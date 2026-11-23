A new poll shows Peruvians accepting the court’s strict line on mayors while faulting its timing.

The headquarters of the National Elections Jury (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024 (Photo: Omar Vega Ramos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Politics: Peru · Brief

Most Peruvians back the decision by Peru’s electoral court, the National Jury of Elections (JNE), to bar mayors from the previous term from returning to office by running as first councillor, the top name on a party’s list for the local council. In a poll by Datum Internacional, a Peruvian polling firm, released on Sunday 22 November 2026, 57% agreed, 37% disagreed and 6% had no view.

The ruling means a mayor from the previous term who ran in that slot is not proclaimed (formally declared the winner) and gets no credentials, the official proof of election, for the 2027–2030 term. Datum also found that 82% think the court should have decided before the elections.

Key Facts Who. Datum Internacional, a Peruvian polling firm, asked 1,205 people across Peru.

Result. 57% back the electoral court’s ruling, 37% oppose it, 6% do not know.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A new poll shows Peruvians accepting the court’s strict line on mayors while faulting its timing.

The poll covered urban and rural respondents, with a margin of error of 2.8 points at a 95% confidence level. Its 1,205 respondents were interviewed in person at home between 18 and 20 November 2026.

The Municipal Palace, Lima’s city hall, on the Plaza Mayor. Photo: Ovruni / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The question concerned the JNE’s November 2026 rule that first councillors who served as mayor in the last term are not proclaimed mayors, a rule the JNE bases on Peru’s constitutional bar on immediate re-election of mayors. Our earlier report on the ruling and Peru news page follow how the rule is applied.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Only 11% say a ruling after the elections was appropriate, well below the share who back the ruling itself. Timing, more than substance, is where the public faults the court.

The published results do not give the exact question wording, so it is unclear how respondents understood the rule’s details. Datum’s margin of error of 2.8 points means small gaps should not be over-read.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a first councillor in Peru?

The first councillor is the top name on a party’s list for the local council. The ruling stops a mayor from the previous term from using that spot to return as mayor.

Who is Datum Internacional?

Datum Internacional is a Peruvian polling firm that runs regular national surveys on politics and approval. This poll was commissioned by a Peruvian media group.

In depth Peru 2026 runoff: deep analysis

Sources Datum Internacional survey of 18 to 20 November 2026, released 22 November 2026 · Datum Internacional · Jurado Nacional de Elecciones · Constitution of Peru, ban on immediate re-election of mayors

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →