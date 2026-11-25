Vale's New York shares fell 4.39% to US$9.37, the lowest close in 12 months, on 24 November 2026 as weak Chinese steel demand weighed on iron ore.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Vale’s New York shares fell 4.39% to US$9.37, the lowest close in 12 months.

the lowest close in 12 months. China’s October steel output fell 1.6% to 70.83 million tons.

to 70.83 million tons. Vale is down 10.08% in five sessions and 20.86% in 20 sessions.

and 20.86% in 20 sessions. Rio Tinto, the mining group, fell 2.56% to US$73.19; CSN Mineração slipped 1.59%.

CSN Mineração slipped 1.59%. The dollar index eased 0.45%, yet miners still fell.

Today’s Focus Vale, the Brazilian miner that ranks among the world’s two biggest iron ore exporters, closed Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at its lowest in at least a year. Its New York shares have lost 37.9% in 60 sessions, a fall that tracks the price of iron ore, the red rock that is melted into steel. The reason is China, which makes more than half the world’s steel. Mills there are cutting output, earning thin profits and buying less ore, just as new supply from Guinea’s Simandou mine arrives. Falling bond yields and a softer dollar normally help miners. This time they did not, which tells you the problem is the ore market itself, not the wider financial mood. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Iron ore is Brazil’s biggest mining export, so a prolonged slump hits Vale’s profits, its dividends and the country’s trade income.

01 The session in one read

Vale’s New York shares fell 4.39% on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the biggest drop among the names we track. It was the lowest close in at least a year.

Iron ore does not trade on our price feed, so Vale and its peers stand in for it. When they fall together, the ore price is almost always the cause.

Assessment — China demand, not markets, drives the fall MEDIUM The best-supported reading is a demand squeeze in China compounded by rising supply, with Vale’s shares overshooting as investors price lower dividends. We hold this with medium confidence, because we have no settled iron ore price for the day and read the commodity through Vale and Rio Tinto. The variable to watch is weekly Chinese steel output, which decides whether mills need more ore.

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02 The board

Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian giant, lost 2.56% and sits 34.7% below its 13 May peak of 112.04. Vale fell harder because iron ore is nearly all of what it sells, while Rio also digs copper and aluminium.

CSN Mineração, a smaller Brazilian producer listed in Sao Paulo, fell only 1.59%. It is up 6.47% in five sessions, yet still 29.3% below its September high of 6.99.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$9.37 -4.39% CSN Mineração R$4.94 -1.59% Rio Tinto US$73.19 -2.56%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: Chinese steel is shrinking. October output fell 1.6% to 70.83 million tons, according to China’s statistics bureau. Mills earn thin margins, so they will not stock up on ore.

Second: supply keeps arriving. Guinea’s Simandou mine is adding tons to the market.

Third, Vale’s own news. Its third-quarter core profit (EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax and depreciation) fell 20%, it said output would land at the low end of its 335 to 345 million ton guidance.

The usual helpers disagreed with the move. The dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85 and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.93%, which normally supports commodities, while the S&P 500 lost 0.50% and the VIX fear gauge sits at 26.36. Gold’s fund fell 2.27%, which suggests investors were selling metals broadly. We rate the China-demand explanation as medium confidence.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a fresh shock. Vale is down 20.86% in 20 sessions and 10.08% in five, and Tuesday’s close set the low of the past 12 months.

Rio Tinto is 14.64% lower over 20 sessions but still 3.9% above its November 2025 low of 70.47, so it has not yet broken that floor.

In our own price history since 2007, Vale’s shares fell 20.9% in 20 sessions in 23 earlier independent cases. They were higher 20 sessions later in 12 of those, or 52%, with a median change of +0.4% and a worst case of -43.4%. History is not a forecast, but it says a steep fall alone does not guarantee a rebound.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is among its largest exports, and Vale pays taxes, royalties and dividends that reach pension funds and the federal budget. The real is also exposed, because lower ore revenue means fewer dollars flowing into the country.

Local investors in Sao Paulo hold Vale and CSN Mineração, both pressured. Peru and Chile, which mine copper rather than iron, are less directly hit, though broad metals selling drags their miners too.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the main proxy. Its production guidance and dividend policy are the company-specific swing factors.

CSN Mineração has a 12-month low of 4.08 from 19 May and Rio Tinto has 70.47 as support. Their trading near those marks will show whether the selling is broadening.

07 What would end it

Vale’s close is its own 12-month low, so the chart offers no floor beyond the round US$9 mark. The first sign of a turn would be a rise in Chinese steel output.

The next dated catalyst is China’s November steel output report in December. A stimulus push for property or infrastructure would also help. Without it, the slide can continue, and the honest answer is that it stops only when Chinese mills start buying again.

08 What to watch

China steel output: Monthly readings from China’s statistics bureau show whether mills are buying more ore.

Monthly readings from China’s statistics bureau show whether mills are buying more ore. Vale guidance: Output at the low end of 335 to 345 million tons and any dividend change drive the shares.

Output at the low end of 335 to 345 million tons and any dividend change drive the shares. Rio Tinto at 70.47: A close below its November 2025 low would signal broader miner stress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vale shares fall on Tuesday, November 24, 2026?

Weak Chinese steel demand pushed iron ore lower, and Vale’s New York shares fell 4.39%.

Is Vale’s share price the iron ore price?

No. It is a proxy, since Vale earns most of its money from iron ore, but its shares also reflect costs, output and dividends.

How does this affect Brazil?

Iron ore is a major export, so lower prices reduce Vale’s taxes and dividends and the dollars entering Brazil.

Will iron ore rebound?

Our history shows 12 of 23 similar falls were followed by gains 20 sessions later, so it is close to a coin toss, and China’s steel output is the deciding factor.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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