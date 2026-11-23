Brazil · Politics · Brief

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to meet Senate president Davi Alcolumbre in the coming days to discuss who will fill the empty seat on the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s highest court. The date of the meeting has not been announced as of Monday 23 November 2026.

The seat has been empty since Luís Roberto Barroso retired early, effective Saturday 18 October 2025, leaving one of the court’s 11 seats vacant. The two men are also expected to discuss the share of the next cabinet that goes to Alcolumbre’s party, União Brasil, a centre-right party.

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Key Facts What Lula and the Senate president are expected to meet soon on the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Names Alcolumbre backs ex-Senate chief Rodrigo Pacheco; Lula may resubmit Jorge Messias.

Next No meeting date or nomination date has been announced.

Prediction markets Polymarket: 73% chance Lula names a court nominee by 31 December (about US$15,700 traded, 12:41 p.m. ET, 23 November).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s president and the Senate leader are due to talk about a Supreme Court seat that has stayed empty for more than a year.

File photo: the Planalto Palace, the president’s office in Brasília.

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Lula first nominated Jorge Messias, head of the AGU, the government’s chief lawyer. The Senate rejected him on Wednesday 29 April 2026 by 42 votes to 34, according to the Senate’s news service, reportedly the first rejection of a Supreme Court nominee since 1894.

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Messias said that day: “Faz parte do processo democrático saber ganhar e saber perder” (“It is part of the democratic process to know how to win and how to lose”). Lula then won re-election on Sunday 25 October 2026 with 51.79% of valid votes to his challenger Flávio Bolsonaro’s 48.21%, according to the TSE, the electoral court.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket traders put the chance that Lula announces a Supreme Court nominee by 31 December at 73% (about US$15,700 traded on this market, 23 November 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET); prices are bets, not polls.

Alcolumbre, from Amapá state, wants Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president, for the seat. Lula has signalled he may resubmit Messias but is being advised to pick a woman.

Lula is reported to have met Alcolumbre and Supreme Court justices over the weekend and to have insisted on Messias; the presidency has not confirmed this. União Brasil is also negotiating to keep the Regional Development ministry and possibly gain Tourism, with Edinho Silva, president of Lula’s Workers’ Party, leading the party talks.

The Senate passed the government’s fiscal-adjustment bill on Wednesday 18 November, and it now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. For US readers, the court is the final judge in disputes between Brazil’s government and companies, so the open seat shapes the business climate.

Still unknown is whether Lula will name Messias again, a woman or Pacheco, and whether the Senate would approve any name. No date for a nomination has been announced.

See our earlier coverage of Lula’s search for a Senate deal and Lula weighs Supreme Court pick with Senate. More is on our Brazil news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Brazil’s Supreme Court seat empty?

Justice Luís Roberto Barroso retired early, effective 18 October 2025. The Senate then rejected Lula’s nominee, Jorge Messias.

Who might Lula nominate now?

Lula may resubmit Messias, pick a woman or choose Rodrigo Pacheco, whom Senate president Davi Alcolumbre favours. No decision has been announced.

Sources: Senate news service (Agência Senado), 29 April 2026; TSE, Brazil’s electoral court, 25 October 2026; Polymarket, 23 November 2026.