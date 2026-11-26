A pastor who once regulated Paraguay’s stock market has put a company car at the disposal of prosecutors, while they decide how far their inquiry into the ueno bank collapse should reach.

Banco Central del Paraguay headquarters, Asunción, September 2009. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Crime and Justice: Paraguay

Joshua Abreu, an evangelical pastor and former director of a brokerage tied to Paraguay’s failed ueno bank, has offered prosecutors a black Audi e-tron owned by the bank’s parent business group. His lawyers filed the offer on Thursday 12 November, and it became public on Wednesday 25 November.

Abreu is not charged, but prosecutors said on 11 November that he will be investigated over his role at ueno Casa de Bolsa, the brokerage. The car is registered to Grupo Vázquez SAE, the conglomerate linked to the bank, and it stays with his defence team for now.

Key Facts Who. Joshua Abreu, pastor and former director of ueno Casa de Bolsa; he is not charged.

What. His lawyers offered prosecutors a 2022 Audi e-tron registered to Grupo Vázquez SAE, the bank’s parent.

When. Filed Thursday 12 November 2026; reported on Wednesday 25 November.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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A pastor who once regulated Paraguay’s stock market has put a company car at the disposal of prosecutors, while they decide how far their inquiry into the ueno bank collapse should reach.

Ueno bank is a Paraguayan lender whose solvency ratio fell below half the legal minimum, which led the central bank to open a resolution process, a formal rescue or wind-down, in early November 2026. Prosecutors filed charges against 27 people on 4 November, and on 5 November Judge Rodrigo Estigarribia ordered pre-trial detention for six former directors and house arrest for two.

The best-known suspect is Federico Miguel Vázquez, a former director of ueno bank and a leading figure of Grupo Vázquez, who is held at the Centro Nacional de Prevenidos, a Paraguayan remand prison. In a ruling reported on 11 November, the appeals court for economic crimes kept him in custody and added money-laundering, bankruptcy and criminal-association charges, and his defence is contesting the case.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A second case, number 92 of 2026, covers former president Santiago Peña and former central bank officials, who face counts including criminal association. Peña, who tried to resign on 5 November, was removed by the Senate in an impeachment trial on 6 November, and all suspects are presumed innocent.

Abreu knows this market from the inside. Paraguayan reports of 11 November say he chaired the national securities commission from 2018 to 2023, later became the central bank’s first securities superintendent, and then joined ueno Casa de Bolsa.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary. File photo. (Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Prosecutor Francisco Cabrera said on 11 November: “Mr Joshua Abreu will be the subject of an investigation as the person in charge of the stock exchange side of that entity.” He added that the first wave of charges focused on the bank, over suspected irregular loans and overdrafts, and that the securities side would follow.

Abreu’s lawyers, Marcelo Bogado and Carlos Arévalos, gave prosecutors the details needed to locate him. They described the car, an Audi e-tron 55 S line, as part of his pay from the brokerage, with Bogado saying: “That is why he makes it available.”

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A second account of the same filing says the car formed part of the contract for strategic advice to the brokerage and was meant to ease his travel in Paraguay. The defence asked prosecutors to record the car’s condition, papers and accessories in a formal inspection if they see fit.

Asked about Abreu and former Economy Minister Carlos Fernández Valdovinos, prosecutor Verónica Valdez confirmed that the inquiry continues into other directors and officials. Prosecutors have not said whether they accepted the car or what its use records show.

Abreu is a pastor at the Centro Familiar de Adoración, an evangelical church network, and Paraguayan reports say he asked for temporary leave from that work. The church has not been accused of anything.

The people most exposed are ordinary savers and pension contributors, not foreign investors. Paraguay’s securities regulator, a unit of the central bank, said on 25 November that holders of ueno AFPISA, an investment fund manager, may again redeem small weekly sums after a temporary freeze.

No court date for Abreu is confirmed, and prosecutors have not named a day for the securities-market inquiry that Cabrera said would open soon. The defence’s appeal against the added charges on Vázquez and the status of Case 92 are the next signals, with dates not confirmed by the courts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Joshua Abreu charged?

No. Prosecutors say he will be investigated, but the reports reviewed show no charge against him.

Why does the Audi matter?

It is registered to Grupo Vázquez, not to Abreu, so investigators may test who really owns and uses it. The defence says it is part of his pay.

Sources Defence filing to the Ministerio Público (Fiscalía General del Estado), 12 November 2026, as described on 25 November 2026 · Prosecutors Francisco Cabrera and Verónica Valdez, statements of 11 November 2026 · Banco Central del Paraguay, resolution process for ueno bank, November 2026 · Criminal court hearing of 5 November 2026 (Judge Rodrigo Estigarribia) · Appeals court for economic crimes, ruling of 11 November 2026

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