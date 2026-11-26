Savers locked out since early November can reach part of their money again, but only in weekly slices, and the future of the funds themselves is still undecided.

The Banco Central del Paraguay headquarters in Asunción, seen from a distance in 2009. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Paraguay

Paraguay’s securities regulator has temporarily lifted its freeze on the mutual funds of Ueno AFPISA, the fund manager of the failed Ueno Bank group, so that holders can take out up to G. 30 million (about US$4,800) a week, starting next week. The decision, announced on Wednesday 25 November, covers about 30,000 investors, the Paraguayan dailies ABC Color and La Nación reported on 26 November, and only holders who reply to the manager will be paid.

Ueno AFPISA is the investment fund manager of the failed Ueno Bank group in Paraguay, and its funds include Ueno Cash Guaraníes and Ueno Cash Dólares. Redemptions in those funds have been suspended since 3 November, Revista Plus reported on 24 November.

Key Facts Who. An estimated 30,000 investors in funds run by Ueno AFPISA, a fund manager tied to failed Ueno Bank.

What. Payouts capped at G. 30 million (about US$4,800) a week, only for holders who reply to the manager.

When. Payments start the week of Monday 30 November 2026; no exact date given.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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Savers locked out since early November can reach part of their money again, but only in weekly slices, and the future of the funds themselves is still undecided.

The Superintendencia de Valores (SIV), the securities regulator inside the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), suspended Ueno AFPISA’s authorisation to operate for 180 days on 10 November, Revista Plus and ABC Color reported on 24 and 26 November. The SIV has now loosened that freeze, but only partly.

Rodrigo Ruiz, the superintendent of Valores, said on Monumental 1080 AM radio on 11 November, as reported by Última Hora, that the brokerage linked to the group was in “a rigorous investigation process”. Of the mutual funds, he said in Spanish: “Esto no afecta a los fondos mutuos de ueno” (“This does not affect Ueno’s mutual funds”).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The funds’ bonds and other securities are deposited at the Caja de Valores del Paraguay (CAVAPY), the national securities depository, Revista Plus reported on 24 November. They are held separately from the assets of Ueno Bank and Ueno AFPISA, but the same report stresses that custody does not mean redemptions are open.

On Wednesday 25 November the SIV lifted the suspension only as far as needed to make payment work, after an agreement with Investor Casa de Bolsa, a brokerage acting as securities seller and paying agent, La Nación reported on 26 November citing official BCP channels. Holders need not open an account at Investor, Hoy and 1000 Noticias reported on 25 November.

Asunción, the Paraguayan capital, seen across the Paraguay River from Chaco’i. File photo. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Payments of up to G. 30 million (about US$4,800 at G. 6,229 per US$, the market close of 25 November) a week per investor begin “a partir de la próxima semana”, meaning the week of Monday 30 November, La Nación and ABC Color reported on 26 November. No exact date has been given, and the SIV communiqué itself could not be opened on the BCP site, so these details come from the outlets quoting it.

Ueno AFPISA will contact holders to ask whether they want to redeem and to collect payment details, ABC Color reported on 26 November, and whoever does not reply is “por ahora, no cobra”, meaning not paid for now. The manager will publish the updated unit value, the “valor cuota”, soon, with no date given, and ABC Color reports that holdings are counted as of 6 November.

The SIV has called an assembly of fund holders, known as cuotapartistas, to decide whether Ueno Cash Guaraníes and Ueno Cash Dólares are liquidated, La Nación and ABC Color reported, but the communiqué gives no date. Última Hora reported on 25 November that BCP and SIV spokespeople, after receiving holder representatives that day, ruled out a transfer to another manager and an auction.

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They said liquidation is the path because no other administrator agreed to take over, with the aim of returning money “con la menor pérdida posible”, meaning with the smallest possible loss. Buy-backs at face value are not ruled out, and the BCP will help holders see the real, updated value of each investment.

A different, non-Ueno fund shows how tight such terms can be: Última Hora reported on 25 November that Cadiem Casa de Bolsa offers holders of Fondo Mutuo Para Todos, for 30 days, redemptions in kind. Cash is paid in full up to 20 units, about G. 2.6 million (about US$420), and only up to 5% of the balance, subject to the fund’s liquidity, for those holding more.

About 30,000 holders cannot reach savings put in funds run by a manager from the failed Ueno Bank group, and the weekly cap means people with larger balances will need several weeks. If the funds are liquidated, the final value will depend on the securities they hold, which sit separately at CAVAPY.

The SIV communiqué, as reported, does not say how long the weekly payments would take, and the total size of the funds has not been published. A communiqué with a schedule and steps was expected between Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November, Última Hora reported on 25 November, and payments are due to start the week of 30 November.

Related coverage: Paraguay pastor offers car to prosecutors · Ueno savers repaid

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Ueno fund holders get all their money back?

Not yet. Payments are capped each week, and the final value depends on the funds’ securities if the funds are liquidated.

Do holders have to open an account to be paid?

No. They only need to answer the manager’s request, because holders who do not reply are not paid for now.

Who decides whether the funds are liquidated?

An assembly of fund holders called by the securities regulator will decide, and its date has not been announced.

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