spoke at a campaign meeting in Sibanor, a town in the western Foni region, eight days before the vote.

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The claim is unverified and rests on Gibba’s account alone. President Adama Barrow, the regional force and Senegal’s army had not publicly answered it by Saturday 28 November.

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Key Facts Who. Almameh Gibba, an independent presidential candidate, made the claim about Haruna Jatta’s 2017 killing.

What. He says Senegalese soldiers, not troops of the West African bloc ECOWAS, shot Jatta; unverified.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market platform (US$21,632 traded): President Barrow 82.0%, challenger Darboe 14.5%. Bets, not polls.

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:47 GMT.

A candidate’s allegation about a 2017 shooting in Foni has put an unsolved killing, and the foreign troops who were there, back into the final week of The Gambia’s campaign. No official inquiry has tested Gibba’s account.

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Gibba, who also sits in the National Assembly for Foni Kansala, told the meeting: “Up until today, we do not know the people who killed Haruna Jatta.” He added: “What he told us when we informed him was that they were not ECOWAS soldiers; they were Senegalese soldiers.”

By “he”, Gibba means Colonel Njie, then head of ECOMIG, the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia. ECOWAS is the Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc, and ECOMIG is its force, sent in 2017 when former president Yahya Jammeh refused to step down.

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Gibba says the colonel told him to take the question to Barrow, and that he wrote letters, raised the case in parliament and visited offices. Njie has not been quoted, so the account cannot be checked against his own words.

File photo. Independence Drive in central Banjul, the capital of The Gambia. Photo: Radoslaw Botev / Wikimedia Commons

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Jatta, a man from Kanilai, the home village of former president Yahya Jammeh, was shot on Friday 2 June 2017 at a protest against foreign troops in Foni. Accounts differ on how many others were wounded.

At the time, army spokesman Lt Col Omar Bojang said tension erupted when protesters met ECOMIG troops. His statement did not say who fired.

On 2 September 2026 Gibba said in a programme called Bitilo: “this ECOMIG is for the first family. That is President Barrow and his family.” He linked Senegalese troops in Foni to border insecurity and said Grade 9 exams were postponed because of conflict along the border.

Mai Ahmad Fatty, who was interior minister in 2017, said in July 2021 that Jatta “did not lose his life under my watch”. He said ECOMIG answered to the Ministry of Defence at the Office of the President, not to him.

Calls for an inquiry have come from Jatta’s widow and from Gibba, who says he raised the case in parliament. No completed public inquiry or prosecution has been reported.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which runs the vote, has set the presidential election for 5 December, and campaigning ends on 3 December. It cleared President Barrow for a third term alongside eight other candidates, including Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Talib Ahmed Bensouda, a former mayor of Kanifing, a municipality beside Banjul.

It is not known who fired, or how Senegal’s army responds. The current status of foreign troops in Foni is also not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Almameh Gibba claim about Haruna Jatta’s killing?

He said the soldiers who killed Jatta in 2017 were Senegalese, not ECOWAS troops. The claim is unverified and rests on his account of what a colonel told him.

What was ECOMIG doing in The Gambia?

ECOMIG is the regional force that ECOWAS sent in 2017 when former president Yahya Jammeh refused to step down. Foni protesters had demanded that foreign troops leave, and Jatta was shot at that protest.

Has anyone investigated the shooting?

No completed public inquiry or prosecution has been reported. Calls for one continue, including from Jatta’s widow and from Gibba.

Sources Sources Almameh Gibba’s campaign statements of 27 November and 2 September 2026

Gambia Independent Electoral Commission

ECOWAS statement of June 2017

Gambian army statement of June 2017

Mai Ahmad Fatty, July 2021

Independent Electoral Commission

ECOWAS

Polymarket

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