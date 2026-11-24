Nigeria’s state oil company says a US$2.04 billion gap is an accounting offset, not a loss, but it has published no cargo-level records to prove it.

Business: Nigeria

Nigeria’s state oil company, NNPC Limited, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that no money is missing from crude cargoes lifted by its trading arm, Duke Oil. In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Andy Odeh, its chief corporate communications officer, it rejected recent media reports of a US$2.04 billion gap.

NNPC says the US$2.04 billion is the gross value of 29 cargoes that show no separate dollar receipt. The statement does not name the reports it disputes.

Key Facts Who. NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s national oil company, says no crude proceeds are missing.

What. NNPC says US$2.04 billion is the value of 29 cargoes with no separate dollar receipt.

Where. Abuja statement; NNPC says cargoes were lifted under its Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) fuel-swap scheme.

Open. We found no independent confirmation of NNPC’s breakdown.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

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Nigeria’s state oil company says a US$2.04 billion gap is an accounting offset, not a loss, but it has published no cargo-level records to prove it.

The dispute centres on the Direct Sale Direct Purchase scheme, known as DSDP, under which traders such as Duke Oil lifted Nigerian crude and supplied petrol and other products for the home market. NNPC says the crude was priced in US dollars and the products sold in naira, with the two reconciled.

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“No separate receipt appears because the crude sale proceeds were set off against the product purchase price, as the contracts provide,” NNPC said. It says the full cycle is in audited financial statements.

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), a research body on oil and mining governance, described how the scheme worked in a March 2017 briefing by Aaron Sayne, a snapshot that does not describe 2026 practice. It said NNPC signed its first DSDP contracts in spring 2016, for up to 330,000 barrels a day, replacing the oil-for-product swaps of the 2010-2015 government of then-president Goodluck Jonathan.

NRGI found that DSDP contracts took 252,083 barrels a day, worth US$3.4 billion, between February and November 2016, or 42 per cent of the oil NNPC reported as lifted by the government. In 2017 it wrote that NNPC “still publishes only high-level figures for the crude lifted and products supplied”, and that fuel supply was checked in “closed-door, periodic reconciliation meetings”.

NNPC’s breakdown covers 59 cargoes, of which 30 were paid in US dollars. Another 28, valued at about US$1.96 billion, were paid in naira into accounts of the NNPC Group Treasury or NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS).

The NNPC Towers complex seen from a road in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. (Jummy001, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The last cargo, a February 2023 lifting of tax-oil (crude paid to the state in place of tax) from the offshore Bonga field, valued at about US$75.9 million, was paid directly into the then designated dollar account of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the federal tax agency. NNPC says the 28 naira cargoes and this one make 29, and their combined value of about US$2.04 billion is the figure in dispute.

NNPC “states categorically that no sum is missing, unaccounted for, or unpaid” on crude lifted by Duke Oil, now called NNPC Trading S.A., under the scheme. It adds that the reports themselves “concede that the records point to reconciliation within the group rather than any loss”.

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NNPC says Duke Oil was incorporated in 1989 as a wholly owned subsidiary, and that this is documented in its audited statements and the 2023 report of NEITI, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, the national oil-revenue transparency body. It said that “characterizing Duke Oil as ‘NNPC wearing another name’ frames a long-disclosed fact as a revelation.”

NNPC adds that a dedicated trading subsidiary is standard practice and that inter-company deals are reported as related-party transactions under global accounting rules. It reserves the right to take legal action against those responsible for “false or misleading publications”.

The statement gives no naira amounts, exchange rates or cargo-level documents, and we found no independent confirmation of the split. NNPC has not announced a legal action or a release of those documents.

For investors abroad, the question is governance at Nigeria’s national oil company. Cargo-level records or an independent audit would show whether the reconciliation holds, and neither has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does NNPC say any money is missing?

No. It says the crude proceeds were set off against product purchases, as the contracts provide.

What is the DSDP scheme?

It is a Nigerian programme in which traders lift state crude and supply refined fuel for the home market. NNPC says crude is priced in dollars and fuel in naira, so the two must be reconciled.

Has anyone confirmed NNPC’s account?

We found no independent confirmation, and NNPC has not released cargo-level documents. An independent audit or those records would be the real test.

Sources NNPC Limited press statement “Duke Oil Cargoes Are Fully Accounted For”, Abuja, 24 November 2026; NRGI briefing “Securing Fair Value from Nigeria’s DSDP Contracts”, March 2017 · NNPC Limited · Natural Resource Governance Institute · Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative

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