Two shootings within hours of each other left two people dead on Sunday, after two brothers were killed in the same district on Thursday. No arrest has been reported.

Panama City at night from the Cinta Costera seafront; San Miguelito lies in the metropolitan area. File photo.

PANAMA · SECURITY · BRIEF

Two people died in San Miguelito, a district of greater Panama City, in the early hours of Sunday 22 November 2026. The San Miguelito Panama homicides add to a tense month, after two brothers were shot dead in the same district on Thursday.

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When Sunday 22 November 2026, about 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. local time.

Context A local newspaper counts seven homicides in the district this November.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Two shootings within hours of each other left two people dead on Sunday, after two brothers were killed in the same district on Thursday. No arrest has been reported.

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Gunfire was heard at about 3:00 a.m. in the El Esfuerzo area of Torrijos-Carter, in Belisario Frías, a subdivision of the district, and a body was found there at dawn. No victim has been named and no arrest has been reported.

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About two hours later, a man named Nelson Murillo was shot dead after an argument at a party in the Belén area, on the edge of José Domingo Espinar and Villa Lucre. National Police officers sealed the scene, and forensic staff of the Public Prosecutor’s Office took the body.

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San Miguelito Panama Homicides in November

The shooter fled, and authorities began a search for him. Witnesses said the party ran until 5:00 a.m. before an argument turned violent.

On Thursday 19 November 2026, at about 11:00 p.m., two brothers were shot while repairing a truck on Calle Negra in Omar Torrijos. Abraham Isaac Aguilar Trejos, 23, was dead on arrival at a health centre, and César Olmedo Aguilar Trejos, 37, died later in hospital.

Police information cited in local reports says Abraham had no criminal record. César had a summons issued on 23 May 2026 in a case over crimes against life and bodily integrity, though no link to the attack has been established.

The Panamá Viejo archaeological site in Panama City. File photo. Photo: Editorpana, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Authorities are investigating whether one or both brothers were the target, and nobody has been detained. The motive remains unclear.

For readers in the United States, Panama City is a regional hub, so security trends in its outer districts are worth following. The count of seven comes from a local newspaper’s tally, and we found no official figure for the month.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Is San Miguelito?

San Miguelito is a district in the metropolitan area of Panama City. It is a residential district in the capital region.

Has Anyone Been Arrested?

No arrest has been reported in either Sunday’s shootings or the killing of the two brothers on 19 November 2026.

Sources: Reports in Panamanian media of 21 to 23 November 2026, citing police information. We found no official statement or figure.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error