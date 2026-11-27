PANDEF wants the people who planned and paid for the attack found, while the toll and the blame remain disputed.

Statue group at the Delta State House of Assembly in Asaba, Delta’s capital. (Photo: Tsquare07, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria: Security

A forum of leaders from Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta has asked the police and the domestic intelligence service to investigate a deadly shooting at a campaign rally in Delta State. The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) set out the request in a letter dated Tuesday 24 November 2026 to the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and our earlier reports on the rally shooting and the curfew that followed describe the attack itself.

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Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy president of Nigeria’s Senate and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Delta Central Senate seat, was addressing supporters in Uduere, Ughelli North local government area, on Monday 23 November when gunmen opened fire. His media aide, Sunny Areh, said the attackers targeted him, and Omo-Agege says the gunmen repeatedly called his name.

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Key Facts Who. PANDEF, a forum of leaders from Nigeria’s oil-rich south, asked police and the DSS to investigate.

What. The shooting at Ovie Omo-Agege’s rally in Uduere, Delta State; death tolls differ.

When. Shooting Monday 23 November 2026; PANDEF letter dated Tuesday 24 November.

As of 27 November 2026, 14:45 GMT.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting exchange: Tinubu 69%, Obi 26% to win the presidency (27 November, 9:30 a.m. ET).

PANDEF wants the people who planned and paid for the attack found, while the toll and the blame remain disputed.

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The shooting is the second violent episode around Omo-Agege’s campaign this month, after armed men attacked a march of NDC supporters in Asaba, Delta’s capital, on Saturday 7 November, damaging more than 30 vehicles and injuring over 10 people, his office said on Sunday 8 November. It said police had confirmed one death and that the dead man was reportedly among the attackers, and it accused the state government and the state branch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring them without giving evidence.

PANDEF’s letter, signed by its national chairman Ambassador Godknows Igali, calls for a comprehensive, impartial and thorough investigation. It asks that anyone who masterminded, instigated, sponsored or took part in the violence be identified and prosecuted, and that the federal and Delta governments support the families of the dead and the injured.

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The forum also says a breakdown of peace in the South-South, the oil-producing region of southern Nigeria that includes Delta State, could have far-reaching consequences for the country. It noted that the attack came days after it had warned against political violence and intolerance of opposition parties there.

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The count of the dead is contested. Nigeria Police Force headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday 24 November that preliminary reports show six people died and several were hurt, and Delta Assembly Speaker Dennis Guwor said on Wednesday 25 November that six lives were lost, adding, “No political ambition is worth the life of any citizen.”

Omo-Agege named four members of his campaign among the dead, while Ughelli North council chairman Jaro Egbo, an APC figure, named three people he says were killed on his side. Police say the investigation must establish the verified numbers.

Delta’s government imposed an indefinite curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. across Ughelli North. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, after visiting Uduere, said: “This must stop. It must stop. We cannot continue like this.”

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu ordered an impartial investigation that will also examine the conduct of officers deployed to the rally. Delta police spokesman Bright Edafe, a superintendent, said Omo-Agege was invited to the state criminal investigation department in Asaba for 11 a.m. on Thursday 26 November and Egbo for 2 p.m., with five community figures due at noon on Friday 27 November.

The police said the invitations “form part of ongoing investigations aimed at establishing their level of involvement in the incident.” The outcome of the questioning had not been made public by Friday afternoon.

The NDC has said it will boycott a security meeting called by the Inspector-General for party leaders. Its national publicity secretary, Osa Director, said, “We no longer feel safe and protected by a Police Force that watches helplessly the slaughter of our members across the country by hired thugs of the ruling APC.”

Delta sits at the heart of Nigeria’s oil industry, so lasting unrest bears on supply and on travel and investment risk for US readers. More coverage is on our Nigeria page, and the curfew remains until further notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PANDEF?

The Pan Niger Delta Forum is a political and social group of leaders from Nigeria’s South-South region. It speaks for the oil-producing Niger Delta on security and politics.

Why is the death toll disputed?

Police, the Omo-Agege campaign and Egbo count the dead differently. Police say the investigation will establish the verified number.

What happens next?

Police questioning and the Inspector-General’s inquiry continue, including into officers’ conduct. The Ughelli North curfew stays until further notice.

Sources PANDEF letter dated 24 November 2026; statements of the Nigeria Police Force (24 November 2026) and Delta State Police Command spokesman SP Bright Edafe; Delta State Government curfew order; remarks by Delta House of Assembly Speaker Dennis Guwor (25 November 2026) and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; statements by Ovie Omo-Agege (8 November 2026) and NDC national publicity secretary Osa Director.

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