An old bridge gave way to days of rain, and the question now is how long a state plant can run on a detour.

Asunción skyline seen from Chaco'i across the Paraguay River, 2016. Photo: P. S. F. Freitas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Paraguay: Floods

A concrete bridge more than 50 years old collapsed in heavy rain at Paraguay’s state cement plant in Vallemí, a town in the north, on the morning of Wednesday 25 November, cutting the main route into the factory. Nobody was hurt, the company’s president says, and a new access road was due to work from Thursday 26 November.

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The plant belongs to the Industria Nacional del Cemento (INC), the state cement company, and stands in the Concepción department in the north of Paraguay. Floods around it have also left about 1,700 families needing help, according to a local mayor, so the plant’s detour is one problem among several.

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Key Facts Who. INC, Paraguay’s state cement company, at its plant in Vallemí, Concepción department.

What. A concrete bridge at the plant collapsed in heavy rain; no injuries were reported.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026, morning; a new access was due to open on Thursday 26 November.

Next. Damage assessment, then a new bridge; no date or cost has been given.

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

An old bridge gave way to days of rain, and the question now is how long a state plant can run on a detour.

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The INC is a state-owned company with a growing share of the market: its president, Gerardo Guerrero, said in February 2024 that it held about 30% of Paraguay’s cement sales, up from 18% in September 2023. That is why a stoppage at its Vallemí plant is watched beyond the town.

Guerrero described the collapse to local radio. “Tuvimos el derrumbe del puente del acceso principal que lleva a la INC de Vallemí,” he said, meaning “we had the collapse of the bridge on the main access road to the INC in Vallemí”, and he added that the access was closed.

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The bridge crossed the Kuriju stream on the factory grounds, and some local reports call it an internal bridge. Guerrero’s account and those reports agree on the result: cement trucks lost their usual way in, and cement loading was halted.

Guerrero said the structure was more than 50 years old and added: “Gracias a Dios, no hubo víctimas que lamentar,” meaning “thank God, there were no victims to mourn”. Local authorities also reported no injuries.

A replacement access was due to open on Thursday on the road side, a little further from the old one. Traffic that used the old bridge, from staff to supply trucks and cement distributors, is affected, and Guerrero did not say whether the detour can carry the heavy trucks that normally load there.

The company plans to assess the damage and then build a new bridge, to specifications that can take the volume of water that reaches the area. No timetable or budget has been given.

Freight trucks wait beside the Route 7 toll station in Minga Guazú, Alto Paraná, Paraguay. File photo, not from Vallemí.

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Floods Cut Vallemí Off

The weather service, the Dirección de Meteorología e Hidrología (DMH), forecast scattered rain with storm chances on Friday 27 November, easing on Saturday 28 November, in its forecast of 26 November. Its regional bulletin said Thursday’s storms could hit the north and east of the Oriental region, the part of Paraguay east of the Paraguay River, hardest.

National Route PY22 was also flooded in places, according to local authorities. Carlos Robert González, a local mayor, said about 1,700 families need help, and the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN), Paraguay’s disaster agency, has sent aid to about 500 families.

Reports from the town that neither the company nor the government has confirmed add two points. Technical staff cannot start shoring up the damaged structure while the water stays high, and some plant staff and managers fear the stoppage could affect cement supply across the country.

The plant’s current output has not been published, so the national effect is unknown. For readers outside Paraguay, the episode shows how one failed bridge can slow a state-owned supplier of building material in a landlocked country that depends on its roads.

Watch next for the DMH’s updated forecast after the weekend, an INC statement on repairs, and whether the SEN widens its aid beyond the first 500 families. Earlier floods are covered in our report on the October floods, and our guide to Paraguay’s departments shows where Concepción sits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone hurt when the bridge collapsed?

No injuries were reported. The INC’s president said there were no victims.

Is the cement plant still working?

Cement loading was halted after the collapse, and a temporary access was due to open on 26 November. How much the plant is producing has not been stated.

Sources: statements by Gerardo Guerrero, president of the Industria Nacional del Cemento, on 26 November 2026 and in February 2024; local authorities in Vallemí, 25 and 26 November 2026; Dirección de Meteorología e Hidrología forecast, 26 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error