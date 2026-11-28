Four dozen women, many of them first-time authors, will sign copies of books that grew out of free literary training run by a Rio cultural-management organisation this year.

Culture: Rio de Janeiro

Instituto Odeon, a Rio de Janeiro cultural-management organisation, will present 48 books by women writers on Friday 4 December 2026 at the Academia Brasileira de Letras, Brazil’s national literary academy. The organisers said the book launch and autograph afternoon is free and runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Rio time.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

That is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the US East Coast, two hours behind Rio in December. The academy stands at Avenida Presidente Wilson 203, in the Castelo district of central Rio, and the invitation places the event on its first floor.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Instituto Odeon, a Rio cultural-management organisation, launches the women authors’ books, issued by the publisher Malê.

Where. Academia Brasileira de Letras, Avenida Presidente Wilson 203, Castelo, central Rio.

When. Friday 4 December 2026, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Rio time. Free entry.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

Four dozen women, many of them first-time authors, will sign copies of books that grew out of free literary training run by a Rio cultural-management organisation this year.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Rouanet Law (Brazil) Email address Follow

The project is called Vozes nas Quebradas, Mulheres que Escrevem, or Voices from the Quebradas: Women Who Write. Quebradas is Rio slang for working-class neighbourhoods on the city’s edges, where the organisers said the course paid special attention.

Through 2026 Instituto Odeon chose participants by public call and gave them free classes, workshops, mentoring, weekly meetings at the academy, a reading club and a study grant. Their books, in several genres, are published by Malê, a Brazilian publisher.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Drica Moraes, the course coordinator, said in the release that the guiding idea is escrevivência, a word coined by the writer Conceição Evaristo that joins “writing” and “lived experience”. In her words, translated from Portuguese: “when a woman writes ‘I’, we often hear and read a ‘we’.”

Cinelândia, in the same part of central Rio as the Academy of Letters. (File photo) Photo: Wikimedia Commons via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Brazil › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Carlos Gradim, president of Instituto Odeon, said, in translation from Portuguese: “We do not intend to ‘give a voice’ to these new writers, because they have always had one.” The organisers added that women are the largest share of Brazil’s population yet face inequality in access to publishing and literary recognition.

Brazil’s 2022 Census, run by the statistics institute IBGE, counted 104.5 million women, 51.5% of 203.1 million residents. One participant, the rapper and journalist Maria Bueno, wrote her first book in the project after years of writer’s block, the release said.

Google Brasil sponsors the project through the federal culture incentive law, known as the Rouanet Law, under which companies can direct part of their income tax to cultural projects approved by the Ministry of Culture. Ednaldo Silveira, Google Brasil’s senior finance director, said in the release, translated from Portuguese: “For Google, culture and education are powerful engines of social transformation.”

The academy already hosts a writing course run by Instituto Odeon with the Universidade das Quebradas, an outreach programme of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. Its 2025 class graduated in the academy building on Tuesday 14 October 2025, according to the academy’s own news page.

Ana Maria Gonçalves, the first Black woman elected to the academy, opened that 2025 ceremony, the academy’s news page says. Its 40 members, known as immortals, also include the singer Gilberto Gil, elected in 2021.

The release does not say how many of the authors will attend, which books will be on sale or at what price. Entry to the event itself is free.

For visitors and expats, it is a free Friday afternoon in the centre of the city described in the Rio de Janeiro expat guide. For American readers, it also shows how a US company backs culture in Brazil, here through the Rouanet Law.

It is a small window into literary life beyond the famous names, with more in the Brazil news section. Gradim’s point, that these women already had voices, is what the 48 books are meant to show.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Rio book launch free?

Yes, the organisers said entry is free. It takes place on Friday afternoon at the Academia Brasileira de Letras in central Rio.

What is Instituto Odeon?

It is a Rio de Janeiro cultural-management organisation that ran the free literary training behind the books and also runs Rio’s Museum of Art. Its president is Carlos Gradim.

Sources primary only: organisers’ press release and invitation of 27 November 2026 (Instituto Odeon, Vozes nas Quebradas)

Academia Brasileira de Letras, academia.org.br

IBGE Census 2022, ibge.gov.br

Law 8,313/1991 (Rouanet Law), gov.br/cultura

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.