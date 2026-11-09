G20 Talks Done, Miami Summit Is Next Test

File photo: Centennial Olympic Park and the skyline of downtown Atlanta.

Key Facts What. The Group of 20 major economies’ foreign ministers ended Atlanta talks on Oct. 31 without a joint communiqué.

Why. Washington chairs the G20 this year, and Russia and Ukraine split the room.

Aid. The State Department approved a proposed US$2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine on Oct. 30.

Next. Leaders meet Dec. 14-15 at Trump National Doral, Miami. No start time is published.

The Group of 20 foreign ministers left Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, without a joint communiqué. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, this year’s US host and chair, issued a chair’s statement instead, a summary written by the host alone that records no agreements.

The next test is the leaders’ summit in Miami on Dec. 14-15. For US readers, the open question is whether a Washington-run G20 can produce any shared text on trade, energy and Ukraine.

Where Atlanta Left the G20

The chair’s statement listed energy and food security, supply chain resilience and freedom of navigation. It named the Strait of Hormuz, a Gulf oil chokepoint, and the Bab al-Mandab strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Rubio told reporters: “I wouldn’t pretend to you today that we are close to finding universally accepted solutions to these problems.” He pointed to cooperation on supply chains and critical minerals.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Rubio also met his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts in the Quad, a four-nation diplomatic grouping that includes the US. A final session then covered freedom of navigation, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red, Black and South China seas.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on G20 Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Divisions That Shaped the Outcome

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity said a chair’s statement had long been the plan, given deep differences over the Russia-Ukraine war and other disputes. They said all sides agreed to try to work toward a successful leaders’ summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would not allow Ukraine to pose a “military threat” to Russia’s security interests. Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said Russia did not appear ready for peace talks and accused Lavrov of “a lot of lies”.

Rubio spoke briefly with Lavrov, which drew criticism. He defended it by saying Washington must talk to both sides if it wants to mediate.

Ukraine did not take part in the Atlanta meeting. The State Department approved a proposed US$2.1 billion sale of Patriot interceptors, a type of air-defense missile, to Ukraine on Friday, Oct. 30, the first day of the talks.

Attendees included foreign ministers Hakan Fidan of Turkey, Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia, Cho Hyun of South Korea and Roberto Velasco of Mexico. India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Australia’s Penny Wong also took part.

The Miami Summit and the Putin Question

The G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled for Dec. 14-15, 2026, at Trump National Doral, President Donald Trump’s resort in Miami. No start time in Eastern Time has been published in the material we reviewed.

Rubio said on Sept. 23 that Washington had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow welcomed the invitation and that no decision had yet been taken.

A media report in September, citing people close to the Kremlin, said Putin planned to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China in November but would likely skip the G20. On Oct. 31, Rubio said he did not know whether Putin would come to Miami, and Putin last attended a G20 summit in person in 2019.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington holds the G20 presidency this year, and Trump will host the leaders’ summit at his own Florida resort. Atlanta suggests that US-chaired talks may again end with a chair’s summary rather than a joint text.

Supply chains and critical minerals, which Rubio named as areas of cooperation, bear directly on US manufacturing and energy. A leaders’ text on shipping lanes would matter to US fuel and freight costs.

What Is Not Known

We found no new, verified development dated Nov. 8 or 9. We could not read the State Department’s chair’s statement itself, so its wording is taken from secondary reports.

Whether Putin will go to Miami is unknown. We found no poll by a named institute and no prediction market on the Miami summit.

Sources

US Department of State · Kremlin · European External Action Service

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the G20 foreign ministers issue a joint statement in Atlanta?

No. The meeting ended on Oct. 31, 2026, without a joint communiqué. Rubio instead issued a chair’s statement that listed priorities but recorded no agreements.

When is the next G20 meeting?

The leaders’ summit is set for Dec. 14-15, 2026, at Trump National Doral in Miami. A start time has not been published.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →