A Paraguayan senator wants open school-meals tenders paused for review, while the government trims the programme’s budget and senators weigh a US$64 million cut.

Politics: Paraguay

Senator Colym Soroka will ask Paraguay’s Senate on Wednesday 25 November 2026 to urge a pause on open school-meals tenders. Soroka, of the ruling Colorado Party, wants an immediate vote, skipping committee review.

The result of the Senate session is not yet known, and the proposal is a declaration, not a bill. The programme, Hambre Cero (Zero Hunger in Our Schools), feeds public-school pupils, so a pause would change who supplies meals and at what price.

Key Facts Who. Senator Colym Soroka of the ruling Colorado Party tabled a draft declaration.

What. It urges a pause on open Hambre Cero school-meals tenders but spares awarded contracts.

Where and when. Paraguay’s Senate, ordinary session, Wednesday 25 November 2026; result not known.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 11:55 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A Paraguayan senator wants open school-meals tenders paused for review, while the government trims the programme’s budget and senators weigh a US$64 million cut.

Soroka’s declaration follows an earlier attempt, this spring, to change how the school-meals programme is run. On 29 April 2026 he filed a bill moving Hambre Cero funds from the regional governorships to municipalities outside the capital, Asunción.

The bill would amend articles 4, 7, 8 and 9 of Law 7264, which created the national school-feeding fund. Soroka argued that family farmers lose produce they cannot sell, so they are left out of the nation’s emblematic programme.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 19 May 2026 Social Development Minister Tadeo Rojas told the Senate that the Executive would accept no change to the programme, saying: “It is not the moment.” He spoke as the Executive’s representative in the Senate debate on the bill.

Hambre Cero gives pupils in public schools breakfast, lunch and a snack, through contracts with caterers. The Ministry of Social Development (MDS) caters directly in Asunción, Central and Presidente Hayes, while the governorships hold their own contracts.

A Declaration, Not a Law

The draft urges the Executive, the MDS, the governorships and the National Directorate of Public Procurement (DNCP) to suspend tenders. It singles out tenders at the call, evaluation or pending-award stage, and asks for reviews of reference prices and tender documents.

It also asks the DNCP, under Law 7021/2022 on public contracting, to suspend new tender documents that omit efficiency and cost-reduction criteria. Contracts already awarded or in execution are excluded, so that school feeding is not interrupted.

Soroka said the aim is to review open tenders and improve future awards while school feeding continues. A declaration only urges, so the Senate cannot order a suspension by this route.

Asunción skyline seen across the Paraguay River, 2016. File photo: P. S. F. Freitas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

A Budget Squeeze Behind the Push

Budget pressure is the backdrop to Soroka’s move, as the government tries to trim the programme’s cost. President Pedro Alliana’s government has been looking for savings since mid-November.

The government announced in November that from 2027 meals would run only from March to October, saving US$69 million a year. Cutting supplier orders 10% would save another US$44 million, and lower catering prices take the total near US$130 million.

President Pedro Alliana said in mid-November: “We believe we can reach a saving of US$100 million.” He said the saving would come from starting meals in March, ending them when pupils sit exams and stop attending, and tighter control of holidays without deliveries.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Rojas said this week that catering companies agreed to lower their prices after a cost review. He said the changes will not affect the nutritional quality of the meals.

On Tuesday 24 November the Senate Finance Committee approved an opinion on the 2027 General Budget that cuts US$64 million from Hambre Cero. The cut hits the MDS and every governorship, and the money first restores trimmed extraordinary pay and bonuses across public bodies.

The full Senate must still vote on that budget, and the date of the vote is not confirmed. Unlike the declaration, which only urges, that vote would decide how much money the programme keeps.

Rojas’s May objection is one of the main counter-arguments on record, because the Executive said it would accept no change. The declaration answers it by sparing contracts already in execution.

A pause on unawarded tenders would change who supplies meals and at what price, while awarded contracts keep running. Pupils, caterers, family farmers, the governorships and the MDS all depend on how those tenders are written.

The Wednesday 25 November session comes first, when senators choose whether to take the declaration up without committee review. If the government plan stands, school meals in 2027 will run only from March to October.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Senate stop the school-meals tenders?

Not with this declaration, which only urges the Executive and the agencies involved to act. Contracts already awarded are outside its reach.

Would pupils lose their meals during a pause?

The declaration excludes contracts already awarded or in execution, so those caterers keep serving meals. Only tenders still being called, evaluated or awaiting award would be affected.

Why is the budget vote important?

It decides how much Hambre Cero money the ministry and the governorships keep next year. Unlike the declaration, it carries real funds.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Draft declaration of Senator Colym Soroka for the Senate session of 25 November; Law 7264; Law 7021/2022; statements of the Ministry of Social Development, the Cabinet and the Ministry of Economy, 16 to 24 November; 2027 General Budget bill; Senado de la Nación · Ministerio de Desarrollo Social · DNCP · Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →