A Dakar court ordered a fintech group to repay Senegal's national airline. Two more payment rulings followed the same day.

File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, Senegal, December 2010. Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Senegal

A commercial court in Dakar ordered Intech Groupe SAS, a Senegalese digital payments group, to pay the national airline Air Sénégal SA 1,271,236,141 CFA francs, the West African franc (about US$2.1 million) on Tuesday 24 November 2026. According to the decisions as reported locally on 27 November, the court added 50 million CFA francs (about US$83,000) on top of that principal.

The same court, the Tribunal de commerce hors classe de Dakar (the capital’s commercial court), handed down two more payment rulings that day. The written judgments are not public, and the court has not published them online.

Key Facts Who. Intech Groupe SAS, a Senegalese payments group, and Air Sénégal SA, the national airline.

What. A Dakar court ordered Intech to pay the airline over 1.27 billion CFA francs (about US$2.1 million).

Where. Dakar commercial court, Senegal, one of three payment rulings that day.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026; the written judgments are not yet public.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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A Dakar court ordered a fintech group to repay Senegal’s national airline. Two more payment rulings followed the same day.

In the airline case, the court’s chamber for miscellaneous disputes, the “chambre des contentieux divers”, rejected a request from Intech for an expert appraisal. The decisions as reported do not say what the appraisal was meant to examine.

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Air Sénégal sued in August 2025, in a writ dated 26 August 2025, over money Intech allegedly collected for the airline and did not pass on. The dispute rests on a contract signed on 26 February 2022, under which Intech’s digital platform helped market the airline’s services.

Earlier reporting from September and October 2025 said a parallel claim by the Grands Moulins de Dakar, a Dakar flour mill, brought the two claims to about 1.7 billion CFA francs (about US$2.8 million). Intech argued that a payment suspension by the BCEAO, the Central Bank of West African States, excused it, and Air Sénégal rejected that argument.

A hearing set for 16 September 2025 was moved to 23 September 2025, and the parties were sent to conciliation set for 21 October 2025. How that conciliation ended has not been confirmed.

File photo. The former Palais de Justice in Dakar, pictured during the 2016 Dakar Biennale. Photo: Iolanda Pensa, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

In the second decision, the court ordered Télédiffusion du Sénégal (TDS), a broadcasting signal operator, to pay the telecoms and postal regulator ARTP, the Autorité de régulation des télécommunications et des postes, 126,336,000 CFA francs (about US$211,000). It added 5 million CFA francs (about US$8,300) in damages for “abusive resistance” (résistance abusive).

The case was brought by ARTP and Berjamann SARL, a real-estate agency. It concerned rent arrears for premises that TDS occupies in part of ARTP’s building.

In the third decision, the court ordered the industrial-sites agency Aprosi, the Agence d’aménagement et de promotion des sites industriels, to pay Sonaged SA, a Senegalese company, 91,423,592 CFA francs (about US$153,000). It also awarded 5 million CFA francs (about US$8,300) in damages for abusive resistance.

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Commercial courts handle contract disputes with state-linked companies in Senegal, a member of the eight-country West African CFA-franc zone. The three rulings show state bodies on both sides of the debts, with the airline and the regulator as creditors and the industrial-sites agency as debtor.

The CFA franc is pegged to the euro at 655.957 per euro. All US$ values in this report use 599 CFA francs per US$, the rate from market-data provider RT of 27 November 2026.

It is not known whether Intech, TDS or Aprosi will appeal, when payment is due, or whether the judgments can be enforced now. None of the three parties has commented on the rulings in the reports available.

No next court date has been confirmed, and the written judgments would show the reasoning behind each award.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who must pay whom under the three rulings?

Intech owes money to Air Sénégal, TDS owes the regulator ARTP, and Aprosi owes Sonaged. Each order also carries a smaller damages sum.

Can the decisions still be challenged?

That is not known, because no appeal has been reported. The court has not published the written judgments online.

What is the CFA franc?

It is the currency of an eight-country West African zone that includes Senegal. It is pegged to the euro.

Sources Decisions of the Tribunal de commerce hors classe de Dakar of 24 November 2026 (as reported locally, written judgments not seen)

exchange-rate data from RT, a market-data provider, 27 November 2026

earlier court-case reporting, September to October 2025

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