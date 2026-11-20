Oil edged up 1.45% on 19 November but Latin American producers fell, with Ecopetrol at a six-month low and YPF down 5.19% in New York.

Brazil Puts 23 Pre-Salt Oil Blocks on the Block in Rio.

Key Facts Oil: The USO oil fund rose 1.45% to US$138.09, but Latin American producers fell.

The USO oil fund rose 1.45% to US$138.09, but Latin American producers fell. Ecopetrol: Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 4.98% to US$13.37, a six-month low and its fourth straight loss.

Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 4.98% to US$13.37, a six-month low and its fourth straight loss. Petrobras: Brazil’s Petrobras fell 2.63% to US$16.29, and Argentina’s YPF lost 5.19% to US$33.28.

Brazil’s Petrobras fell 2.63% to US$16.29, and Argentina’s YPF lost 5.19% to US$33.28. Cause: Fear: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44.

Fear: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a fall of WTI crude to US$80 in November at 63.0% and a rise to US$90 at 30.5% (US$3.0 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Oil’s own price edged up on Thursday, November 19, 2026, but the companies that pump it across Latin America were sold heavily. The WTI-tracking fund USO rose 1.45%, while Petrobras fell 2.63%, Ecopetrol 4.98% and YPF 5.19%. The reason was a broad flight from risk. The S&P 500 lost 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80%, so investors dumped emerging-market energy shares regardless of what crude did. Behind that sits a slower story. The WTI-tracking fund is 18.5% below its 23 October peak, so the premium built up in October is being trimmed. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Latin American oil shares are trading as risk assets first and as oil plays second, and the weakest of them are now at multi-month lows.

01 The session in one read

Oil rose while the companies that produce it fell, a split that tells you what drove the day. The fund tracking WTI crude, the American benchmark, gained 1.45%, but this was a day for selling shares, not for buying barrels.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, jumped 15.80% and is up 52.09% in five sessions. Investors who panic sell what they can sell quickly, and emerging-market energy stocks are easy to sell.

Assessment — A fear sell-off inside a fading rally MEDIUM Thursday was less an oil story than a risk story: crude held up while equity investors ran for cover, and the producers paid the price. The deeper trend is down, with the WTI fund well off its October high. The variable to watch is the VIX: while it stays near 28, Latin American oil shares will keep falling faster than crude.

Oil — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America markets Email address Follow

02 The board

The WTI-tracking fund closed at US$138.09, its first gain after four days of weakness. Petrobras finished at US$16.29, Ecopetrol at US$13.37 and YPF at US$33.28, all in New York.

These are proxies, not the oil price itself. The fund tracks WTI futures, while the three stocks bundle oil prices with politics, debt and local currencies.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$138.09 +1.45% Petrobras US$16.29 −2.63% Ecopetrol US$13.37 −4.98% YPF US$33.28 −5.19%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-19. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.05% USD / MXN 19.09 +0.02% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,423 +1.96% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,713.60 -0.64% S&P IPSA Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.05% +11.29% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% +5.82% 6.45 6.51 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.02% +4.21% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% -7.80% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.30% +1.73% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% -9.50% 431.01 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, a global risk-off wave, which we rate as high confidence. The S&P 500 fell 2.02%, the VIX surged, and the dollar index edged up 0.06% to 103.92, a combination that usually hurts emerging markets. Gold’s fund also fell 1.76%, a sign that investors were raising cash rather than hiding in safe havens.

Second, US stockpiles grew, with medium confidence. The US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) reported that commercial crude stocks rose 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November.

The signals conflict in one place. The 10-year US Treasury yield edged down to about 5.0%, which normally helps risk assets, yet shares still fell. The best-supported reading is that fear about equities outweighed lower borrowing costs, and the oil bounce was a short-term rebound after a weak week.

04 The trend behind it

The WTI-tracking fund is 5.46% lower over five sessions and 15.03% lower over 20, and sits 18.5% below its 23 October peak of 169.53. It is still 108.7% above its December 2025 low of 66.17, so the war premium has been trimmed rather than erased.

Petrobras tells the harsher story: 36.42% down over 20 sessions and 37.7% below its 12-month high. Ecopetrol is 26.8% below its September high, so this is a continuation of a slide that began in late October, not a fresh phase.

Here is what earlier episodes suggest, with the caveat that history is not a forecast. After 33 earlier falls of this size in the WTI fund, it was higher 20 sessions later in 16 cases (48%), with a median move of -1.3% and a worst case of -32.4%. For Petrobras, after 7 comparable falls, it was higher in 5 (71%), with a median of +6.7% and a worst case of -23.3%.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the clearest case of a volume story meeting a weak share price: Petrobras, the state-controlled producer, is at a three-month low.

Colombia is most exposed: Ecopetrol, a state-run company, is at a six-month low, and oil income feeds the national budget. Mexico’s state producer Pemex benefits from higher crude but is hurt when investors turn cautious on state producers.

Argentina’s YPF fell hardest, though its Vaca Muerta shale field remains the country’s main oil growth story.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the bellwether: its 12-month low is 11.54 from 7 January 2026, and 26.16 is the ceiling set on 23 October. Ecopetrol’s range runs from a low of 9.21 to a high of 18.26, and it is now closer to the middle than the top.

YPF is the most volatile, since it trades on Argentine politics as much as on crude.

07 What would end it

The first sign would be the VIX falling back from 28.44; a calmer market would lift the producers even if crude stayed flat. The second is US crude stocks: another build would keep the pressure on prices.

For the WTI fund, 169.53 is resistance and 66.17 is the 12-month floor; nothing in between is a strong anchor. For Petrobras, 11.54 is the line that matters. The honest answer is that the slide stops when fear fades, not when oil rises.

08 What to watch

VIX fear gauge: A fall from 28.44 would relieve pressure on emerging-market energy shares.

A fall from 28.44 would relieve pressure on emerging-market energy shares. US crude stocks: The next weekly report shows whether the 3.4 million barrel build continues.

The next weekly report shows whether the 3.4 million barrel build continues. Petrobras 11.54 low: The January low is the key floor if the three-month slide continues.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where WTI crude will trade in November 2026, with US$3.0 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a touch of US$80 on the downside at 63.0%, US$75 at 17.0%, a touch of US$90 on the upside at 30.5% and US$95 at 13.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see more room for oil to fall than to rise, which fits the unwinding of the October rally.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did oil fall on Thursday, November 19, 2026?

No. The fund tracking WTI crude rose 1.45%, but it remains 15.03% lower over 20 sessions.

Why did Petrobras fall if oil rose?

A global risk sell-off hit emerging-market shares, and Petrobras is also 37.7% below its 12-month high.

Is Ecopetrol in trouble?

Its shares hit a six-month low after four straight daily falls, but this reflects market conditions more than a company-specific event.

Does history say oil will rebound?

After 33 earlier falls this size, the WTI fund was higher 20 sessions later 48% of the time; history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice