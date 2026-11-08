Hacked Russian Files Claim to Show War Toll

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.64▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.42▼ 0.55% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 0.10% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.38% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Europe and Russia Europe Politics & Security

Hacked Russian Files Claim to Show War Toll

By · · 3 min read
Moscow Kremlin at night
The Kremlin in Moscow at night. File photo. Photo: Andrey Korzun, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hackers say they stole about 23 terabytes of data from Rosstat, Russia’s federal statistics agency, including information on Russian military losses in Ukraine. Rosstat confirmed that its websites were attacked but says its databases were not compromised.

For US readers, the case matters because Russia classified peacetime military losses as secret in 2015, so any claim of real loss data draws attention. We report only what the hackers and Rosstat have said, because nothing in the files has been independently checked.

Key Facts

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  • The claim. Hackers say they took about 23 terabytes from Rosstat, including data on military losses.
  • The attack. Rosstat reported targeted destructive attacks on its websites between 29 October and 1 November.
  • The denial. Rosstat says its databases were not compromised and no leak was recorded.
  • Unknown. Nobody has independently checked what the files hold, or whether they are genuine.

Hackers say they took Russian war-loss data, but the claim is unproven and the statistics agency denies that its databases were compromised.

What the Hackers Say

Cyber Partisans, a Belarusian opposition hacking group, and Silent Crow, another hacking group, put messages on Rosstat’s websites. They say they took internal documents, statistical and personal data, and information on Russian military losses in the war against Ukraine.

The attack hit both the federal and the regional websites of the agency. A message in Belarusian read that nobody will escape responsibility, and Silent Crow puts its haul at about 23 terabytes.

What Rosstat Says

Rosstat reported targeted destructive attacks on its websites between 29 October and 1 November. It said its databases were not compromised and that no leaks were recorded.

The hackers’ claim therefore stands alone, with no independent check of what the files hold. Rosstat has not said whether any records were copied.

Grand Kremlin Palace, Moscow
The Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. File photo. Photo: A.Savin, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What Is Known About Russian War Losses

Moscow has published no full count of its own, and Russia’s president classified peacetime military losses as secret in 2015. Independent projects that count named dead from public sources had passed 200,000 by February 2026.

That makes any claim of leaked official figures notable, but also hard to check. We therefore report only what the hackers and Rosstat have said.

What It Means for You

If real casualty data from inside Russian state systems has leaked, it would show how exposed those systems are and give outsiders a rare check on Moscow’s silence. Until the files are authenticated, every figure is a claim.

More coverage is in our Europe and Russia section. It follows sanctions, the front line and the diplomacy around them.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the files are genuine or what they contain. It is also unknown how many records were taken, and whether Moscow will answer with figures of its own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did hackers steal Russia’s war casualty data?

Two groups say they did, and Rosstat confirms an attack on its websites. Rosstat says it recorded no leak of its databases.

Are the leaked files genuine?

Unknown. Nobody has independently checked them, and Rosstat says its databases were not compromised.

Sources: Rosstat, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (rosstat.gov.ru); public statements of the Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow groups.

RT
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