Panama says it has not opened negotiations and is not reopening its biggest mine. The legal route back, past a court ruling and a ban on new concessions, is still unwritten.

Mining: Panama

Panama’s government met the owner of its closed Cobre Panamá copper mine on Monday 23 November 2026, yet insists it has opened no negotiations and no reopening. The open question is how a mine whose contract the courts struck down, under a 2023 law that bans new concessions, could ever run again.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Cobre Panamá is the copper mine in Donoso, in Colón province, owned by Minera Panamá, the local unit of First Quantum Minerals, a Canadian copper miner. The Supreme Court of Panama ruled in November 2023 that Law 406 of 2023, which approved the company’s concession contract, was unconstitutional, and the mine has been idle since.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. President José Raúl Mulino’s government and Minera Panamá, owner of the Cobre Panamá copper mine.

What. Talks on a legal route for the idle mine; the government denies any reopening.

When. First meeting 23 November 2026; definitions are due the first quarter of 2027.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Panama says it has not opened negotiations and is not reopening its biggest mine. The legal route back, past a court ruling and a ban on new concessions, is still unwritten.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Julio Moltó (Panama) Email address Follow

Law 407, published in the Gaceta Oficial Digital (the official gazette) No. 29904 on 3 November 2023, bans new metal-mining concessions. The record we found is silent on whether that ban would apply to a state-run operation.

President José Raúl Mulino ordered formal talks with Minera Panamá in a national address on 16 November 2026, saying “He decidido ordenar el inicio de conversaciones formales” (in our translation, “I have decided to order the start of formal talks”). He said the aim is an agreement that brings the country the greatest benefit, and that any outcome must include a verifiable, final closure of the mine and an end to the international arbitration cases against Panama.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mulino had drawn the political limit earlier, in a podcast interview reported on 23 April 2025: “Cero contrato ley. Eso no va para la Asamblea con un contrato ley” (zero contract-law; that does not go to the National Assembly, Panama’s parliament, as a contract-law, meaning a special law approving a contract).

He added that the state, he could assure listeners, “jugará el papel de dueño” (will play the role of owner).

File photo: Panama City skyline along Avenida Balboa. The Cobre Panamá mine lies in Colón province, on the Caribbean side of the country. RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

On 24 November 2026 the government restated five conditions: state ownership of mineral resources, maximum economic and social benefit for Panama, respect for national sovereignty, environmental protection to high standards, with independent oversight and verification, and strict adherence to the Constitution and the current legal order. Its communiqué says Minera Panamá accepted them.

Commerce Minister Julio Moltó said the same day: “Debemos dejar claro que aquí no hemos iniciado negociaciones” (we must make clear that we have not started negotiations here). He added that any legal form that comes out of the process must stay within the Constitution and current laws.

Economy Minister Felipe Chapman went further in a television interview reported on 17 November: “el Estado panameño no requiere de un contrato para explotar sus propios recursos” (the Panamanian state does not need a contract to exploit its own resources). The inter-ministerial commission, the three-minister panel led by Moltó, said the first meeting “no representó una decisión sobre el futuro del proyecto minero” (did not represent a decision on the future of the mining project).

An investigation published in July 2026 by an international news agency, citing an unnamed adviser to the government, described options for a restart; the authorities had not commented on it publicly. They included a state mining company partnering with First Quantum, a public-private partnership with First Quantum at 60% to 65% and the state company at 35% to 40%, or a lease in which the state keeps the deposit and receives royalties and taxes.

At the presentation of the inter-ministerial commission’s closure plan on 30 September 2026, Chapman said “Cero es lo que debe costarle al Estado panameño la solución al problema de la mina” (zero is what the solution must cost the state), with the bill borne “íntegramente” (entirely) by the mining operation. Moltó said a closure of this scale “no se cierra en un año ni en cinco” (is not done in one year or five), and the closure could run 20, 30 years or more.

Panama uses the US dollar, so every amount here is already in US$. Before the closure the mine accounted for about 4.8% of GDP and 75% of exports, figures published when Mulino announced internal talks on 20 March 2025.

The inter-ministerial commission’s report of 30 September 2026 says exports fell from over US$3.6 billion to US$964 million. It adds that about US$2.34 billion in direct taxes will go uncollected over 2024–2028, and that royalties paid in 2025 came to US$30 million.

CoNEP, Panama’s main business confederation, reported on 14 September 2026 that 30,277 jobs were affected by the end of 2025, of which 6,442 were direct and 23,835 indirect and induced. It put unemployment at 10.4% against 9% had mining stayed active, and the real GDP loss for 2024 and 2025 at US$4.85 billion.

The legal exposure runs the other way. Arbitration claims over the closure have been put at about US$27 billion, and First Quantum, which is listed in Toronto, suspended its arbitration claims in 2025.

Moltó has said the government will consult citizens first, and that the first quarter of 2027 is the window for definitions. For US readers, a restart decision would affect copper supply and Panama’s economy, and it would matter to holders of a Toronto-listed company.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Panama 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Panama reopening the Cobre Panamá mine?

Not by the government’s own account, which says no negotiations have started and that this is not a reopening. The talks concern a closure that must also end the arbitration cases.

Why can the mine not simply restart?

The court struck down its contract, and Law 407 bans new metal-mining concessions. Whether that ban reaches a state-run operation is not settled in the record we found.

Why does this matter to readers in the United States?

Copper supply and Panama’s economy both hang on the outcome, and First Quantum is listed in Toronto. This is context, not investment advice.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: statements by the Presidency of Panama, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and the Ministry of Economy and Finance; CoNEP business confederation report; Gaceta Oficial Digital No. 29904 of 3 November 2023 · Presidency of Panama · Ministry of Commerce and Industries · Ministry of Economy and Finance

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error