A loan, a ranch and a collapsed bank now link a former president’s family to the Ueno scandal, though every charge is still an allegation.

Mburuvicha Róga, the presidential residence in Asunción. File photo. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Crime and Justice: Paraguay

Paraguay’s prosecutors charged Francisco Peña Palacios, the brother of ex-president Santiago Peña, with money laundering on Tuesday 24 November 2026 and asked a judge to widen the charges against Santiago Peña himself. They asked a judge to jail the brother before trial and to put his wife, Rocío Caballero Bosch, under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

At the centre is a ranch worth about US$3 million, bought by a company the brother and his wife now own, with money from Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan lender, prosecutors say. For anyone with money or business in Paraguay, it shows that the collapse of Ueno is still widening, and no court has yet ruled on guilt.

Key Facts Who. Francisco Peña Palacios, brother of ex-president Santiago Peña, and his wife Rocío Caballero Bosch.

What. Prosecutors charged both and sought wider charges against Santiago Peña over the Ueno collapse.

Next. A judge must decide on jail for Francisco Peña and house arrest for his wife.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:44 GMT

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A loan, a ranch and a collapsed bank now link a former president’s family to the Ueno scandal, though every charge is still an allegation.

The case grows out of the Ueno Bank scandal, which led Paraguay’s Senate to remove Peña as president on Friday 6 November 2026. A judge ordered him held in pretrial detention the next day, and prosecutors have added to the charges since.

On Friday 13 November they added criminal association to his earlier charges of breach of trust and managing assets for his own benefit, according to prosecutors’ 13 November charges. That made three alleged offences before Tuesday’s two additions.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Tuesday’s charge sheet asks the judge to add money laundering and aggravated passive bribery against Santiago Peña, which would bring his list to five alleged offences. Passive bribery means accepting a payment or benefit in return for an official act.

Francisco Peña faces charges of money laundering, criminal association, passive bribery and managing assets for his own benefit, according to the published charge sheet. His wife, Rocío Caballero Bosch, is also charged, and reports differ on whether the main count against her is money laundering or passive bribery.

Prosecutors want Francisco Peña, who has been in police custody since Monday 23 November, held in pretrial detention. They also ask for house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor for his wife, who is also detained, the seizure of the ranch bought by Pear SRL, and a freeze on the accused’s assets.

File photo: the Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary.

The property is a 1,184-hectare estate in the department of Paraguarí, valued at about US$3 million. In 2023, prosecutors say, Financiera Ueno, a finance company later turned into Ueno Bank, financed Pear’s purchase of it in what Prosecutor Christian Benítez called an “apparently simulated sale”.

The prosecutors’ theory is that the money Ueno lent returned to Ueno as payment for the property, with no contribution from Pear. They add that the later loan instalments were not paid from Pear’s income but by transfers from accounts of Grupo Vázquez, the business group that owns Ueno, and of ITTI, one of its companies.

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To explain those transfers, Pear issued invoices to Grupo Vázquez for grain and forage processing at the Don Miguel ranch, according to the filing as published. One of them, dated 3 June 2026, was for about US$739,000.

Both suspects appeared before prosecutors on Tuesday for questioning, known as an indagatoria hearing, so the filing remains the only detailed account of the case. Prosecutors will have to prove each link in that chain before a court.

Money laundering means disguising money that comes from another crime. The new charges therefore add a claim about where the bank’s money went, not only about how the bank failed, which matters to creditors and investors still waiting to learn how large the losses are.

A guarantees judge, who protects the rights of the accused during an investigation, must now rule on the detention, house-arrest and asset requests. That decision is the next step in the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Francisco Peña Palacios?

He is Santiago Peña’s brother and, according to prosecutors, a co-owner, with his wife, of the company behind the ranch purchase. He and his wife are suspects, not convicts.

Is any of this proven?

No. The charges are prosecutors’ allegations, no court has ruled on them, and the presumption of innocence applies to everyone named.

What happens next?

A judge decides on the detention and house-arrest requests. The charges then move through the investigation toward a possible trial.

More: Paraguay news

Related coverage: the detention of Francisco Peña on 23 November and Peña’s request to annul his removal.

Sources Ministerio Público (Fiscalía), Paraguay’s public prosecution service, charge sheet and requests of 24 November 2026, as published in full and summarised; prosecutors’ statements of 13 November 2026 (account); the ranch purchase, in a detailed report on the case file.

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