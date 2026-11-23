Lima's municipal vote ends in a courtroom ruling that sets aside the party's chosen leader, and the proclamation on Wednesday is meant to turn that ruling into a mayor.

Politics: Peru

A local electoral jury in Peru’s capital said on Monday 23 November 2026 that it will proclaim Lima’s mayor and councillors for 2027-2030 on Wednesday 25 November at 10:00 Lima time. The hearing will take place at the Jurado Electoral Especial (JEE) Lima Centro, the local court that certifies municipal results, in the Jesús María district, according to La República.

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The expected new mayor is Jeanette Alonzo, not the man whose party won the vote. Rafael López Aliaga, a former Lima mayor who headed the conservative Renovación Popular party’s list as first councillor, has been ruled out by the national electoral court.

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Key Facts Who. Jeanette Alonzo, second councillor on the winning list, is expected to be proclaimed mayor of Lima.

What. A local electoral jury certifies Lima’s mayor and councillors for 2027-2030.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 10:00 Lima time (15:00 GMT), in Jesús María.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (bets, not polls): López Aliaga as mayor 4.1%, 18:36 ET, 23 November 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Lima’s municipal vote ends in a courtroom ruling that sets aside the party’s chosen leader, and the proclamation on Wednesday is meant to turn that ruling into a mayor.

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The case starts on 2 November 2026, when the Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), Peru’s top electoral court, issued Resolution 4557-2026-JNE. Point three of that ruling says a first councillor who was mayor in the immediately preceding term cannot take over the mayoralty, citing article 194 of the Constitution, which limits immediate re-election, La República reported on 20 November.

Renovación Popular, the conservative party that fielded López Aliaga, asked the JNE on 10 November to reconsider, through its legal agent Fernando Sandoval Ruiz, La República reported. The JNE’s full board rejected the request, and the court said its decisions are final under article 181 of the Constitution and that disagreement ‘no significa, en modo alguno, que el colegiado haya expedido una decisión arbitraria’, in other words, that the ruling was not arbitrary, according to the same report.

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File photo. The Municipal Palace, Lima’s city hall, on the Plaza Mayor. Photo: Ovruni / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The party says it is being overruled by the court rather than by voters. Renovación Popular won about 27.6% of valid votes.

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The Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE), the national vote-counting agency, reached 100% of tallies counted on Saturday 14 November, El Comercio reported. Gestión put Renovación Popular at 27.6% of valid votes on 23 November while El Comercio’s headline gave 27.69%, so the share is just under 28%.

Gestión also reported that the party argues its list drew more than 1.5 million votes tied to López Aliaga’s image. The JNE’s answer, as La República summarised it, is that article 194 applies whatever the ballot looked like, and that the seat passes to the next eligible councillor.

Alonzo, the second name on the list, was a Lima councillor for 2023-2026 and has been the party’s central finance manager since 2025, La República reported. She is a public accountant who told reporters: ‘Me siento preparada y con mucha experiencia para dirigir la ciudad de Lima’, RPP reported.

López Aliaga would still be proclaimed, but as first councillor rather than mayor, La República reported. The same report says Jesús Gálvez, who left Renovación Popular after López Aliaga asked him to step aside, is also due to be sworn in as third councillor.

Whether the jury follows the JNE is the open question that experts raised before the date was set. Electoral law specialist José Manuel Villalobos told El Comercio on 17 November that most people expect Alonzo to be proclaimed, but that the JEE could depart from the JNE’s criterion, citing San Juan de Lurigancho, where a jury did not proclaim the winners and kept the list as it was.

Another specialist, Jorge Jáuregui, told El Comercio that the proclamation could go ahead even with the reconsideration pending, and that the JNE ruling sets a general criterion, so ‘carece de objeto la reconsideración’. He said an appeal against the proclamation remains possible and that he expects the swearing-in in January, once remaining challenges are settled.

The fight has also moved to Congress. Renovación Popular filed a constitutional complaint against JNE president Roberto Burneo with the Comisión de Acusaciones Constitucionales, the congressional committee that screens complaints against senior officials, RPP reported.

Burneo told RPP: ‘Espero y confío en que el Congreso va a actuar objetivamente ponderando todas las acciones’.The hearing on Wednesday follows JEE resolution 0909-2026-JEE-LICN/JNE, La República reported, and the jury’s president is Ysabel Garro.

Credentials are handed over after the proclamation, and La República reports that Alonzo takes office only once the JNE grants hers, so no new mayor can govern before that step. The record published so far does not say whether Renovación Popular will challenge the proclamation, or how quickly the JNE would rule if it does.

The jury itself has not commented beyond its notice of the hearing.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, an online prediction market, lists a Lima mayoral winner market with US$809,079 traded. At 18:36 ET (23:36 GMT) on 23 November 2026 it priced Rafael López Aliaga at 4.1%, Samuel Marcos Daza Taype at 1.9% and the other listed candidates at 0.5% or less; these are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who runs Lima after the proclamation?

If the jury follows the national electoral court, Jeanette Alonzo becomes mayor-elect and Rafael López Aliaga sits as first councillor, once credentials are issued.

Can the decision still be challenged?

Renovación Popular has said it will go to the ordinary courts and has filed a complaint in Congress, so legal fights may continue after Wednesday.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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