Nigeria’s appeal judges have overturned most of a trial court’s acquittal, though their full reasoning is not yet public.

Photo: Simoniwodi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Courts: Nigeria

Nigeria’s Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday 25 November 2026 sentenced oil businessman Olajide Jones Omokore, known as Jide Omokore, to seven years in prison. It did the same to two former state-oil executives, overturning a 2023 acquittal in one of the country’s biggest oil fraud cases.

The ruling matters abroad because Nigeria is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers, and the case concerns how licences held by its state oil company were handled. It also has a US link, through an American-assisted asset sale in 2019.

Key Facts Who. Oil businessman Olajide Jones Omokore and former state-oil executives Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere.

What. The Court of Appeal in Abuja convicted all three on nine of 15 counts: seven years each.

Why. Anti-graft agency EFCC alleges crude worth about US$823 million was lifted from four oil licences unlawfully.

Next. The full judgment is unpublished, and no appeal to the Supreme Court has been announced.

As of. 26 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

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Nigeria’s appeal judges have overturned most of a trial court’s acquittal, though their full reasoning is not yet public.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, said it had “secured the conviction” of Omokore and others before the Court of Appeal in Abuja. It calls the matter a US$1.6 billion oil fraud.

Besides Omokore, the court convicted Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere, Briggs, a former managing director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), and Membere, a former group executive director for exploration and production at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the state oil company. The EFCC says its appeal concerned Omokore and four others, whom its statement does not name.

The court convicted the three men on nine of the 15 counts, numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12, and discharged them on the others. Each received seven years, with the sentences running together, so seven years is the total for each.

The court also ordered the winding up of two companies linked to Omokore, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited. A three-judge panel gave the ruling unanimously.

The case goes back to an agreement between NPDC and the Atlantic Energy companies covering four oil mining licences (OML 60 to 63), known as the Brass assets. The EFCC alleged that the companies lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude, valued at about US$823 million, without meeting the obligations the deal required.

On 7 February 2023, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the trial court, acquitted the defendants on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 14. He held that the prosecution had failed to establish essential elements of the alleged offences.

He convicted Briggs and Membere only of the lesser offence of official corruption, over gifts that included cars, and gave each a lighter sentence of two years with the option of a fine. The prosecution had withdrawn count 15 before judgment.

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There is a US link as well. In July 2019 Nigeria’s Federal Government, working with American authorities, sold the 65-metre superyacht Galactica Star, which was linked to Omokore and to Kolawole Aluko, another oil businessman, after US asset recovery proceedings over money-laundering allegations.

None of the three men has been quoted on the verdict, and no appeal to the Supreme Court, Nigeria’s highest court, had been announced by 09:30 GMT on 26 November. They remain free to appeal.

The full judgment and the panel’s reasoning have not been published. It is also unclear whether the men are already in custody or when the sentences begin.

For readers abroad, the verdict is a test of how Nigeria treats disputes over oil licences, which sit at the centre of its economy. Publication of the judgment and any notice of appeal will show how firmly the convictions stand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Court of Appeal change the 2023 verdict?

The full judgment has not been published, so the panel’s reasoning is not yet public. The appeal challenged the trial judge’s findings, and the Court of Appeal has now set most of them aside.

Can Omokore still challenge the conviction?

Yes, the Supreme Court is the final appeal court in Nigeria. No such appeal had been announced when this article was written.

Does this affect Nigeria’s state oil company today?

The judgment concerns past dealings, not the current operations of either company. Its published reasoning will show what, if anything, it means for the rules on oil licences.

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Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: EFCC statement of 25 November 2026; Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, judgment of 25 November 2026 (full text not yet public); Federal High Court, Abuja, judgment of 7 February 2023 · EFCC · NNPC Limited

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