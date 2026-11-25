Presco Plc, a Nigerian palm oil producer, named Gangadhar Shetty, who ran its Ghana unit, the new managing director from 1 January 2027.

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NIGERIA · AGRIBUSINESS

Presco Plc, a Nigerian palm oil producer listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s main stock market, named Gangadhar Shetty as its next managing director on Tuesday 24 November 2026. He takes over on Friday 1 January 2027 and comes from Presco’s own subsidiary in Ghana.

The move matters to anyone who follows West African food and farm stocks, because Presco describes itself in its statement as Nigeria’s leading fully integrated agro-industrial company. The new manager will run a business that now spans two countries.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Gangadhar Shetty, 29 years in agribusiness, ran Presco’s Ghana unit and will lead the group.

When Announced Tuesday 24 November 2026; he starts on Friday 1 January 2027.

Company As of September 2026 Presco farmed 13 oil palm estates in Nigeria and Ghana.

As of 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

A manager who built Presco’s Ghana business gets the top job at the Nigerian parent, as it absorbs two recent acquisitions.Presco said in a statement that Shetty has more than 29 years of experience in agribusiness, trade and operations across West Africa and Asia.

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He most recently served as managing director of Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC), a wholly owned Presco subsidiary. Shetty joined GOPDC as chief commercial officer, became its chief executive and later its managing director, the company said.

Under him the Ghanaian business grew into an integrated operation with more than 4,000 employees. Chairman Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi said Shetty’s “extensive experience in agribusiness, proven leadership at GOPDC and deep understanding of the oil palm industry position him strongly to lead Presco into its next phase of growth.”

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Shetty said he was “honoured by the confidence the Board has placed in me” and promised to “strengthen operational efficiency, pursue new opportunities for growth”.

The appointment follows two years of expansion. Presco said it bought the remaining 48% of GOPDC in January 2025, making it wholly owned, and acquired Saro Oil Palm Limited, a Nigerian plantation company, in August 2025.

As of September 2026 the group ran 13 estates, 11 in Nigeria and two in Ghana, the company said. Shetty has run a plantation business in Ghana, one of those two countries.

On Friday 30 October 2026 Presco said group profit before tax for the first nine months rose 8.5% to 151.5 billion naira (about US$112 million), even as edible oil prices declined. Conversions here use 1,356 naira per US$, the 24 November close from the market data provider RT.

Cheaper debt helped, as finance costs fell 34.5% to 19.6 billion naira (about US$14 million), and total borrowings were cut by about 57% to 137.1 billion naira (about US$101 million), the company said. More detail is in the nine-month results and the Presco company profile.

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Reji George, the current managing director and chief executive, said in that statement that the company’s strategic focus remained “leveraging operational efficiencies, expanding our productive capacity”. He called the first harvest from the Saro plantation in the fourth quarter “a key catalyst” for the business.

Presco’s statement announces no change of strategy. It says Shetty will focus on operational efficiency and sustainable business growth.

Presco is listed on the Nigerian Exchange and priced in naira, so US investors reach it through local brokers or funds that invest in smaller emerging markets. Palm oil is also a global food-price input, which makes plantation management in West Africa relevant well beyond Nigeria.

Presco’s statement does not mention George, who has led the company since June 2024, or say what he will do after the handover. It also does not say why the change comes now or who will run GOPDC next.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Presco’s New Managing Director?

Gangadhar Shetty, an agribusiness manager who most recently ran Presco’s wholly owned Ghanaian subsidiary. He takes over as managing director on 1 January 2027.

Does the Appointment Change Presco’s Strategy?

Presco has not announced any change of strategy with the appointment. The company’s statement says Shetty will focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

How Can US Investors Follow Presco?

The shares trade on the Nigerian Exchange in naira. The company’s filings on the exchange are the main source for results and board news.

Sources: Presco Plc, statement on the appointment of the Managing Director, 24 November 2026; Presco Plc, nine-month 2026 results statement, 30 October 2026; Nigerian Exchange (NGX), company disclosures for Presco Plc; RT (market data provider), USD/NGN close, 24 November 2026.





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