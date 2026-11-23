Spain Poll Puts Conservatives 3.9 Points Up
A GESOP poll for Prensa Ibérica puts Spain's People's Party 3.9 points ahead of the Socialists, six days before the 29 November vote.
Spain Election 2026 · Brief
Spain’s conservative People’s Party leads the latest private poll before the vote by 3.9 points, though other pollsters show a narrower race. Our Spain Election 2026 dossier tracks the campaign to Sunday, 29 November.
Key Facts
- Who. GESOP, a Spanish polling firm working for the Prensa Ibérica newspaper group, published its poll on Monday, 23 November.
- What. The People’s Party (PP) is at 32.9%, the Socialist Party (PSOE) at 29% and Vox, a conservative party, at 17.5%.
- Seats. The PP and Vox together would hold 187 to 199 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house, against 176 needed for a majority.
- Next. Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November, for the Congress (lower house) and the Senate (upper house).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices a PP win at 75.5% and a PP-Vox majority at 87.5%, as of 8:22 a.m. ET, 23 November 2026.
This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
A poll by GESOP for the Prensa Ibérica newspaper group, published on Monday, 23 November, puts the conservative People’s Party (PP) of Alberto Núñez Feijóo at 32.9%. The Socialist Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is at 29%, and Vox, the conservative party led by Santiago Abascal, is at 17.5%.
GESOP projects 131 to 136 seats for the PP, 110 to 116 for the PSOE and 56 to 63 for Vox. A majority in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house, takes 176 seats.
The PP lead is up from 2.6 points in GESOP’s October poll. Other pollsters show a narrower race, as the next section shows.
Other Polls Show a Narrower Race
Four polls reported on Sunday, 22 November, all put the PP first, with leads from 0.5 points (Ipsos, a polling firm, for the daily La Vanguardia) to more than 6 points (Hamalgama Métrica, for the news site Vozpópuli). GAD3, a polling firm working for the newspaper ABC, has the PP at 31.1% and the PSOE at 28.4%.
The Center for Sociological Research (CIS), the state-run pollster, is the outlier. Its survey published on 12 November put the PSOE first at 33.3% and the PP at 25.5%.
What Prediction Markets Say
As of 8:22 a.m. ET on Monday, 23 November, Polymarket, a crypto-based market where users bet real money, priced a PP win at 75.5%, with US$443,446 traded on that market. A separate market on a majority for the PP and Vox together stood at 87.5%, with about US$143,000 traded.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
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|61,810
|60,368
|23,215,392,768
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|1,721
|1,738
|1,698
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|0.94
|+1.39%
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|1,272,098,816
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|555.38
|-0.57%
|-34.15%
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|561.16
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|833,819,712
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|-64.38%
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|-61.59%
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|355,151,936
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|+0.65%
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|-28.63%
|8.81
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|8.73
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|0.67
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|-70.17%
|0.66
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|45,582,000
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|40.92
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|40.13
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|159,765,392
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|199.60
|+0.23%
|-63.01%
|199.14
|200.71
|194.45
|100,406,800
|TRX
|0.31
|+0.63%
|+11.65%
|0.31
|0.31
|0.30
|331,700,640
|XLM
|0.13
|+0.72%
|-48.00%
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|86,410,352
|HBAR
|0.05
|+1.39%
|-64.72%
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|29,050,532
|NEAR
|3.00
|+0.60%
|+64.63%
|2.98
|3.03
|2.95
|436,364,064
|ATOM
|1.20
|+2.17%
|-51.92%
|1.17
|1.20
|1.16
|19,548,182
|AAVE
|98.07
|+0.17%
|-41.28%
|97.90
|98.45
|95.61
|173,948,576
72.45
+2.66%
1.20
+2.17%
40.92
+1.96%
0.67
+1.88%
0.94
+1.39%
0.05
+1.39%
8.93
+1.33%
0.13
+0.72%
What Is Not Yet Known
It is not yet known whether the PSOE’s recent recovery will continue. Spanish electoral law (Article 69.7 of the Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General) bars publishing new polls from 24 to 28 November.
For US readers, the vote decides who governs the euro area’s fourth-largest economy. A conservative bloc with enough seats could replace the Sánchez government.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does Spain vote?
Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November 2026, for the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. The date was set by a royal decree approved by the Council of Ministers, Spain’s cabinet, on 5 October.
How many seats make a majority?
A majority in the Congress of Deputies takes 176 of its 350 seats. The PP and Vox together would hold 187 to 199 seats, according to GESOP, a Spanish polling firm.
What did the latest GESOP poll find?
GESOP put the PP at 32.9%, the PSOE at 29% and Vox at 17.5%. Its PP lead of 3.9 points is up from 2.6 points in October.
Sources: GESOP poll for Prensa Ibérica, 23 November 2026; Ipsos, GAD3 and Hamalgama Métrica polls, reported 22 November 2026; CIS barometer, 12 November 2026; Spanish Council of Ministers (La Moncloa), 5 October 2026; Polymarket, 23 November 2026.
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