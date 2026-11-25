Juries across Peru are applying the ban on mayors returning as first councillor, and Lima, where it removes a party leader, is the most closely watched case still pending.

The headquarters of the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), Peru’s electoral jury, in central Lima (Photo: Ovruni, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Peru

Regional electoral juries in Peru, 19 of them by one count published on 25 November, have now obeyed a national ruling that stops mayors winning back their job through a side door. Each jury, called a Jurado Electoral Especial (JEE), oversees local vote counts and proclaims winners.

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The ruling comes from the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), Peru’s national electoral court. One jury, JEE Lima Centro, had not yet proclaimed Lima’s mayor, and its hearing is set for 10:00 Lima time (15:00 GMT) on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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Key Facts What. The JNE, Peru’s electoral court, bars ex-mayors from returning via the council list’s top spot.

Where and when. Lima proclamation due Wednesday 25 November 2026, 10:00 Lima time (15:00 GMT); not yet held.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give López Aliaga 4.0% to be Lima’s mayor (6:50 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 11:55 GMT.

Juries across Peru are applying the ban on mayors returning as first councillor, and Lima, where it removes a party leader, is the most closely watched case still pending.

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Article 194 of Peru’s Constitution limits the immediate re-election of mayors. On Tuesday 10 November, JNE president Roberto Burneo said mayors may still run as first councillor, as they did in 2018 and 2022, but may not use the post to return as mayor.

A first councillor is the top name on a party’s council list, and the post can lead to the mayor’s chair. On Monday 2 November the JNE’s full bench issued Resolution 4557-2026-JNE, which stops a councillor who was mayor in the previous term from taking over.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

JNE Secretary General Yessica Clavijo set out the rule in plain terms. A first councillor who was mayor in the immediately preceding term, she said, will not be proclaimed and will not receive credentials for the new term.

The bar also blocks such councillors from taking over by succession if a mayor is suspended or removed in 2027-2030. When a candidate is barred, the next eligible councillor on the winning list is proclaimed instead.

The front of the National Elections Jury building in Lima, which handles appeals from Peru’s special electoral juries. File photo, 2024. Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Burneo put the court’s position bluntly on 10 November. “A mayor who was elected as first councillor and wants to become mayor again that way, through succession, we have decided that this breaks the constitutional prohibition.”

Seventeen of the 19 applied the guidance from the start, proclaiming the next eligible councillor and naming the outgoing mayor first councillor. JEE Recuay, for example, proclaimed Mariluz Gamarra de Enríquez mayor of Marca district in Áncash region, with outgoing mayor José Corpus Méndez as first councillor.

In Lima, JEE Lima Este 2 proclaimed Margiori Alva Mejía for San Juan de Lurigancho district and Inés Pomajulca Astete for El Agustino district. JEE Chiclayo named Santos Rivas Sosa for Pimentel district and Martha de la Oliva Bonilla for Ferreñafe province.

Of those, two juries first validated comebacks and then reversed themselves after the ruling, cancelling their proclamations. JEE Bagua replaced Hermógenes Lozano Trigoso with Luz Pumaricra Cardozo in Condorcanqui province, and JEE Moyobamba replaced Carlos Hidalgo Reátegui with Diana Sánchez Lozano in Zapatero district.

The JNE says the decision is final and applies to all 91 electoral juries. It covers mayors from the previous term who ran as first councillor in the 4 October elections.

Prime Minister Luis Galarreta criticised the ruling in early November, saying he backs mayoral re-election. He questioned why the JNE changed the rules once the electoral process had advanced.

Rafael López Aliaga, Lima’s mayor since 2023, heads the list of the conservative Renovación Popular party as first councillor, and his party says the rule changed after the vote, which hurts legal certainty. The party asked the JNE to reconsider, and the full bench rejected the request as final.

If JEE Lima Centro applies the ruling, Jeanette Alonzo, the list’s second councillor, would become mayor instead of López Aliaga. The jury announced on Monday 23 November that it will proclaim Lima’s mayor at a hearing in Jesús María district on Wednesday 25 November.

Voters in Peru appear to side with the court on the rule but not on its timing. A poll by Datum Internacional, a Peruvian polling firm, published on 23 November, found 57% back the JNE decision, 37% oppose it and 6% have no view.

The same poll found 82% say the court should have decided before the election, which echoes the prime minister’s complaint. It interviewed 1,205 people in person at home from 18 to 20 November, with a margin of error of 2.8 points.

Voters in towns where the outgoing mayor’s party won will not see that mayor return, and councillors next on the list step up. The principle at stake is that Peru’s mayors cannot be re-elected back to back.

For readers in the United States, this tests how firmly Peru’s electoral courts enforce rules under pressure from the government and a prominent conservative leader. No direct market effect is established.

The next checkpoint is the Lima hearing, at 10:00 Lima time (15:00 GMT) today. The regional second round follows on Sunday 6 December, in about 15 regions by the national electoral office’s estimate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is disguised re-election?

It means a mayor wins back the job by running as first councillor and then taking over from the winner. Peru’s electoral court says this breaks the constitutional ban on immediate re-election.

What happens to the outgoing mayor?

The outgoing mayor is named first councillor, and the next eligible councillor on the winning list is proclaimed mayor.

Why does the Lima proclamation matter?

It decides whether López Aliaga returns to City Hall or the next councillor on his list takes over. It is also the most visible test of whether the ruling holds in the capital.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error